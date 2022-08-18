Read full article on original website
WZVN-TV
Ask the Doctors: Medications and supplements prior to surgery
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dr. Kim joined More in the Morning to talk about the medications and supplements you should stop taking prior to going in for surgery. It’s important to remember to stop taking drugs like aspirin and ibuprofen since it can lead to bleed. Also, weight loss drugs and recreational drugs could interfere with anesthesia. And it’s not just prescriptions, certain herbal medications like gingko biloba, garlic and ginseng can also cause excessive bleeding during surgery.
WINKNEWS.com
Cane toad population on the rise; why they are dangerous
The poisonous cane toads population is on the rise in Southwest Florida. These toads hide in plain sight, in mulch and under bushes but the toxic cane toads can’t escape Scott Flavelle’s quick hands. When the sun goes down, Flavelle with Scott’s Animal Services jumps into action with...
fox4now.com
Lee County residents may experience changes with trash pick-up
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Changes could be coming in Lee county to the weekly routine nearly all of us have with when to put out the trash and recycling. Lee County Solid Waste says nearly 26,000 homes will have same-day service for garbage, recycling, and yard waste after having to do this on different days of the week!
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
More areas of Lee County to collect garbage, recycling, yard waste on same day
Starting Monday, neighbors in more areas of Lee County will only have to take their trash out once a week. More Lee County neighborhoods, including Captiva, Iona, Whiskey Creek, San Carlos Island and south Fort Myers south of Gladiolus Drive and west of US-41, will now have garbage, recycling and yard waste collected all in the same day. The Lee County Solid Waste Department believes providing this type of service will improve efficiency, reduce costs and make it less confusing for residents.
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres felon sentenced to nearly 6 years for firearm, ammo possession
A Lehigh Acres man has been sentenced to five years and nine months in prison for having a firearm as a felon. Romeo Lenell Battle, 25, was sentenced Monday and ordered to forfeit the gun and ammunition after he pled guilty in April. The United States Attorney’s Office for the...
Longboat Observer
Pain management physician seeks going beyond the symptoms
After opening Comprehensive Pain Solutions in November 2021, Dr. Abdel H. Elhoushy wasn’t sure how his new practice would be accepted in the Lakewood Ranch area. Besides the fact people would have to get used to him, he was occupying an office in the new Center Point Medical Center.
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested after bar fight with a minor in Collier County
A man was arrested Saturday after getting into a fight with a minor at a bar in Collier County. Deputies arrested Kurtis Edward Jennings, 51, and say he attacked a child during the fight. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was in a bar on Radio Lane...
Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried visits Buckingham and Lehigh Acres
Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried held a campaign house party today at Congressional Candidate Cindy Banyai’s Olga home on Saturday. Followed by a visit to the Veterans Park’s polling location in Lehigh Acres. Fried says she has what it takes to take down Governor Ron DeSantis. One of...
tourcounsel.com
The Beautiful Island of Sanibel in Florida
The beaches of Sanibel Island, Florida, attract visitors from all over the world, in part because of the large amounts of shells that wash up on its beaches. One of the reasons for these accumulations of shells is the fact that Sanibel is a barrier island that has an east-west orientation, when most of the islands in the area have a north-south orientation.
WALA-TV FOX10
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The mother of a 13-year-old girl badly injured in a hit-and-run crash wrote on GoFundMe that her daughter “will not be the same” due to extensive, inoperable damage to her brain stem. Lilly, a 13-year-old from Osprey, Florida, is fighting to survive after...
Florida Doctor Disappears The Same Day His Wife Files For Divorce
Dr. Chaundre Cross(Collier County Sheriff's Office) A highly regarded Florida Oncologist has gone missing. Just 10 days ago, he vanished in the Gulf of Mexico. Now, we are learning that his wife filed for divorce the same day that he went missing, according to court records.
Court documents raise questions about Lee Commissioner Mike Greenwell and his family
Newly uncovered information may raise questions about how the School District of Lee County awards contracts worth millions of dollars in taxpayer dollars to vendors. The information is part of the lawsuit between Alife Oakes and the district. It asks how and why certain decisions involving vendors were made. This...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida banned books Twitter mistake
The American Federation of Teachers’ president admits what she wrote on Twitter about certain books being banned in Florida, isn’t true. Two of those books put on the false list were, To Kill a Mockingbird and A Wrinkle in Time. Randi Weingarten later tweeted, “I should have double-checked...
Nearly 600 animals waiting for adoption at Collier County Animal Shelter
More animals are coming in, than animals being adopted out at the animal shelter in Collier County.
WINKNEWS.com
Lightning sparks three separate brush fires in Lehigh Acres
Three separate brush fires broke out in Lehigh Acres due to lightning strikes, according to Lehigh Acres Fire Department. According to Lehigh Acres Fire Department, no injuries have been reported at any of the three fire locations. The Barclay Avenue and Lock Lane fires have been reported as under control,...
WINKNEWS.com
Preparing for Election Day 2022 in Southwest Florida
At 7 a.m. on Tuesday, doors to polling places around Southwest Florida will open for people to cast their ballots. What do you need to know before the primary election?. Voters in Southwest Florida need to know they’ll be voting in several partisan and non-partisan races, meaning political party affiliation will be irrelevant for some of them. Among other things, voters will be voting for commissioners, judges, school board members and several state positions.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral woman sentenced to nearly 3 years for elder fraud
A Cape Coral woman was sentenced to two years and nine months in federal prison for defrauding elderly people with phony tech support. Nicole Sprague, 38, was found guilty of committing mail fraud and conspiring to commit mail fraud. As part of her sentence, the court also ordered restitution to the identified victims in the amount of $297,900, and entered an order of forfeiture in the amount of $250,000, representing the proceeds of the fraud. Sprague pleaded guilty on May 24.
Cape Coral homes overwhelmed with weeds, causing issues for neighbors cleaned up
Just two days after Fox 4 highlighted two vacant homes overgrown with weeds, even causing rodent problems for one neighbor, have now been cleaned up.
Florida Police Warn People to Stop Touching Manatees While They're Mating: 'Do NOT Touch'
Authorities in Sarasota, Florida, want people to stop touching manatees while they're mating. In a tweet shared recently, the Sarasota Police Department told the public that manatees were seen mating at South Lido Beach. Adding a note from Mote Marine Lab, the SPD wrote, "If you see a manatee mating...
