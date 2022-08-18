Read full article on original website
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020.
More than half of Michiganders with E. coli ate food at Wendy's
A "fast-moving" multi-state E. coli outbreak resulted in 43 Michigan residents falling ill from late July through early August, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported. Cases were reported from 18 jurisdictions including the counties of Allegan, Branch, Clinton, Genesee, Gratiot, Jackson, Kent, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Muskegon, Oakland,...
Community Foundation receives $20K from Consumers Energy Foundation
TRAVERSE CITY – The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation has received a $20,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation to support diversity, equity and inclusion efforts across the region. Grant funds will be allocated to the community foundation’s DEI Fund, which primarily provides support for organizations led by Black,...
Hawaii seeks end to strife over astronomy on sacred mountain
HONOLULU (AP) — For more than 50 years, telescopes and the needs of astronomers have dominated the summit of Mauna Kea, a mountain sacred to Native Hawaiians that's also one of the finest places in the world to study the night sky. That’s now changing with a new state...
