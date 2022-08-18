Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
Evansville offering free rain barrel pickup
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can pick up a rain barrel in downtown Evansville this week. The city partnered once again with Coca-Cola Refreshments to offer free rain barrels to residents. You can pick one up starting at 10 Wednesday morning. Officials tell us there are 80 barrels up for...
Historic building at risk of the leaving Evansville skyline
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Experts say Evansville is at risk of losing one of its most prominent historic buildings. Indiana Landmarks released their annual list of the ten most endangered landmarks, and Evansville’s Hulman Building & Garage made the list. Since its construction in 1929, the 10-story commercial building has dominated Evansville’s downtown skyline. Indiana […]
vincennespbs.org
Knox County landmark needs some love
A local landmark may be in need of a little help. Indiana Landmarks released its annual list of the 10 most endangered landmarks in the state. Officials say these places face many problems including abandonment, neglect, or owners who don’t have the money for repairs. In Vincennes, the Knox...
WTHI
Linton senior center hosts fundraiser to buy wellness equipment for residents
LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Seniors living at a Linton, Indiana facility use their wellness center every day, but some of the equipment could use some updating. The Glenburn nursing facility is asking the community for help by coming out to its fundraiser lunch. The home will be selling tacos in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zesto’s Drive-In celebrates historic 70th year
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville staple is celebrating seven decades of servicing the community. Zesto’s Drive-In on Riverside Drive is ringing in this anniversary with free ice cream cones for every six dollars spent on food. The owners say they’re also giving back to the community by raising money for several neighborhood organizations by […]
14news.com
Crews in Jasper to shut down West 13th Street
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews in Jasper will be shutting down West 13th Street to replace a storm sewer Monday. That’s between Emily Street and Altmeyer Road and includes the intersection of Kuebler Place. The closure should be in place by 8 a.m. That will be blocked through Thursday.
14news.com
Several hour standoff over in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a heavy police presence Monday on the south side of Evansville. There were several Evansville police cruisers and SWAT in the 4700 block of Margybeth Avenue. We’re told there had been police activity since about 10 a.m. Our crew could hear police on...
Was There a Lion on the Loose in Evansville Indiana This Weekend?
There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
EPD looking for missing homeless woman
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is looking for help in locating a missing person. EPD says Andi Wagner, 24, was reported missing on August 12 by her family. Police say the last time anyone heard from Wagner was on August 6 via text. Police say Wagner is described as 5’6″, and […]
Bank to open micro branch on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A bank with over a hundred years of history serving the Tri-State announced new plans for a micro branch in Evansville. Peoples Bank says they’re working on opening the new branch at 4502 W Lloyd Expressway in 2023. The bank currently has four locations spread across Warrick and Vanderburgh counties. The […]
Three people shot overnight in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are investigating after three people were shot overnight in Evansville. Officers were called to the 700 block of East Riverside Drive just after midnight. Police say when they got there, they found two people who had been shot. Both were quickly taken to local hospitals. While officers were beginning that […]
14news.com
Coroner: 2 sent to hospital following crash in Spencer Co.
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News is following a crash that happened in Spencer County late Saturday night. The Spencer County Coroner’s Office confirmed a crash occurred that sent two people to the hospital. Officials say one was transported to Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, while the other...
Community grows closer together with free produce giveaway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Free produce was given away in Evansville Sunday afternoon. All Saints Parish and Seton Harvest teamed up for their community produce giveaway over the weekend. Seton Harvest brought their produce van full of fresh vegetables to share. People were also able to enjoy music, recipes and a cold drink. “We live […]
Celebrate German Heritage With Kunstfest in New Harmony Indiana
A festival celebrating German heritage and art is taking place in New Harmony this September. New Harmony's biggest event of the year, Kunstfest will return the third weekend in September, taking place Saturday, September 17th, and Sunday, September 18th. If you've never been before, Kunstfest is one festival you won't want to miss. For one it's set in quaint little New Harmony which is such a cool town, and there's plenty to do to keep you occupied at Kunstfest.
14news.com
EFD: Crews respond to Evansville apartment fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to a fire at Fulton Square Apartments on Sunday afternoon. Officials say the fire started shortly after 2 p.m. When EFD crews arrived on scene, firefighters say they saw visible smoke and flames coming from the apartment. Fire officials say the...
wamwamfm.com
Pizza Delivery Goes Bad in Evansville
Pizza delivery goes bad. Now four people are facing charges after the altercation at an Evansville hotel. It was at Bally’s Hotel on Riverside Drive on Thursday. The room was being rented out by 26-year-old Melecia Williams. Also in the room were Miranda Moore, David Arndell, and Marcus Osborne. That night, they ordered a pizza. When the pizza man arrived, Osborne attempted to trade some weed for pizza.
TH Humane Society still has need following ‘Clear the Shelters’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Following the “Clear the Shelters,” event, the Terre Haute Humane Society completed a busy weekend with over a dozen cats and dogs adopted. The Humane Society’s Intake Coordinator, Stacy Wilkins, said they had 15 total adoptions and one animal was returned to its owner. She said plenty of people also expressed […]
WANE-TV
ISP: LSD tabs, cash land Terre Haute man in jail
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Terre Haute man was arrested on multiple dealing charges after a trooper found LSD, marijuana and cash in his vehicle during a traffic stop in southwest Indiana, according to Indiana State Police. The trooper stopped 21-year-old Jakob D. Carlson for speeding on Section...
wevv.com
Investigations into Wabash County house explosion continues
This explosion happened early Friday evening in Wabash County, just outside of Allendale, Illinois. The blast destroyed a home on North 2360 Boulevard and left an entire community looking for answers. However, many questions are still up in the air as the investigation continues. Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan says...
14news.com
Wabash Co. home explosion marks Tri-State’s second in 2 weeks
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - It’s been three days following the deadly explosion in Wabash County that has left one man dead and one woman hospitalized. Officials are still working to find out what the cause of the explosion was. Sheriff Derek Morgan says it could take some time after speaking with the Illinois State Fire Marshal Monday morning.
Comments / 1