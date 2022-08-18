ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRAL

Police: Man 'seriously injured' after Durham shooting

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Monday night that left a man seriously injured. Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Police said officers responded to a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Liberty Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an adult male had...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

NC woman gives birth to baby on side of GA highway

A Knightdale woman had her life turned upside down on a recent trip to Georgia. She was planning to pick up baby supplies. Instead, she'll be coming home with a baby in her arms.
KNIGHTDALE, NC
#Murder#Arturo#Marin#Violent Crime#Apex
WRAL

Portable toilet falls off truck, explodes on I-440 in east Raleigh

Portable toilet falls off truck, explodes on I-440 in east Raleigh. A driver was injured Monday when a tanker truck carrying portable toilets overturned along...
WRAL

Crowds at RDU dealing with delays, cancelations

Morrisville, N.C. — Airlines are being told to step up after cancellations and delays continue to climb across the country. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has asked airlines to provide food vouchers or hotel stays for delays and cancellations. For some people the pressure on the airlines could not come...
WRAL

Durham advocates push for affordable housing

Dozens gathered in Durham Saturday to bring awareness to the lack of affordable housing and hopefully come up with a creative solution. Reporter: Leslie Moreno.
WRAL

8 tantalizing restaurants in Durham for date night

Durham, N.C. — Did you know that there are more than 292,000 people living in Durham, North Carolina? With so many people in one place, it only makes sense that there need to be enough restaurants to keep everyone satiated. But when it comes to finding good restaurants in Durham for date night, you might be wondering where you should go.

