Locals share legacy of Brier Hill pizza
The 30th annual Brier Hill Italian Festival is wrapping up, but the legacy of the pizza continues to live on.
Century-old local restaurant expands, starts market
li will be on hand to offer remarks, and The Lisbon Chamber of Commerce will conduct the ribbon cutting ceremony at the back of the restaurant on State Route 45 in Lisbon.
WFMJ.com
Westminster College mandates masks as classes begin Monday
Students returning to Westminster College for the fall semester on Monday are expected to wear masks in indoor spaces. This is because the current community level of COVID-19 in Lawrence County is high. According to the college's website, when the COVID-19 community level in Lawrence County is deemed high by...
WFMJ.com
Groundbreaking held for Canfield American Legion's Veteran Plaza project
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Veteran's Plaza project being built on the north end of Canfield Village Green. This project was started by the Canfield American Legion Post 177, and the Legion has been collecting donations for the past three years. When finished, the plaza will include a...
Rising cost of tomatoes impacts popular local business
One local manufacturing group is feeling the pain as prices increase for one of its main ingredients. We sat down with the CEO of the company that is known for the popular sauce Gia Russa.
WFMJ.com
Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley to host first-ever coffee trail fundraiser
Coffee lovers in the Mahoning Valley will soon be able to enjoy their favorite drink while helping the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, with the Mission kicking off its fist-ever coffee trail fundraiser beginning Thursday, September 29. The fundraiser will last six weeks with a total of 17 coffee...
Brier Hill Italian Festival celebrates 30 years
The Brier Hill Italian Festival is back and celebrating its 30th anniversary!
mahoningmatters.com
Youngstown seeks candidates for director of Parks and Recreation
The city of Youngstown is seeking candidates for director of the Parks and Recreation Department. The full-time position will be appointed by and report directly to the mayor, a news release states. The director plans, directs, manages and oversees the activities and operations of the department. The director also coordinates...
Why is Rolling Mills Bar & Grill being auctioned again?
Three months ago, Rolling Mills Bar and Grill was sold at auction -- or at least the owner thought it was sold at auction. As it turns out, the group which bought the place backed out of the deal and now it's up for auction again.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | August 22nd
Vindicator file photo / August 20, 1982 | George Curtis, an employee of the Peskin Sign Co., was cleaning the clock on the Dollar Savings and Trust Co. building in downtown Youngstown 40 years ago. August 22. 1997: Robert Haft, the businessman who bought Phar-Mor Inc. out of bankruptcy court...
Farm and Dairy
Turn key bar and grill on 3.7 acres and misc.
Well-Established Rolling Mills Bar & Grill With Separate Ballroom/Banquet Facility Large Dance Floor – Known As The Premier Dance Spot – Quality Brick & Block 7,500-Sq.-Ft. Building With 5,000-Sq.-Ft. Having High Bay Ceilings On 3.7 Acres – City Utilities – Large 60,000-Sq.-Ft. Blacktop Parking Lot With Aggregate Base – Great Location – Just Off Of I-80 D5 Liquor License, Lottery, & Ohio State Pulltab Gaming – Trumbull Co., OH – 425-Person Capacity – Expertly Maintained – Sells As A Business With All The Equipment Most Updated Loads Of Other Real Estate Opportunities As Well – Online Bidding Available.
WFMJ.com
Fire department: University Courtyards fire at YSU was small, contained
The Youngstown Fire Department provided additional information about the fire at The University Courtyards at Youngstown State University on Saturday night, Aug. 20. According to Youngstown Fire Department, Capt. Kurt Wright, the fire was started with trash catching fire, which burned a small section in one room. Capt. Wright told...
WFMJ.com
Dope Cider House opens on Youngstown's East End
There's a new spot to grab some wine or cider in downtown Youngstown. The Dope Cider House and Winery has opened on the east end of Federal Street. They offer several hard ciders, seltzers, and wines. Hannah Ferguson opened up the business, the first black, female-owned cidery in Youngstown and...
Farm and Dairy
2022 Columbiana County Fair sale
Buyers: Carrollton Farmers Exchange, QLF, Dairy Farmers of America, Ag Pro, Global Pak, Renaissance Nutrition, and Progressive Dairy Systems-Nathaniel Guy. Buyer: Sandy and Beaver Insurance and Paris/Washington Insurance. Market Goat. Average with champions: $7.30/pound. Average without champions: $6.59/pound. Overall sale total: $6,553. Grand champion: Lilly Raber. $11.50/pound. Buyer: Connected Technologies.
Hopewell Theatre postpones season opener
Hopewell Theatre in Youngstown announced Saturday it's rescheduling its season opener.
Concerts return to Columbiana Theatre
Ever since the Kufleitners announced they bought the Columbiana Theatre, the Creative Collective can now start booking bands.
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
Ohio’s 1st Black-owned cidery opens in Youngstown
DOPE Cider House and Winery hosted its grand opening in Youngstown Saturday.
Service dog returned to Liberty Twp. family
A mother from Liberty and her young son have been reunited with their service dog after it was taken earlier this week.
