Read full article on original website
Related
4 defensive Cleveland Browns whose stock dropped against the Eagles
The Cleveland Browns had some guys whose stock dropped against the Philadelphia Eagles. To say I’m concerned over the defense is an understatement. The Cleveland Browns’ offense is good enough to win you games if you have a defense that can get stops. I don’t see the Browns breaking the 24-point barrier as often as others, but if you can get 20-odd points, it’s possible to win.
Watch: Nasty brawl between Jaguars, Steelers fans got ugly really quick
A nasty brawl took place in the stands of TIAA Bank Stadium during the Jacksonville Jaguars-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game. The start of the 2022 NFL regular season is a matter of weeks away. Before that, teams are participating in three preseason games each to get a look at which players are deserving to make the 53-player roster to start the campaign. Even though it is the preseason, you are still going to find fans fighting in the stands.
Buccaneers need to listen to Aaron Rodgers with Tom Brady
While it appears as if the quote was taken beyond it’s original meeting, the Buccaneers need to listen to Aaron Rodgers with their use of Tom Brady. Tom Brady is back at practice with the Buccaneers after his brief hiatus. The couple of weeks that followed the initial announcement...
Pirates try again for first win of season vs. Braves
The visiting Atlanta Braves didn’t need their potent offense on Monday as they opened their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates
FanSided
276K+
Followers
523K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0