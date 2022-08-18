Read full article on original website
Police: Man 'seriously injured' after Durham shooting
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Monday night that left a man seriously injured. Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Police said officers responded to a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Liberty Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an adult male had...
Erwin couple was related, panicked at pregnancy news before burying child
Erwin couple was related, panicked at pregnancy news before burying child. Dustin VanDyke and Gracie Riddle were charged with murder after a baby was found...
Remembering Henrietta Jeffries, the Caswell County midwife who faced bigotry, racism to deliver thousands of babies
Henrietta Jeffries died 96 years ago today. She was a midwife from Milton who delivered thousands of babies while confronting bigotry and racism.
NC woman gives birth to baby on side of GA highway
A Knightdale woman had her life turned upside down on a recent trip to Georgia. She was planning to pick up baby supplies. Instead, she'll be coming home with a baby in her arms.
Portable toilet falls off truck, explodes on I-440 in east Raleigh
Portable toilet falls off truck, explodes on I-440 in east Raleigh. A driver was injured Monday when a tanker truck carrying portable toilets overturned along...
Crowds at RDU dealing with delays, cancelations
Morrisville, N.C. — Airlines are being told to step up after cancellations and delays continue to climb across the country. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has asked airlines to provide food vouchers or hotel stays for delays and cancellations. For some people the pressure on the airlines could not come...
Durham advocates push for affordable housing
Dozens gathered in Durham Saturday to bring awareness to the lack of affordable housing and hopefully come up with a creative solution. Reporter: Leslie Moreno.
With 400 teaching positions vacant, Wake Co. schools hope new program sprouts careers in education
Wake County, N.C. — Students in Wake County head back to class for the start of the traditional calendar school year one week from Monday. With the bell about to ring, Wake County Public Schools is short about 400 teachers with just days left to hire. That's leading the...
8 tantalizing restaurants in Durham for date night
Durham, N.C. — Did you know that there are more than 292,000 people living in Durham, North Carolina? With so many people in one place, it only makes sense that there need to be enough restaurants to keep everyone satiated. But when it comes to finding good restaurants in Durham for date night, you might be wondering where you should go.
This historic NASCAR speedway started as a Raleigh farm -- now it's one of few remaining
Many of the old speedways that once brought racers to the Triangle area have been abandoned for decades. The Raleigh Speedway's remains are buried in the woods off Atlantic Avenue. The Occoneechee Speedway sits frozen in time, rusted race cars sitting in the woods near the Eno River. The Wake...
