DNR addresses State Fair controversy: Is it the 'fish' or 'fishes' pond?

By BringMeTheNews
 4 days ago
With one week to go until the opening of the Minnesota State Fair, the state Department of Natural Resources is serving up a grammar lesson for the word "fish."

In a Facebook post Thursday, the department admitted the DNR Fish Pond is an improper name for the beloved fair attraction where multiple Minnesota fish species are on display.

"Fish" refers to a single fish or multiple fish of the same species.

"However, if you are referring to multiple different species of fish, you can use fishes," the DNR stated, offering the example: “I’m excited to go look at all of the fishes in the DNR Fish Pond!”

"Wait a second, shouldn’t it be the 'DNR Fishes Pond?'" the post reads. "Walleye be darned. You got us! While fishes would be the correct variation, it doesn’t quite roll off the tongue."

The DNR did note, however, that the signage at the fair is correct, reading "fishes of Minnesota."

So there you go, if next week a family member declares: "Let's go to the fish pond," your locker is now equipped with a smug, correct retort.

It'll be like shooting fish in a barrel ... wait a minute ... is that a barrel of a single species of fish, or a barrel of multiple fishes??

