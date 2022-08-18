Read full article on original website
WDRB's Lexie Ratterman wins Kentucky State Fair blue ribbon for cookies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Our very own Lexie Ratterman isn't just talented at reporting. She also earned a blue ribbon at the Kentucky State Fair for her baking and decorating skills. Lexie used six cookies to create an entire scene including Freddie Farm Bureau, a Ferris wheel and livestock. And...
Kentucky State Fair to strengthen security, check IDs after 6 p.m. in response to Saturday's 'panic'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Anyone under the age of 18 entering the Kentucky State Fair after 6 p.m. must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older, the fair's management company announced Monday. The activation of the fair's Minor Attendance Policy, is in response to an incident Saturday in which...
'Changeover Day' sees crews sanitize areas of Kentucky State Fair to keep livestock clean, healthy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Anyone spending Monday at the Kentucky State Fair won't see much livestock. That's unusual, and there's a reason for it. Monday was changeover day, a nearly 20-hour operation that's essentially one massive cleanup. In the west wing, west hall and pavilion, crews spent the day filling and removing more than 60 dumpsters with hay and old tar paper and rolling out 625 new rolls of tar paper before the livestock are brought back inside.
Devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky could drive farmers out of the region
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Last month's flooding throughout eastern Kentucky has been devastating for farmers in the region. Arch Sebastian, president of the Mountain Cattlemen's Association, worries some farmers will leave the region. Livestock and hay are two of the region's driving forces in agriculture, and flood water washed away...
Bourbon auction raises $1.3 million for eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bourbon auction for eastern Kentucky flood victims raised more than $1.3 million. The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit, hosted by the Bourbon Distillers Association and the Bourbon Crusaders, ended Sunday night. Items listed in the 10-day online silent auction included vintage bourbon, private barrel selections and exclusive distillery experiences.
Several arrested after 'situation' at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night, normal operations scheduled for Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Fair officials continue to say they cannot provide information after chaos ensued at the fair Saturday night. Kentucky State Police is calling it a "situation." KSP said it made several arrests, with pending charges. As of Sunday afternoon, the number of people arrested and...
Fairgoers flee from 'madness' after panic at the Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and his daughter watched helplessly as hundreds of people rushed toward the exits of the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. The chaotic scene stemmed from "noise-making devices," according to Kentucky State Police, leading to nine people being arrested. Phillip Profumo and his 11-year-old daughter believed the noises to be gunshots as they were waiting to get on a ride.
9 people arrested after 'noise-making devices' cause panic at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of people caused a panic with "noise-making devices" causing attendees at the Kentucky State Fair to believe gunshots had been fired on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police. Nine people were arrested, six of them minors, after an incident that caused the state...
Southern Indiana woman fighting to relaunch syringe exchange program in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A program aimed at reducing disease among drug users might be revived in a southern Indiana community. There are resources available to those battling addiction in Scott County, however there is currently no needle exchange program. When the HIV outbreak hit Austin, Indiana, in 2015,...
Kentucky State Fair officials, police ensuring safety after chaotic incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Fair officials and police are emphasizing security measures are in place after nine people were arrested on Saturday night following a chaotic scene. A group of people caused a panic with "noise-making devices" causing attendees at the Kentucky State Fair to believe gunshots had...
Ford to appeal $1.7 billion verdict in Georgia truck crash
WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. plans to appeal a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, a company representative said Sunday. Jurors in Gwinnett County, just northeast of Atlanta, returned the verdict late last week...
Louisville resident wagers $5 and wins $280,000 on Kentucky Lottery online game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $5 wager on an online Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game paid off with a big jackpot for a Louisville resident. In a release, the lottery said S. Harris logged on to a phone to play Celtic Coins game just after midnight on Monday. “I had...
Raffle for VIP tickets to Bourbon & Beyond going toward eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is partnering with Kentucky 4-H Foundation and others to raise money for victims of eastern Kentucky flooding. The state fair, Danny Wimmer Presents, country star T. Graham Brown and the 4-H foundation are giving away a pair of Bourbon and Beyond VIP passes with a raffle contest. To purchase a raffle ticket, click here.
Animal show with singing pig from America's Got Talent performs at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A barnyard show made famous by performances on America's Got Talent is entertaining crowds at the Kentucky State Fair this year. Pork Chop Revue, a family-designed live show, features a singing pig, stunts by goats and dogs, along with other antics from animals led by Les and Nina Kimes.
Court documents identify 18-year-old man arrested after Kentucky State Fair chaos
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Court documents identify at least one of the individuals arrested after pandemonium broke out Saturday night at the Kentucky State Fair, prompting officials to close the fair earlier than planned. According to an arrest report, 18-year-old Areon Nobles was taken into custody shortly before 10 p.m....
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury has heard closing arguments and begun deliberations in the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Prosecutors say Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were united in an agreement to get Whitmer at her vacation home in 2020 and trigger a civil war just before the presidential election. Whitmer wasn’t harmed. Fox, Croft and four other men were arrested hours away. Fox and Croft are on trial for a second time in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after a jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict but acquitted two other men. Defense lawyers say Fox and Croft were entrapped by FBI agents and undercover informants who got inside the group in summer 2020. Croft is from Bear, Delaware, while Fox lived in western Michigan.
Teachers in Ohio's largest school district go on strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Teachers in Ohio's largest school district on Monday will be walking picket lines after voting to go on strike, two days before classes are scheduled to resume. More than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to reject the school board’s final offer late...
Update on Sunday Storms
Storms moved through our area Saturday evening bringing thunder and lightning, heavy rain, strong wind and hail. Below are just a couple of the dozens of photos you all have sent in showing us what those storms did in your neighborhood. Now that we've seen what storms are capable of tonight, let's talk about what they will do tomorrow.
