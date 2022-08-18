ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Byron York says, 'The more we know, the better off we’ll be,' about Trump raid

By Jenny Goldsberry
 4 days ago

T he Washington Examiner's Byron York shared his thoughts on the implications of releasing the affidavit for the raid on former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago.

"A lot of people thought the judge would reject the idea of releasing this affidavit. So the fact that he’s going to release some of it is good news," York said on Fox News Thursday. "Well, on getting the truth out, no surprise, I’m on the media side here in the sense that it’s hard to overstate how much we don’t know what we are talking about with these documents."

Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart indicated Thursday that he may make a redacted version of the affidavit public after having originally signed the Aug. 5 warrant for the Aug. 8 raid by the FBI . York said its release will leave the public better off but noted that the upcoming elections could come before the affidavit is public.

"I think, politically speaking, it’s bad for Republicans for the reason I said earlier, which is it allows speculation to flourish. The absence of facts allows speculation to flourish. So I think we see, actually, the media and the Trump organization kind of share an interest in this," York said. "So, the more we know, and it may be bad news for Trump, we don’t know, but the more we know, the better off we’ll be."

