WFMJ.com

Westminster College mandates masks as classes begin Monday

Students returning to Westminster College for the fall semester on Monday are expected to wear masks in indoor spaces. This is because the current community level of COVID-19 in Lawrence County is high. According to the college's website, when the COVID-19 community level in Lawrence County is deemed high by...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
mahoningmatters.com

Youngstown seeks candidates for director of Parks and Recreation

The city of Youngstown is seeking candidates for director of the Parks and Recreation Department. The full-time position will be appointed by and report directly to the mayor, a news release states. The director plans, directs, manages and oversees the activities and operations of the department. The director also coordinates...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 22nd

Vindicator file photo / August 20, 1982 | George Curtis, an employee of the Peskin Sign Co., was cleaning the clock on the Dollar Savings and Trust Co. building in downtown Youngstown 40 years ago. August 22. 1997: Robert Haft, the businessman who bought Phar-Mor Inc. out of bankruptcy court...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

Turn key bar and grill on 3.7 acres and misc.

Well-Established Rolling Mills Bar & Grill With Separate Ballroom/Banquet Facility Large Dance Floor – Known As The Premier Dance Spot – Quality Brick & Block 7,500-Sq.-Ft. Building With 5,000-Sq.-Ft. Having High Bay Ceilings On 3.7 Acres – City Utilities – Large 60,000-Sq.-Ft. Blacktop Parking Lot With Aggregate Base – Great Location – Just Off Of I-80 D5 Liquor License, Lottery, & Ohio State Pulltab Gaming – Trumbull Co., OH – 425-Person Capacity – Expertly Maintained – Sells As A Business With All The Equipment Most Updated Loads Of Other Real Estate Opportunities As Well – Online Bidding Available.
GIRARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Fire department: University Courtyards fire at YSU was small, contained

The Youngstown Fire Department provided additional information about the fire at The University Courtyards at Youngstown State University on Saturday night, Aug. 20. According to Youngstown Fire Department, Capt. Kurt Wright, the fire was started with trash catching fire, which burned a small section in one room. Capt. Wright told...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Dope Cider House opens on Youngstown's East End

There's a new spot to grab some wine or cider in downtown Youngstown. The Dope Cider House and Winery has opened on the east end of Federal Street. They offer several hard ciders, seltzers, and wines. Hannah Ferguson opened up the business, the first black, female-owned cidery in Youngstown and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

2022 Columbiana County Fair sale

Buyers: Carrollton Farmers Exchange, QLF, Dairy Farmers of America, Ag Pro, Global Pak, Renaissance Nutrition, and Progressive Dairy Systems-Nathaniel Guy. Buyer: Sandy and Beaver Insurance and Paris/Washington Insurance. Market Goat. Average with champions: $7.30/pound. Average without champions: $6.59/pound. Overall sale total: $6,553. Grand champion: Lilly Raber. $11.50/pound. Buyer: Connected Technologies.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.

