Cabot School District to offer firefighting courses next year

CABOT, Ark. — Since the first day of school arrived, Ryan Collins has found himself hard at work. When he teaches at Cabot High School, he wears a lot of hats, from psychology to health care to emergency preparedness. Soon there will be another subject he can add to...
onlyinark.com

The Long Road to Prohibition in Arkansas

There are stories in my family about my great-grandfather running afoul of the law when Arkansas was a wild place to live and the United States as a whole was wrestling with calls for prohibiting the sale of alcohol. Campaigns for prohibition were common in the 1800s, and in Arkansas, the push for limiting or completely outlawing the sale of alcohol was steady, but the state didn’t pass a prohibition law until 1915. Moonshining was already common, as my great-grandfather Joe Ross could attest to, but Prohibition made things more interesting. For 16 years, Arkansas was legally dry while plenty of liquor still ran through the state illegally.
waldronnews.com

Biggest sources of immigrants to Arkansas

Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Arkansas from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KHBS

Arkansas governor reacts to violent arrest in Crawford County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson calleda violent arrest in Arkansas "reprehensible conduct" and inconsistent with their training. Two Crawford County sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been suspended with pay after making the arrest on Sunday morning. A video posted to Facebook shows officers hitting...
THV11

UAPB seeing improvement in graduation rates

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — At any college, one of the biggest goals for every student is to walk across the stage with a degree in hand by the end. After years of below-average graduation rates, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has made some improvements. "We're very pleased...
fayettevilleflyer.com

New hires and promotions in Northwest Arkansas

The following people were recently hired or promoted in Northwest Arkansas. To add an employee to an upcoming list of new hires and promotions, email us at [email protected]. Announcements should be limited to a few paragraphs and be accompanied by a photograph. Tory Gaddy, University of Arkansas. Tory Gaddy...
THV11

UA Little Rock works to defend against cyber attacks

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Threats of cyber attacks have increased across the nation, including here in Arkansas. It's not just big companies that need to worry though— small businesses and other organizations also need to a plan to stay protected. Even our schools are making sure their computers...
whiterivernow.com

ScotsFest to open Lyon College’s 150th anniversary celebration

The Lyon College Pipe Band (above) will perform at the 42nd Arkansas Scottish Festival Oct. 14-16 in Batesville. Pipers, drummers, dancers, athletes, Scottish clans and vendors travel from all corners of the country to attend the Arkansas Scottish Festival. The festival is free and open to the public. Image provided by Lyon College.
KATV

Arkansas mobile boutique travels to customers on demand

(Little Rock, KATV) — Many Arkansans have taken every opportunity to get out of the house since the pandemic, but what about those who are still at home?. One Little Rock entrepreneur brings her business right to your front door whether you can't leave your home or just choose not to.
KTLO

Arkansas farms, ranches get help on taxes

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are teaming up to provide taxpayer education to farmers and ranchers. The partnership aims to provide resources for educators and tax professionals who work with rural and agricultural clients as well. The endeavor is part of...
THV11

Department of Education, lawmakers discuss teacher shortage

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Education presented an emergency proposal that they believe could potentially help solve the state's teacher shortage. However, lawmakers weren't entirely convinced that the ADE's plan would work. The proposed emergency rules would allow school districts to immediately hire qualified teachers who...
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart native Mark Lambert named State Affairs Director at Arkansas Farm Bureau

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation announced Mark Lambert has been named Director of State Affairs in the Public Affairs & Government Relations department. Lambert previously worked in Arkansas Farm Bureau’s Commodity & Regulatory Affairs department as a Director of Commodity Activities and Economics. Lambert has...
Little Rock local news

