Relatives of a man who jumped off Chelsea Bridge after being Tasered by police have said it is “incomprehensible” that the officers involved are not under investigation.Oladeji Omishore, 41, died after a confrontation with two Metropolitan Police officers on June 4, who had been called when he was seen shouting and holding up a lighter on the bridge in west London.Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is now investigating what happened.His family said in a statement released through the charity Inquest: “It is incomprehensible to us that the officers seen in that video are not yet being investigated...

51 MINUTES AGO