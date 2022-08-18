Read full article on original website
Missing 79-year-old Crawford County man safely located in Tennessee
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — The Galion Police Department has canceled a statewide endangered missing adult alert for a 79-year-old man who has dementia. Herbert Bucher was reported missing at 9:30 a.m. and was seen near Wilmington, Ohio. Police said he was safely found by the Murfreesboro Police Department in...
Storms expected to move through Central Ohio Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another round of strong storms is expected in Central Ohio Sunday afternoon. See Andrew buck Michael's latest forecast here. Storm cells with lightning and heavy rain are expected to move into the area. Damaging winds and hail are possible in cells between 1 p.m. and sunset.
Highest-paying jobs in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for a new career, we've got a list of occupations you might want to consider if money is among your motivators. The data is from May 2021 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics:. 1. Radiologists, $348,520 (average annual salary) 2. Surgeons, All...
