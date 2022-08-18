Read full article on original website
China developer Shimao looks to repay $11.8 billion debt over 3-8 years -sources
HONG KONG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Chinese developer Shimao Group has proposed a two-class restructuring plan to offshore creditors to repay $11.8 billion over a period of three to eight years, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter and a document seen by Reuters.
Oil climbs as Saudi Arabia warns of OPEC output cuts
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Oil rose on Tuesday as renewed concerns over tight supply dominated market sentiment after Saudi Arabia warned that the major oil producer could cut output to correct a recent oil price decline.
