Temple Emanu El in Orange honored Renee Higer for her 25 years as its executive director at Shabbat services and an oneg on Aug. 12. Board and staff members thanked Higer for her contributions to the temple, presented her with flowers and a gift. Her daughter, Codie Higer, and her boyfriend, Alex Green, sang “God Only Knows.” Loree Resnik, former president of the National Association for Temple Administration and executive director emerita of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami thanked Higer as well. Rabbi Matt Cohen concluded the service by giving a blessing from the bimah.

