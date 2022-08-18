Read full article on original website
Bham Now
Sidewalk Film Festival
WE ARE THRILLED TO ANNOUNCE OUR 24TH ANNUAL SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL PRESENTED BY REGIONS BANK IN BIRMINGHAM’S HISTORIC THEATRE DISTRICT AUGUST 22-28, 2022. The 24th Annual Sidewalk Film Festival presented by Regions Bank is back with a festival footprint that includes the Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema, the Alabama Theatre, the Lyric Theatre, the Carver Theatre, First Church Birmingham, the Alabama School of Fine Arts Dorothy Jemison Day Theatre, Recital Hall and Lecture Hall as well as the Steiner Auditorium at the Birmingham Museum of Art.
Rhoda Denaburg Link, matriarch and radio star of Levy’s Fine Jewelry in Birmingham, dies
The matriarch of one of Birmingham’s best known jewelry stores has died. Rhoda Denaburg Link, the owner of Levy’s Fine Jewelry, died on Friday, Aug. 19. Link was 86. Levy’s Fine Jewelry posted an announcement on social media Sunday. “It is with a very heavy heart that...
Get free cake (and eat it, too) as Nothing Bundt Cake celebrates 25th birthday
Nothing Bundt Cake will give out free cake to celebrate its 25th birthday, and folks in Alabama can take part in this sweet deal. On Sept. 1, all locations of the bakery chain will give free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini bundt cakes, to the first 250 people at each bakery, a publicist says. That includes the Nothing Bundt Cake stores in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Mobile and Tuscaloosa.
Comeback Town: Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but...
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?
Bham Now
13 hiking + walking trails in Birmingham to explore
As the summer winds down and the days get shorter, you’ll want to make use of these great walking and hiking options in our city. We gathered 13 of our favorite trails in Birmingham for you to clear you to get outside and enjoy this season. 1. Moss Rock...
Bham Now
Birmingham Chamber or Birmingham Business Alliance? They’re the same! How to network with them on Aug. 25
Do you ever wonder why the Birmingham business community is booming? Part of the credit goes to the Birmingham Business Alliance’s work and resources. Keep reading to learn about how you can network with them and thrive professionally on Thursday, August 25. What’s the Birmingham Business Alliance?. The...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham buying 100,000 trash bins
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham is buying 100,000 96-gallon trash bins, with plans to give one to every household in the city. The first batch could be delivered to residents by November. Learn more in the video above. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
wbrc.com
Some B’ham companies embrace 4-day work week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At the Jefferson County Housing Authority, every day may be a new day, but the five-day, eight-hour work week is history. “Around 2013, the office went to the four 9s and one 4,” says Human Resources Director Diane Clark. She says about five years ago, they decided that by keeping a maintenance worker on call, the office could close all day on Friday.
5 great pizza places in the Birmingham area
We like pizza. You like pizza. Nearly everyone, we would venture to say, likes pizza of some kind — thin or thick, plain or fancy, triangles or squares, gourmet or fast food. People in Birmingham have strong opinions about pizza, and the metro area has a plethora of restaurants...
Burger King and Pizza Hut franchisee hosting job fair in Tuscaloosa to fill 35 positions
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — GPS Hospitality is hosting their annual job fair with the intent to hire managers, crew members and Pizza Hut delivery drivers at its Burger King and Pizza Hut locations in the Tuscaloosa area. Employees will be provided with a competitive salary, quality training, flexible hours and ample opportunities for growth. The […]
Going to Sidewalk Film Festival 2022? Here’s what you need to know
Alabama’s Sidewalk Film Festival will celebrate its 24th annual event this week with movie screenings, panel discussions, parties, podcasts and more. If you’re a newcomer to Sidewalk, here’s what you need to know about the fest in downtown Birmingham. Veterans? It’s time to go over the details for 2022, to make sure your plans run smoothly.
Bham Now
Nancy’s Soul Food Sunday Live
BIRMINGHAM!!!!!!! NANCY’S SOUL FOOD SUNDAY LIVE PRESENTS!!!!! RED CARPET EVENT!!!! DRESS TO IMPRESS!!! HYGH ENERGI BAND LIVE!!!! & MORE!!! DRESS CODE IS STRICTLY ENFORCED!!!!!! AUGUST 21, 2022, 3pm to 7pm!!! For more information call/text (205) 916-8243 or (205) 354-4131. www.instagram.com/HyghEnergi HyghEnergi@gmail.com Get ready, Get ready, Get ready!!! The city needs a place of peace! Especially with all the negative news all the time. We need some positivity and good vibes!!! We need to heal our mind, body and soul. Come out and join us for a day full of good vibes and great engery!! Nancy’s Soul Food Sunday Live will lift your spirit!! Let the music feed your soul!!
Bham Now
14 Birmingham photographers you need to follow on Instagram for this National Photography Day
National Photography Day—celebrated each year on August 19—is a day to recognize the creative minds that capture snapshots of life’s fleeting moments. Since The Magic City is full of extremely talented creators, we rounded up 14 local photographers that deserve your follow on Instagram!. Disclaimer: This is...
American Idol’s Ruben Studdard will bring his Luther Vandoss tribute to Birmingham
Birmingham’s Ruben Studdard will come home for his latest show— a tribute to the late R&B icon Luther Vandross. The American Idol winner is bringing his latest album “Ruben Sings Luther’' to life on stages across the country with the “Ruben Studdard Sings Luther Vandross” tour.
Greene County Mom Expands Diaper Bank Organization into Tuscaloosa
A Eutaw mother who launched the Bottoms Up Diaper Bank non-profit has expanded the organization into Tuscaloosa, providing free diapers for babies and families in need. Danielle Edison Lee, the founder and executive director, got the idea to create the organization in Greene County after having her second child. She said she needed extra help covering the cost of diapers, but the closest resource was located in Birmingham, making it hard for her to receive help.
Bham Now
7 New and Coming Soon home listings across Birmingham—Aug. 19-21
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 7 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Stephanie Robinson at 205-229-6247 or...
