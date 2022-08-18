One of the best things about working for the Utah State Board of Education is the opportunity to visit schools across the state. I have been to schools in all 41 districts and many charter schools, where I get to mingle with our great educators. These educators are shining examples not only to their students in the classroom, but also to families, friends and the communities they serve. Our educators have been through several of the hardest years in their career, and yet they are greeting the new year with hope, eagerness and enthusiasm.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO