Ohio State and Michigan to faceoff in outdoor game in Cleveland
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University ice hockey team is set to play Michigan in an outdoor game next year. The rivalry teams will play each other at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Saturday, February 18. This is the first-ever hockey game to take place at the...
Best Ohio State Linebackers: The top 8
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This week we're listing out some of the top football players to ever put on the scarlet and gray. Today we're highlighting the linebackers. Below are the eight best, in no particular order:. + Chris Spielman: It's hard to make a list of the best...
Strike by CCS teachers means football and all extra cirriculars are on hold
94% of Columbus Education Association (CEA) members voted to reject the Board’s last, best and final offer and go on strike for the first time since 1975. All CCS athletes will now be unable to practice or play. This stoppage takes many coaches and players back to the Covid...
Buckeye greats give back to community with back to school backpack giveaway
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two former Buckeyes and their charity are giving back just in time for the start of school. The Driven Foundation, founded by former Ohio State and NFL players Roy Hall and Antonio Smith, held its sixth annual back-to-school event Sunday. The team filled up 400...
'Sesame Street Live!' coming to Columbus in October
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 'Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic' is coming to Columbus in October and everyone is invited. The production features Sesame Street pals Elmo, Big Bird and more. Two shows will take place on Sunday, October 16 at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tickets go on...
Myers brothers lead U-21 U.S. team over Canada for World Championship
Ohio State mens lacrosse head coach Nick Myers is fully engaged in the international lacrosse scene after leading the U.S. to another World Championship in Limerick, Ireland Saturday. It was the ninth consecutive men’s world championship for the U.S. at the junior level. “This is a brotherhood,” Myers told...
Weather Aware: storms rolling through Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Showers and thunderstorms are popping up across Central Ohio this evening, some of them may include gusty winds or hail. Stay #WeatherAware for the evening. Some of the showers will become isolated during the overnight hours but will return for the day on Sunday. Currently,...
Columbus City School teachers hit the picket lines
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School teachers hit the picket lines Monday morning, two days before school starts. On Sunday, Columbus teachers voted to go on strike after the Columbus Education Association (CEA) declined the Board of Education's final offer. The CEA confirmed that 94% of the union...
Missing 79-year-old Crawford County man safely located in Tennessee
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — The Galion Police Department has canceled a statewide endangered missing adult alert for a 79-year-old man who has dementia. Herbert Bucher was reported missing at 9:30 a.m. and was seen near Wilmington, Ohio. Police said he was safely found by the Murfreesboro Police Department in...
Columbus City Schools prepare for remote learning as teachers strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students with Columbus City Schools will learn remotely again Wednesday, but the reason isn't COVID-19. The Columbus Education Association voted Sunday night to reject the school board's second final offer to begin picketing Monday morning. The school board will meet Monday night to discuss the...
Columbus gas prices rise nearly 11 cents in last week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average cost for a gallon of gas in Columbus increased nearly 11 cents last week, according to GasBuddy. Gas prices in Columbus have risen 10.8 cents in the last week, averaging $3.57 per gallon Monday. Columbus prices are 58.6 cents per gallon lower than...
School districts across Central Ohio face staff shortages once again this year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As students head back to the classroom, district leaders are working to find more people to fill spots both in the classroom and behind the wheel. “After three years of really kind of tumultuous beginnings and uncertain beginnings, it’s been a refreshing start. There’s been a lot of optimism and positivity. A lot of enthusiasm in the district. So far so good,” Lou Kramer, London City Schools’ Superintendent said.
17-year-old suspect identified in east Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police has identified a suspect in an east Columbus homicide of a 21-year-old man. Police have issued a murder warrant for 17-year-old Jaizion Reid. He is accused of killing Lavarr Madison, 21, on August 15. Officers were called to the area...
Teachers ready to vote on CCS' 'best and final offer'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the first day of school days away for Columbus City Schools, 45,000 students still don't know if they will be seeing their teachers in CCS classrooms Wednesday. Four thousand members of the Columbus Education Association will decide that with a big vote Sunday evening.
Buckeye Ranch educates parents on importance of treating natural black hair
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Parents in Central Ohio got a chance to learn more about the importance of hair and what it can do to self-esteem when Buckeye Ranch held a special tutorial for parents at Malason Salon in Whitehall. Kamilah Twymon is the Vice President and runs the...
Man charged with murder in deadly southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said warrants have been filed charging a 39-year-old man with murder in a deadly shooting on the city's southeast side. Dashawn Hicks, 39, is charged with murder in the death of Stephon Moore, 33, on July 25, police said. Officers responded to a...
'Idol time is the devil's playground,' parents fear virtual classes could mean more crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Safety is a top priority and these kids have nowhere to go," Columbus City Schools parent Londale Towns said Monday night as he marched with We Are Linden to advocate against gun violence. While parents and community leaders across Columbus continued fighting for safer streets,...
Min Din Monday: Easy homemade snack ideas for back to school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a Min Din Monday! Esther Weisman from Min Dins joins Good Day Columbus with a few quick and easy homemade snack ideas for back to school. In a large bowl add walnuts, slivered almonds, sugar free coconut flakes, 100 percent cocoa chips, and craisins.
CCS graduates support teachers, blame district for ongoing school building conditions
Recent graduates of Columbus City Schools say they fought for air conditioning and better conditions in their school buildings before earning their diplomas. However, they maintain the CCS school board failed to act on their ongoing concerns. "The district has really had a bait and switch method for the last...
Columbus City School board meets for first time since CEA strike vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the clock ticking for students to start the new school year virtually, the Columbus City Schools Board of Education held an emergency meeting Monday night. It was the district's first meeting since the Columbus Education Association voted to strike. The board started its meeting...
