A festival celebrating German heritage and art is taking place in New Harmony this September. New Harmony's biggest event of the year, Kunstfest will return the third weekend in September, taking place Saturday, September 17th, and Sunday, September 18th. If you've never been before, Kunstfest is one festival you won't want to miss. For one it's set in quaint little New Harmony which is such a cool town, and there's plenty to do to keep you occupied at Kunstfest.

10 HOURS AGO