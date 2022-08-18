ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

deseret.com

Opinion: ‘Be a builder’ — What I learned from teachers working through their hardest years

One of the best things about working for the Utah State Board of Education is the opportunity to visit schools across the state. I have been to schools in all 41 districts and many charter schools, where I get to mingle with our great educators. These educators are shining examples not only to their students in the classroom, but also to families, friends and the communities they serve. Our educators have been through several of the hardest years in their career, and yet they are greeting the new year with hope, eagerness and enthusiasm.
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

$6B Utah Lake restoration project is ‘unconstitutional,’ state report finds

It appears that a massive, privately funded $6 billion-plus plan to create human-made islands to improve the quality of Utah Lake has run into a major legal hurdle. The plan, as proposed by Lake Restoration Solutions, simply isn't legal, said Jamie Barnes, the director of the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, reading off a report of a review conducted by the Utah Attorney General's Office, during a Utah Legislature interim meeting last week. The report didn't go into specifics, but Barnes said the project "presents a risk" to the state of Utah, including possible permanent loss of sovereign land.
deseret.com

What’s next for Florida’s anti-‘woke’ law?

A federal judge has blocked part of Florida’s Stop WOKE Act aimed at private businesses, calling it something that might be found in an alternate universe. Using the acronym WOKE for Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees, the law was designed to combat “woke indoctrination” in Florida businesses and schools by prohibiting instruction that could make some people feel they bear “personal responsibility” for historic wrongdoings because of their race, sex or national origin, according to The New York Times.
deseret.com

Utah woman escapes a mountain lion after face-to-face encounter

A Utah woman was hunting on Saturday when she encountered a mountain lion. The woman caught the interaction on camera after the mountain lion briefly attacked her near Rush Valley in Tooele County. Laurien Elsholz recounted the experience in a Facebook post that she smelled something dead when all of...
deseret.com

Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah’s water?

Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel in West Jordan. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
deseret.com

Perspective: Is the future of the suburbs in Utah’s Daybreak?

As the threat of COVID-19 recedes and life increasingly returns to normal, one trend is likely to stay — the rise of “COVID boom towns.” Millions of former city dwellers have taken advantage of remote work to benefit from lower taxes and cheaper housing in suburban and exurban developments in the Northwest, Sun Belt and Mountain West.
deseret.com

Opinion: Halting irrigation in Utah still wouldn’t save the Great Salt Lake

There are major environmental and economic concerns due to the low water levels of the Great Salt Lake. Currently, there is not enough water to maintain desirable lake levels and meet agriculture, domestic, commercial, municipality and industrial uses in the Great Salt Lake Basin. We need to consider all options to improve the conditions of the lake while meeting critical upstream water needs.
deseret.com

Hiker missing after flash floods at Zion National Park

The Narrows at Zion National Park require hikers to wade through the Virgin River. On Saturday, the National Park Service announced that flash flooding in the area led to the disappearance of one hiker. The flooding caused injuries to at least one hiker. According to The New York Times, one...

