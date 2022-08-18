ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSYX ABC6

Missing 79-year-old Crawford County man safely located in Tennessee

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — The Galion Police Department has canceled a statewide endangered missing adult alert for a 79-year-old man who has dementia. Herbert Bucher was reported missing at 9:30 a.m. and was seen near Wilmington, Ohio. Police said he was safely found by the Murfreesboro Police Department in...
WSYX ABC6

Storms expected to move through Central Ohio Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another round of strong storms is expected in Central Ohio Sunday afternoon. See Andrew buck Michael's latest forecast here. Storm cells with lightning and heavy rain are expected to move into the area. Damaging winds and hail are possible in cells between 1 p.m. and sunset.
WSYX ABC6

Highest-paying jobs in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for a new career, we've got a list of occupations you might want to consider if money is among your motivators. The data is from May 2021 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics:. 1. Radiologists, $348,520 (average annual salary) 2. Surgeons, All...

Comments / 0

Community Policy