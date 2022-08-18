Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Fire crews battle overnight structure fire outside Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Fire crews were kept busy early Monday morning, after a structure fire erupted east of Hastings. The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, when the Hastings Rural Fire Department got a call of an abandoned building showing visible flames in the 700 block of Heartland Ave.
klkntv.com
Amtrak train collides with Holdrege woman’s vehicle in south central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was sent to the hospital with neck injuries after a train collided with her car near Holdredge on Monday. Around 11:00 a.m., an Amtrak train east of Holdredge struck a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, who failed to yield at R Road and Highway 6 intersection.
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County deputies cite 28 for speeding during crackdown
KEARNEY — Buffalo County Sheriff's deputies had 256 traffic contacts and issued 28 citations for speeding violations during the July 20-Aug. 14 national speeding prevention high-visibility enforcement campaign. In addition to the speeding tickets, Buffalo County deputies issued 15 citations for other traffic violations. Deputies issued 213 warning/defect cards...
KSNB Local4
Planning ahead for the Nebraska State Fair
Planning ahead for the Nebraska State Fair
KSNB Local4
Cancer memorial goes up in Wood River
WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - A memorial in Wood River is now up in remembrance of those in the community who lost their battle with cancer. Eagle wings display the names of people who died from the disease. Each feather serves as a memorial to the community and is color coded to the type of cancer that claimed each person’s life.
KSNB Local4
Ravenna Hike and Bike Trail
Ravenna Hike and Bike Trail
Kearney Hub
Holdrege recognized as Community of the Year
KEARNEY — The Nebraska Diplomats honored Holdrege with a Community of the Year award at its annual banquet Aug. 9 in Kearney. “The award recognizes the benefits that flow to a community when everyone is pulling an oar, together,” PCDC Executive Director Ron Tillery said. “One oarsman just goes around in circles; Holdrege is on a path forward and others are taking notice.”
Kearney Hub
Women with Kearney ties federally charged with Walmart fires in the South
Two additional women with ties to Kearney have been federally charged in connection with a 2021 string of arsons at Walmart stores in the South. Erica Sikes, 40, of Kearney, and Jenna Bottorff, 37, of Omaha were both charged July 29 in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. They are accused of conspiring with Sikes’ husband, Jeff Sikes, 41, Bottorff’s husband, Sean, and three other men to set fires, damage and destroy Walmart stores in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, and Tillman’s Corner, Alabama on May 28, 2021, as well as stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.
KSNB Local4
Clear the Shelters: Hattie the Akita mix spends half her life at the shelter
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Clear the Shelters is more than halfway over. Local4 News has been taking part in the NBC Universal run campaign to help make a push for pet adoption in participating shelters. One participant, Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings is looking to have one of their current...
News Channel Nebraska
Former employee arrested for alleged arson at Hastings implement dealer
HASTINGS, Neb. -- A 30-year-old Hastings man is in custody facing charges related to an alleged arson at Landmark Implement. Investigators with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency arrested Mitchell Linder following an investigation into the July 13 fire at Landmark Implement on West Highway 6. The fire was determined...
KSNB Local4
Kool-Aid Days cardboard boat races see increase in participants
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Kool-Aid Days festivities wrapped up Sunday with one of the day’s many activities including the annual cardboard boat races. This year, community participation was no worry for event organizers. Around ten years ago, the races only saw six participants. In 2022, 16 people joined in...
klkntv.com
25 events in Nebraska where you can enjoy nice weather this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It seems the weather will be great for outdoor events this weekend, and Omaha, Hastings and North Loup are hosting festivals all weekend long. The Omaha Greek Festival is giving Nebraskans the chance to imagine spending an afternoon in Santorini. With live music, entertainment, plenty of food and drinks and so much more, when in Greece, say opa!
knopnews2.com
Water theft at Cambridge Diversion Dam
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday night, someone lowered the flood doors at the Cambridge Diversion Dam which prevented water from flowing into the canal that leads to irrigation for farms. This is a crime called water theft and is being investigated by the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office.
KSNB Local4
Grand parade celebrating Kool-Aid Days
Ohhhh yeahhhh! Kool-Aid Days are here, and the Hastings museum is in on the fun. Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. According to Fonner Park officials a temporary casino could soon be open. Grand Island teen returns home to community support.
Kearney Hub
A cop, a coach: Couple moves to Kearney to inspire athletic Christian ministry
A cop and a coach are now collegiate and youth Christian mentors. Rick and Linda Roh are the first married couple to serve here as area representatives for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a nonprofit, international sports ministry. At first, the Lincoln couple resisted moving to Kearney. With their three...
Kearney Hub
Central Nebraska Woodcarvers to boost skills with buffalo project
The Central Nebraska Woodcarvers is hosting a woodcarving class that will bring 10 woodcarvers from central Nebraska and northern Kansas to Kearney Aug. 26-28. A renowned woodcarver and instructor, Roger Nadrchal (carvedbyroger.com) will be teaching the class project, a Resting Buffalo, at the CNW Kearney clubhouse. Woodcarvers from Kearney, Ponca...
KSNB Local4
Athletes impress on second day of Oregon Trail Rodeo
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The second day of the Oregon Trail Rodeo commenced Saturday with athletes competing in the bareback riding, bull riding, tie down roping, girls barrel racing, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, mutton busting and more. There were contestants from central Nebraska and beyond taking part...
KSNB Local4
Abortion recount wraps up in Johnson County, one county still counting
Abortion recount wraps up in Johnson County, one county still counting
KSNB Local4
Kool-Aid Days Cardboard Box Races
If anyone has been to Kool-Aid Days or is planning to go, the first goal is to probably try some of the many flavors of the soft drink. The streets of downtown Hastings were a little bit cooler than usual on Saturday morning.
