Cabot School District to offer firefighting courses next year
CABOT, Ark. — Since the first day of school arrived, Ryan Collins has found himself hard at work. When he teaches at Cabot High School, he wears a lot of hats, from psychology to health care to emergency preparedness. Soon there will be another subject he can add to...
onlyinark.com
The Long Road to Prohibition in Arkansas
There are stories in my family about my great-grandfather running afoul of the law when Arkansas was a wild place to live and the United States as a whole was wrestling with calls for prohibiting the sale of alcohol. Campaigns for prohibition were common in the 1800s, and in Arkansas, the push for limiting or completely outlawing the sale of alcohol was steady, but the state didn’t pass a prohibition law until 1915. Moonshining was already common, as my great-grandfather Joe Ross could attest to, but Prohibition made things more interesting. For 16 years, Arkansas was legally dry while plenty of liquor still ran through the state illegally.
waldronnews.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Arkansas from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KHBS
Arkansas governor reacts to violent arrest in Crawford County
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson calleda violent arrest in Arkansas "reprehensible conduct" and inconsistent with their training. Two Crawford County sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been suspended with pay after making the arrest on Sunday morning. A video posted to Facebook shows officers hitting...
Red Cross reaching out for virtual volunteers in Missouri and Arkansas region
Red Cross is looking for volunteers for virtual roles.
UAPB seeing improvement in graduation rates
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — At any college, one of the biggest goals for every student is to walk across the stage with a degree in hand by the end. After years of below-average graduation rates, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has made some improvements. "We're very pleased...
Little Rock School District shares student safety plan for school year
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Lots of parents were up getting their children ready for school this week. It's something that's definitely true for parents in Little Rock, as the city's school district are officially back in session. Ron Self, LRSD's Director of Safety and Security, said that safety is...
ed88radio.com
Hospital executives say financial conditions dire, closures imminent if no action
After surviving the pandemic, Arkansas’ hospitals are anything but on a road to recovery. Mounting financial pressures from workforce to reimbursements to inflation are leading to reductions in services and access points and could lead to eventual closures of facilities if conditions don’t improve. Two Arkansas hospital CEOs...
fayettevilleflyer.com
New hires and promotions in Northwest Arkansas
The following people were recently hired or promoted in Northwest Arkansas. To add an employee to an upcoming list of new hires and promotions, email us at [email protected]. Announcements should be limited to a few paragraphs and be accompanied by a photograph. Tory Gaddy, University of Arkansas. Tory Gaddy...
UA Little Rock works to defend against cyber attacks
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Threats of cyber attacks have increased across the nation, including here in Arkansas. It's not just big companies that need to worry though— small businesses and other organizations also need to a plan to stay protected. Even our schools are making sure their computers...
Arkansas law enforcement encourages online safety ahead of first bell
CONWAY COUNTY, Ark. — The end of August means it's almost time for kids to head back to school. Not only is this season a busy time for children and parents, but it's also a busy time of the year for officers with the Conway County Sheriff's Office. For...
Baptist Health partners with Little Rock Southwest Magnet School to provide hands-on healthcare experience
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas hospital system will be teaming up with students in Little Rock to tackle an issue created by the pandemic— the shortage of health care professionals. On Friday morning, the Academies of Central Arkansas announced the establishment of the Baptist Health Academy of...
Arkansas State Fair 2022 returns this October
Fall is a month away, meaning the Arkansas State Fair is coming to the Little Rock metro very soon.
whiterivernow.com
ScotsFest to open Lyon College’s 150th anniversary celebration
The Lyon College Pipe Band (above) will perform at the 42nd Arkansas Scottish Festival Oct. 14-16 in Batesville. Pipers, drummers, dancers, athletes, Scottish clans and vendors travel from all corners of the country to attend the Arkansas Scottish Festival. The festival is free and open to the public. Image provided by Lyon College.
KATV
Arkansas mobile boutique travels to customers on demand
(Little Rock, KATV) — Many Arkansans have taken every opportunity to get out of the house since the pandemic, but what about those who are still at home?. One Little Rock entrepreneur brings her business right to your front door whether you can't leave your home or just choose not to.
KTLO
Arkansas farms, ranches get help on taxes
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are teaming up to provide taxpayer education to farmers and ranchers. The partnership aims to provide resources for educators and tax professionals who work with rural and agricultural clients as well. The endeavor is part of...
Department of Education, lawmakers discuss teacher shortage
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Education presented an emergency proposal that they believe could potentially help solve the state's teacher shortage. However, lawmakers weren't entirely convinced that the ADE's plan would work. The proposed emergency rules would allow school districts to immediately hire qualified teachers who...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart native Mark Lambert named State Affairs Director at Arkansas Farm Bureau
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation announced Mark Lambert has been named Director of State Affairs in the Public Affairs & Government Relations department. Lambert previously worked in Arkansas Farm Bureau’s Commodity & Regulatory Affairs department as a Director of Commodity Activities and Economics. Lambert has...
Arkansas to pay atheist group $16,000 in Jason Rapert social media lawsuit
A settlement was reached Tuesday after an atheist group accused Arkansas state Senator Jason Rapert of wrongfully blocking users on his social media accounts.
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
As summer winds down and school starts back, there is still plenty to do in the Natural State, especially in central Arkansas which is a hotbed for live music and standup comedy.
THV11
