K-State is No. 1 for ‘best quality of life,’ student survey results say

By Matthew Self
 4 days ago

MANHATTAN ( KSNT ) – Kansas State University is receiving national recognition after it was placed on a “Best 388 Colleges for 2023” list.

K-State earned 11 Top 10 rankings, and multiple Top 20 rankings, in the Princeton Review’s newly released national survey. Colleges are ranked based on what students think about their schools in categories like academics, amenities, school services, campus culture, extracurriculars and more.

K-State is ranked as No. 1 in the nation for best quality of life; No. 2 for students who love their college; No. 3 for town-gown relations; and No. 4 for happiest students and for best health services.

4 Kansas universities receive over $1M in grant funds, here’s why

“These rankings reflect that K-State’s student-centered approach truly makes a difference to our students, helping them flourish and succeed while in college so they can finish their degrees,” said Thomas Lane, vice president for student life and dean of students. “They also show our many efforts to ensure student well-being, from personal needs to career resources, are very much appreciated by students.”

The Princeton Review took survey results from over 160,000 students to create their “Best 288 Colleges for 2023” list. To see the full results online, click here. To see the methodology used for the survey and an explanation of terms used, click here.

