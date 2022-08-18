ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

'Changeover Day' sees crews sanitize areas of Kentucky State Fair to keep livestock clean, healthy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Anyone spending Monday at the Kentucky State Fair won't see much livestock. That's unusual, and there's a reason for it. Monday was changeover day, a nearly 20-hour operation that's essentially one massive cleanup. In the west wing, west hall and pavilion, crews spent the day filling and removing more than 60 dumpsters with hay and old tar paper and rolling out 625 new rolls of tar paper before the livestock are brought back inside.
Devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky could drive farmers out of the region

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Last month's flooding throughout eastern Kentucky has been devastating for farmers in the region. Arch Sebastian, president of the Mountain Cattlemen's Association, worries some farmers will leave the region. Livestock and hay are two of the region's driving forces in agriculture, and flood water washed away...
Bourbon auction raises $1.3 million for eastern Kentucky flood victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bourbon auction for eastern Kentucky flood victims raised more than $1.3 million. The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit, hosted by the Bourbon Distillers Association and the Bourbon Crusaders, ended Sunday night. Items listed in the 10-day online silent auction included vintage bourbon, private barrel selections and exclusive distillery experiences.
Fairgoers flee from 'madness' after panic at the Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and his daughter watched helplessly as hundreds of people rushed toward the exits of the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. The chaotic scene stemmed from "noise-making devices," according to Kentucky State Police, leading to nine people being arrested. Phillip Profumo and his 11-year-old daughter believed the noises to be gunshots as they were waiting to get on a ride.
Ford to appeal $1.7 billion verdict in Georgia truck crash

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. plans to appeal a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, a company representative said Sunday. Jurors in Gwinnett County, just northeast of Atlanta, returned the verdict late last week...
Raffle for VIP tickets to Bourbon & Beyond going toward eastern Kentucky flood victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is partnering with Kentucky 4-H Foundation and others to raise money for victims of eastern Kentucky flooding. The state fair, Danny Wimmer Presents, country star T. Graham Brown and the 4-H foundation are giving away a pair of Bourbon and Beyond VIP passes with a raffle contest. To purchase a raffle ticket, click here.
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury has heard closing arguments and begun deliberations in the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Prosecutors say Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were united in an agreement to get Whitmer at her vacation home in 2020 and trigger a civil war just before the presidential election. Whitmer wasn’t harmed. Fox, Croft and four other men were arrested hours away. Fox and Croft are on trial for a second time in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after a jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict but acquitted two other men. Defense lawyers say Fox and Croft were entrapped by FBI agents and undercover informants who got inside the group in summer 2020. Croft is from Bear, Delaware, while Fox lived in western Michigan.
Teachers in Ohio's largest school district go on strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Teachers in Ohio's largest school district on Monday will be walking picket lines after voting to go on strike, two days before classes are scheduled to resume. More than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to reject the school board’s final offer late...
Update on Sunday Storms

Storms moved through our area Saturday evening bringing thunder and lightning, heavy rain, strong wind and hail. Below are just a couple of the dozens of photos you all have sent in showing us what those storms did in your neighborhood. Now that we've seen what storms are capable of tonight, let's talk about what they will do tomorrow.
