Finnish Premier: ‘Wild’ Party Was About Dancing, Not Drugs

Some leaders just want to have fun, but few if any want videos of them having it to be leaked to Instagram for the world to see.andamp;nbsp;

Case in point Finland’s youthful prime minister, Sanna Marin, who figures prominently in a video posted on social media that shows six people dancing and mimicking a song in front of a camera. Ms. Mari says she did not take any drugs during the “wild” party at a private home, adding she did nothing wrong when letting her hair down.

In the video, the party-goers are seen dancing and mimicking a song in front of a camera. Later, Ms. Marin, 36, is visible on her knees on what seems to be an improvised dance floor, dancing with her arms behind her head.

“I’m disappointed that it has become public. I spent the evening with friends. Partied, pretty wild, yes. Danced and sang,” she was quoted Thursday as saying by Finnish broadcaster YLE.

“I have not used drugs myself, or anything other than alcohol. I’ve danced, sung, and partied and done perfectly legal things. I have also not been in a situation where I would know that others are doing it that way,” Ms. Marin said, according to the Hufvudstadsbladet newspaper.

Her denial of drug use did not come out of the blue: According to the Times of London, in one of the video clips “a group is heard yelling jauhojengi , which means ‘flour gang’ in Finnish and is also slang for cocaine.”

The New York Times reported that an opposition leader, Riikka Purra, chairman of the Finns Party, “perhaps mindful of elections next April,” has suggested Ms. Marin take a drug test.

It was unclear when the party was held. Other attendees reportedly included a parliament member who is part of Ms. Marin’s Social Democratic Party and the Finnish singer Alma.

Ms. Marin — who in December 2019 became Finland’s youngest prime minister — said she spends her free time with friends just like others her age and intends to continue being the same person.

“I hope that’s accepted. We live in a democracy and in elections everyone can decide these issues,” she said, according to YLE.

Critics have pointed out that Finland, which shares an 832-mile land border with Russia, faces high electricity prices, among other issues related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The country recently dropped its long-neutral stance and asked to join NATO.

In July, Ms. Marin attended a popular Finnish rock festival, and a photograph of her there in a leather jacket and shorts quickly went viral. In December she made a public apology after going out clubbing until 4 a.m. without her work phone, hence failing to be informed that she had been in close contact with a Covid-19 carrier.andamp;nbsp;

Ms. Marin’s latest round of partying has received blanket coverage in the Finnish media, with all manner of analysis of both the party antics and potential political fallout. A headline in the tabloid Italehti read, in Finnish, “Will Marinandapos;s party video turn against her in the elections?”

Another European premier who is known to enjoy his downtime, Boris Johnson, is playing it low-key while on an extended vacation at a private house in Greece. For Mr. Johnson at least, the drama of elections appears to be of no immediate personal concern.