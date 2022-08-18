Read full article on original website
Detroit News
2022 high school football preview: Michigan Metro Athletic Conference
ECORSE (7-3, 2-0) After a down year in 2020, Jovan Olafioye’s team roared back last season, making it all the way to regionals. Unfortunately, COVID-19 hit the team pretty hard before its matchup with Warren Michigan Collegiate, as it was down both its starting quarterback and offensive tackle. Now in 2022, expectations remain high for Ecorse, as it returns quarterback Marquis Campbell as well as some key pieces on the offensive line, like star tackle Bruce Fomby and center Tyler Southern. Olafioye said it should have one of the best offensive lines in the state this season.
Michigan State football recruiting: 4-star Detroit Cass Tech DE Jalen Thompson commits
The Michigan State football recruiting train keeps on rolling. On Monday, the Spartans added Detroit Cass Tech four-star defensive end Jalen Thompson, the No. 3 rated player in the state in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Thompson, the No. 197 player in the country, is...
247Sports
Michigan football players to launch NIL club
Members of the Michigan football team will launch the “Ann Arbor NIL Club,” a Name, Image & Likeness group that says it will “financially support 100+ Michigan football players” through fan membership fees. The site will officially launch Tuesday, the organization confirmed to The Michigan Insider.
Oregon football TE Spencer Webb’s girlfriend Kelly Kay reveals pregnancy weeks after his tragic death
Oregon football received some devastating news in July when former tight end Spencer Webb tragically died in a lake accident. Webb, a three-year veteran at Oregon, was at the rock slides west of Triangle Lake when he fell and struck his head. The Ducks tight end tragically died after bystanders and paramedics were unable to […] The post Oregon football TE Spencer Webb’s girlfriend Kelly Kay reveals pregnancy weeks after his tragic death appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michigan State Lands 4-star Defensive Lineman Out Of Detroit
The Spartans add a big piece to their 2023 recruiting class
Detroit News
2022 Metro Detroit high school football: Your guide to season preview coverage
Get ready for the season with a look at your favorite teams, as well as the top programs and players in the state, with previews coming this week in The Detroit News and at detroitnews.com. Here is a look at what we have so far:. * Also, coaches, please be...
Detroit News
2022 high school football preview: Catholic League
WARREN DE LA SALLE (13-0, 3-0) De La Salle is the defending league champion, also going on to win the Division 2 state championship. Dan Rohn, now in his third year with the program, has 50 seniors to work with, including Cincinnati-bound quarterback Brady Drogosh, along with edge rusher Mason Muragin (Illinois), defensive back Jamari Allen (Central Michigan), receivers Triston Nichols and Jack Yanachik and defensive back Griffin Phillips who is a four-year varsity player. Junior running back Rhett Roeser is another key contributor.
Michigan football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups
Michigan football is arguably the most storied program in all of college football. The Wolverines have not only incredible tradition, but were an integral part of college football’s past, along with its present. From the winged helmets, inventing college football’s ‘platoon’ system (separate players playing offense and defense), touching the banner, and being the all-time wins leader, there’s a lot to like about the maize and blue. But what about those who actually wore the uniforms? Who were the best?
Newsstand: Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry gives takeaways from Michigan football practice
Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry breaks down his top takeaways from seeing Michigan football practice this week. He discussed the quarterback battle — including who he feels is ahead — U-M’s loaded skill positions on offense and all that the Wolverines have to replace defensively. TheWolverine.com’s...
FOX Sports
Jim Harbaugh: McNamara, McCarthy in close Michigan QB battle
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said that Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy continue to "elevate" their respective games and are in a "tight" battle to be the team's starting quarterback. Harbaugh said that he sees three ways the team's quarterback battle could play out, MLive reported. "There's three of them...
HometownLife.com
Detroit Catholic Central boys soccer wins Balconi tournament with tough defense
When the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association releases its first set of rankings in September, Northville, Canton, Clarkston and Salem should each be making an appearance somewhere in the top 15. And Detroit Catholic Central beat all four of those teams during the first week of the season. Sure,...
