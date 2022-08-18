Read full article on original website
IU Southeast, Floyd Co. Library partner to create new public branch
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A newly created library branch will provide resources to Indiana University students as well as public residents in Floyd County. The Floyd County Library @ IU Southeast is a new, mini Floyd County Library branch that operates on the main floor of the university’s Grant Line Road library.
Students can get excused absences for going to KY State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students are invited to Kentucky’s largest classroom, the Kentucky State Fair, to learn about everything from agriculture to history. According to KY Venues Communications, students can take a day off from school and come to the Kentucky State Fair. Going to the fair is a state-wide excused absence.
Crews enter final work stage of replacing massive Louisville water main installed in 1877
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ulysses S. Grant was President when the Louisville Water Company installed a massive water main under Frankfort Avenue. Almost a century and a half later, it is about to be replaced. “It was put in the ground in 1877 and it lived a great life,” Louisville...
Oldham County Fire prepares for 9/11 anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks approaching, several local fire departments gathered to prepare for commemoration events. On Monday, Oldham County Fire Department hosted an event at the South Oldham Station to meet with retired Fire Department of New York firefighter Danny Beyer.
Bellarmine University welcomes new freshman class for move-in day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -550 students are being added to Bellarmine University. Families, friends, orientation leaders and residential assistants helped the incoming freshman class move into their dorms Saturday. Students will get to experience “WOW Week” orientation activities leading up to the first day of classes Thursday. ”The parents,...
Families return to Kentucky State Fair after incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair returned to business as usual Sunday. Families didn’t let Saturday night’s panic keep them from enjoying all the food, fun and excitement. Just walking around at the fair, you’d never guess that less than 24 hours earlier it was filled...
ISP: Semi hauling eggs overturns on I-65 North in Clark County
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police worked a messy property crash on I-65 North Monday morning in Clark County. According to Seargent Carey Huls, officers responded to a property damage crash shortly before 12 p.m. near mile marker 9. Officers arrived to find an overturned semi that was hauling...
Kentucky State Fair to resume normal hours following ‘incident’, officials say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the latest update from the Kentucky State Fair, the fair will resume its normal hours and operations on Sunday. The update was released around 12:19 a.m. Sunday morning, nearly three hours after officers responded to “suspicious activity” reported earlier in the evening. Around...
Man injured in hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man struck by a car in West Louisville this morning is expected to recover from his injuries. Louisville Metro police say officers were called to 28th and Broadway around 6:30 a.m. on a report that a car hit a pedestrian. The car involved left the scene but was found a short time later in the area of Cecil Ave. and Greenwood Ave.
Family says they witnessed incident at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Kentucky State Fair transformed into a frenzy, shutting down Saturday night. Kentucky State Police were called to the scene just before 9:30p.m. Saturday. The Midway was reported and immediate action was taken to ensure the safety of guests. A family wanting to remain anonymous said they...
Kentucky State Fair shows history of previous ‘incidents’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chaos is no stranger to the Kentucky State Fair in recent years. Kentucky State Police responded to multiple incidents that happened at the fair in 2019, including a single gunshot fired into the air, firecrackers and rowdy teens. Officers made three arrests in that incident, including two teenagers and an 18-year-old adult.
State fair closing early due to incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair closed early Saturday due to an incident. Kentucky State Police said the State Fair Board made the decision to close early after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement. A tweet from Kentucky State Police said no injuries were reported, but several...
Man wounded in shooting while driving on I-265
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated after he was shot while driving on the Gene Snyder Freeway by someone in another vehicle. The shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. at the Old Henry Road interchange. The wounded man said the shot came from a passenger vehicle that fled from the scene. LMPD said the vehicle has not been located at this time.
Kansas family returns home over a month after being struck by car in downtown Louisville
NICKERSON, Kan. (WAVE/KSNW) - It’s been over a month since a Kansas family was hit by a car in downtown Louisville. After weeks of rehab in Kentucky, NBC affiliate station KSN reported that Ava Jones and her mother, Amy, are finally home in Kansas. Jones, her mother Amy, her...
Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect wanted in a Louisville homicide has been found dead in Tennessee. Metro Nashville police say Carlos Guevara, 27, died by his own hand. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police called to the 11000 block of Westport Road found a woman who had been stabbed. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, but died from her wounds.
Louisville resident wins over $280,000 in Kentucky Lottery instant play game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person in Louisville is now six-figures richer after a big win in a Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game. The person, who was only identified as S. Harris, won a total of $283,486.83 playing the Celtic Coins Jackpot instant play game on the Kentucky Lottery website, according to lottery officials.
LMPD: Man found shot multiple times in Chickasaw neighborhood, later dies at hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 10:30 a.m. Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 3700 block of West Broadway, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. Officers found a man shot multiple...
Death investigation underway after body found in Butchertown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after human remains found in the Butchertown neighborhood Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:45a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of North Campbell for a report of human remains that were found. Officers located the remains in...
Norton Children’s Hospital heart surgeon retiring after 33 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After nearly 33 years and saving thousands of lives, the former head of the congenital heart surgery program at Norton Children’s Hospital is retiring. Dr. Erle Austin is a very important person in thousands of families’ lives. “He’s amazing,” said Kindra Edwards, who was...
POLL: Vote for this week’s TDFN Player of the Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Week one of high school football is in the books, and now it’s time to pick your favorite performances from area football players. Vote in this week’s TDFN Player of the Week in the poll below:
