Opinion: ‘Be a builder’ — What I learned from teachers working through their hardest years
One of the best things about working for the Utah State Board of Education is the opportunity to visit schools across the state. I have been to schools in all 41 districts and many charter schools, where I get to mingle with our great educators. These educators are shining examples not only to their students in the classroom, but also to families, friends and the communities they serve. Our educators have been through several of the hardest years in their career, and yet they are greeting the new year with hope, eagerness and enthusiasm.
$6B Utah Lake restoration project is ‘unconstitutional,’ state report finds
It appears that a massive, privately funded $6 billion-plus plan to create human-made islands to improve the quality of Utah Lake has run into a major legal hurdle. The plan, as proposed by Lake Restoration Solutions, simply isn't legal, said Jamie Barnes, the director of the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, reading off a report of a review conducted by the Utah Attorney General's Office, during a Utah Legislature interim meeting last week. The report didn't go into specifics, but Barnes said the project "presents a risk" to the state of Utah, including possible permanent loss of sovereign land.
What’s next for Florida’s anti-‘woke’ law?
A federal judge has blocked part of Florida’s Stop WOKE Act aimed at private businesses, calling it something that might be found in an alternate universe. Using the acronym WOKE for Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees, the law was designed to combat “woke indoctrination” in Florida businesses and schools by prohibiting instruction that could make some people feel they bear “personal responsibility” for historic wrongdoings because of their race, sex or national origin, according to The New York Times.
Utah woman escapes a mountain lion after face-to-face encounter
A Utah woman was hunting on Saturday when she encountered a mountain lion. The woman caught the interaction on camera after the mountain lion briefly attacked her near Rush Valley in Tooele County. Laurien Elsholz recounted the experience in a Facebook post that she smelled something dead when all of...
Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah’s water?
Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel in West Jordan. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
70% of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, drop prices, most in nation. Utah, Colorado cities rank close behind
Pandemic “boomtowns” are again leading the nation with the largest share of sellers slashing their prices as the COVID-19-related housing frenzy hangover sets in. The West continues to be ground zero for that phenomena. Nearly 70% of homes for sale in Boise, Idaho, had a price drop in...
Perspective: Is the future of the suburbs in Utah’s Daybreak?
As the threat of COVID-19 recedes and life increasingly returns to normal, one trend is likely to stay — the rise of “COVID boom towns.” Millions of former city dwellers have taken advantage of remote work to benefit from lower taxes and cheaper housing in suburban and exurban developments in the Northwest, Sun Belt and Mountain West.
Opinion: Halting irrigation in Utah still wouldn’t save the Great Salt Lake
There are major environmental and economic concerns due to the low water levels of the Great Salt Lake. Currently, there is not enough water to maintain desirable lake levels and meet agriculture, domestic, commercial, municipality and industrial uses in the Great Salt Lake Basin. We need to consider all options to improve the conditions of the lake while meeting critical upstream water needs.
Utah’s Little League team — and injured Easton Oliverson — will head home soon
A Utah team’s play in the Little League World Series came to an end Sunday after a 10-2 loss in the elimination bracket. Snow Canyon Little League, which is based in Santa Clara, Utah, and is the first team in state history to make it to the World Series, got behind early in their matchup against the team from Davenport, Iowa, and never closed the gap.
What you should know about the Latter-day Saint ghost town near Zion National Park
Said to be “the most photographed town of the West,” Grafton, Utah, is located south of Zion National Park. In 1847, Brigham Young and the pioneers trekked into Salt Lake Valley and settled around that area. Latter-day Saint pioneers eventually spread out over the territory of Utah. By...
Hiker missing after flash floods at Zion National Park
The Narrows at Zion National Park require hikers to wade through the Virgin River. On Saturday, the National Park Service announced that flash flooding in the area led to the disappearance of one hiker. The flooding caused injuries to at least one hiker. According to The New York Times, one...
