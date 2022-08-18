Read full article on original website
tourcounsel.com
The Beautiful Island of Sanibel in Florida
The beaches of Sanibel Island, Florida, attract visitors from all over the world, in part because of the large amounts of shells that wash up on its beaches. One of the reasons for these accumulations of shells is the fact that Sanibel is a barrier island that has an east-west orientation, when most of the islands in the area have a north-south orientation.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Savoy Park townhome project coming to Naples
MK Architecture was awarded the architectural services for Savoy Park, a new multifamily townhome development on Carman Drive in Naples, as developed by FL Star Development. The project will consist of 212 total units, with eight- and 10-unit buildings and an amenity center with resort style pool. The project is expected to start in the first quarter of 2023.
businessobserverfl.com
$103 million apartment project expected to reshape Cape Coral
Construction is close to starting on a long-awaited mixed-use project on Cape Coral’s main shopping corridor. The Cove at 47th, touted as the kind of project that will help elevate the area and make it into a true nighttime destination, is being built at Cape Coral Parkway East between SE 8th and 9th Courts.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Bayfront in Naples loses outdoor live entertainment permit
Bayfront, the Naples shopping, dining and residential development at the corner of Goodlette-Frank Road and U.S. 41 on the Gordon River, is no longer allowed to have outdoor music and events as Naples City Council voted to revoke the development’s live entertainment permit. Bayfront has a history of receiving...
fox4now.com
Lee County residents may experience changes with trash pick-up
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Changes could be coming in Lee county to the weekly routine nearly all of us have with when to put out the trash and recycling. Lee County Solid Waste says nearly 26,000 homes will have same-day service for garbage, recycling, and yard waste after having to do this on different days of the week!
gulfshorebusiness.com
Vacation resort proposed for northwest Cape Coral
White Stone Developments LLC, a Cape Coral-based real estate developer, announced the proposed development of a resort in northwest Cape Coral. In July, the City of Cape Coral accepted permits from White Stone to begin construction of Lake Shadroe Resort. Once approved, construction will begin on the 48-unit, four-floor resort development complete with a marina, pool with jacuzzi, a private mini-beach, retail stores, a restaurant and tiki lounge, a coffee shop franchise and a bait and tackle shop. The development will be at 218 Burnt Store Road on property purchased in March for $2.75 million, and upon approval is expected to be completed and open to the public by early 2025.
WINKNEWS.com
More areas of Lee County to collect garbage, recycling, yard waste on same day
Starting Monday, neighbors in more areas of Lee County will only have to take their trash out once a week. More Lee County neighborhoods, including Captiva, Iona, Whiskey Creek, San Carlos Island and south Fort Myers south of Gladiolus Drive and west of US-41, will now have garbage, recycling and yard waste collected all in the same day. The Lee County Solid Waste Department believes providing this type of service will improve efficiency, reduce costs and make it less confusing for residents.
townandtourist.com
Best Time to Visit Marco Island (Romantic & Relaxing!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Marco Island is a tremendously beautiful island just off the mainland of southwest Florida. This resort town has activities for everyone. However, some of the greatest attributes of Marco Island occur in the calm waters that surround it. With cool rivers and an abundant ecosystem, Marco Island is much more than just a tropical paradise.
Crash blocks portion of Pine Island Road, Nicholas Parkway in Cape Coral
Officers have shut down all westbound traffic shortly after Hancock Bridge Parkway to Nicholas Parkway on Pine Island Road.
WINKNEWS.com
Lightning sparks three separate brush fires in Lehigh Acres
Three separate brush fires broke out in Lehigh Acres due to lightning strikes, according to Lehigh Acres Fire Department. According to Lehigh Acres Fire Department, no injuries have been reported at any of the three fire locations. The Barclay Avenue and Lock Lane fires have been reported as under control,...
travelawaits.com
6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
Cape Coral homes overwhelmed with weeds, causing issues for neighbors cleaned up
Just two days after Fox 4 highlighted two vacant homes overgrown with weeds, even causing rodent problems for one neighbor, have now been cleaned up.
WINKNEWS.com
Safety solutions for downtown Fort Myers
More cops on the streets, drones in the air, and better lighting everywhere to increase safety in downtown Fort Myers. Mayor Kevin Anderson said one idea is to create a new taxing district to cover the money for the investment. “Everything’s on the table right now,” Anderson said. “Everything is...
WINKNEWS.com
‘Back the blue’ parking space painting covered at Estero High School
A parking space painted with ‘Back the blue,’ a saying that supports police officers, was painted, then painted over at Estero High School. Pictures of the before and after were posted to Facebook, and a lot of people expressed their outrage in the comments. The painted parking sports...
WINKNEWS.com
Cane toad population on the rise; why they are dangerous
The poisonous cane toads population is on the rise in Southwest Florida. These toads hide in plain sight, in mulch and under bushes but the toxic cane toads can’t escape Scott Flavelle’s quick hands. When the sun goes down, Flavelle with Scott’s Animal Services jumps into action with...
Crews install new bridge for Margaritaville Resort
Part of Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach was shut down until early Friday morning to make room for a new pedestrian bridge at the incoming Margaritaville Resort.
Man accused of hitting boy during fight at Southwest Florida bowling alley
A man's been arrested after he allegedly hit a boy in the face during a fight at a Southwest Florida bowling alley.
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
WINKNEWS.com
Watch: Shark swims close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach
A shark was caught on cam by a WINK News viewer swimming close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach in North Naples. Nikola V. captured it all on video earlier week. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
Fort Myers councilman pushes to find solutions to homeowner's insurance crisis
The homeowner's insurance crisis is impacting thousands of Floridians. Fort Myers Councilman Johnny Streets is looking to see what solutions City Council can come up with.
