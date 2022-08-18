ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

2022 high school football preview: Michigan Metro Athletic Conference

ECORSE (7-3, 2-0) After a down year in 2020, Jovan Olafioye’s team roared back last season, making it all the way to regionals. Unfortunately, COVID-19 hit the team pretty hard before its matchup with Warren Michigan Collegiate, as it was down both its starting quarterback and offensive tackle. Now in 2022, expectations remain high for Ecorse, as it returns quarterback Marquis Campbell as well as some key pieces on the offensive line, like star tackle Bruce Fomby and center Tyler Southern. Olafioye said it should have one of the best offensive lines in the state this season.
247Sports

Michigan football players to launch NIL club

Members of the Michigan football team will launch the “Ann Arbor NIL Club,” a Name, Image & Likeness group that says it will “financially support 100+ Michigan football players” through fan membership fees. The site will officially launch Tuesday, the organization confirmed to The Michigan Insider.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClutchPoints

Oregon football TE Spencer Webb’s girlfriend Kelly Kay reveals pregnancy weeks after his tragic death

Oregon football received some devastating news in July when former tight end Spencer Webb tragically died in a lake accident. Webb, a three-year veteran at Oregon, was at the rock slides west of Triangle Lake when he fell and struck his head. The Ducks tight end tragically died after bystanders and paramedics were unable to […] The post Oregon football TE Spencer Webb’s girlfriend Kelly Kay reveals pregnancy weeks after his tragic death appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Michigan#Cowboys#American Football#Nfl#Sports#Hutchinson Paye#Lions Colts#The Detroit Lions
Detroit News

2022 high school football preview: Catholic League

WARREN DE LA SALLE (13-0, 3-0) De La Salle is the defending league champion, also going on to win the Division 2 state championship. Dan Rohn, now in his third year with the program, has 50 seniors to work with, including Cincinnati-bound quarterback Brady Drogosh, along with edge rusher Mason Muragin (Illinois), defensive back Jamari Allen (Central Michigan), receivers Triston Nichols and Jack Yanachik and defensive back Griffin Phillips who is a four-year varsity player. Junior running back Rhett Roeser is another key contributor.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups

Michigan football is arguably the most storied program in all of college football. The Wolverines have not only incredible tradition, but were an integral part of college football’s past, along with its present. From the winged helmets, inventing college football’s ‘platoon’ system (separate players playing offense and defense), touching the banner, and being the all-time wins leader, there’s a lot to like about the maize and blue. But what about those who actually wore the uniforms? Who were the best?
FOX Sports

Jim Harbaugh: McNamara, McCarthy in close Michigan QB battle

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said that Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy continue to "elevate" their respective games and are in a "tight" battle to be the team's starting quarterback. Harbaugh said that he sees three ways the team's quarterback battle could play out, MLive reported. "There's three of them...
HometownLife.com

Detroit Catholic Central boys soccer wins Balconi tournament with tough defense

When the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association releases its first set of rankings in September, Northville, Canton, Clarkston and Salem should each be making an appearance somewhere in the top 15. And Detroit Catholic Central beat all four of those teams during the first week of the season. Sure,...
NOVI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy