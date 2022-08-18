Read full article on original website
Related
wglt.org
ISU's Shelbourne Apartment complex sold for $1 million
Illinois State University has closed the sale of its former Shelbourne Apartment complex in Normal for $1,082,500. The university announced plans in July 2021 to sell the 26 acres that include 101 apartments formerly used as graduate student family housing. In December of that year, Illinois State picked a bidder. ISU president Terri Goss Kinzy said since then, they have been negotiating with the firm 300 Spot LLC.
nprillinois.org
Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend
Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
wglt.org
Divided Bloomington City Council moves forward with downtown street design
A divided Bloomington City Council argued over the time and cost needed for a conceptual redesign of downtown streets, but supporters successfully pushed it forward on a 5-4 vote Monday night. Backing the one-year, $750,000 design project, were: Ward 4’s Julie Emig; Ward 6’s De Urban; Ward 7’s Mollie Ward,...
Central Illinois Proud
Need a job? Central Illinois employers are looking to fill thousands of positions
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There are thousands of job openings throughout the state, and organizations like Goodwill of Central Illinois are trying to fill those positions with hiring events. On Friday morning, more than 20 employers in the area set up inside Peoria’s Goodwill Commons building in hopes to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wglt.org
Bloomington restaurant faces labor complaint over unpaid overtime pay
The U.S. Department of Labor has accused a Bloomington restaurant chain of denying overtime pay to staff. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court’s Central Illinois district in Peoria accuses Fiesta Ranchera and managers Nicholas and Cynthia Canchola of several labor violations, saying they “repeatedly and willfully” failed to pay hourly employees time-and-a-half when they top 40 hours per week.
Central Illinois Proud
How a monthly Central Illinois block party raises money for charity
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Tavern on Prospect and Junction City Pub came together to host a community block party. Every third Sunday of the month, the two restaurants host a block party in the Junction City Shopping Center parking lot and pick a charity to raise money for. August’s charity was Peoria Public Schools food pantries.
Central Illinois Proud
License granted for Peoria marijuana dispensary
CHICAGO (WMBD) — A new dispensary in Peoria will join 184 others with Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses issued by the Pritzker administration. Land of Lincoln Dispensary, LLC, received its license issuance Friday in the third and final wave of licensing by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.
wglt.org
McLean County household hazardous waste collection canceled
The state environmental protection agency has canceled a household hazardous waste collection day in McLean County that was set for September. The Ecology Action Center in Normal said Friday that a fire at a processing center in Liverpool, Ohio, means the state can't get rid of the chemicals, oil-based paint, and other hazardous substances collected.
wglt.org
Normal city manager: Wintergreen developer addressing resident concerns
Normal City Manager Pam Reece said she expects the developer of a controversial addition to the Wintergreen subdivision off Beech Street near Interstate 55 will make changes to satisfy neighborhood objections. Reece said Fairlawn Capital pulled the plan from the city council agenda last week after meeting with residents. The...
wglt.org
WGLT's Sound Ideas - Monday 8/22/22
On today's episode, you'll hear in-depth interviews with the candidates running for the 46th State Senate Districts. They are Democrat Dave Koehler of Peoria and Republican Desi Anderson of Carlock.
Central Illinois Proud
How yards are uniting the East Bluff community
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Through a new yard contest, the community is coming together to highlight the beauty of Peoria’s East Bluff. With constant negative news in the community, a new initiative is working to change that. “It’s like therapy, it gets his mind off things. The more...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
wcbu.org
Longtime Caterpillar employee recalls Power Parades
Ken Gerber retired from Caterpillar Inc. in 1990 after working for the company for 36 years but that didn’t end his time with the firm. “They called me back on several occasions,” he said happily. “I tell people that I’ve been affiliated with Caterpillar for 63 years,” said Gerber, 90. Along with a stint at the Caterpillar Visitors Center, Gerber has come back to provide assistance to dealers as well as taking part in the company’s Power Parades.
videtteonline.com
ISU updates quarantine policies; removes isolation periods for COVID-19 exposures
Illinois State University has updated its quarantine and isolation policies following an update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In an email sent out to the campus community, ISU stated that individuals who are exposed to COVID-19 will no longer be required to quarantine, but will be expected to mask for 10 days and get tested five days after the exposure.
videtteonline.com
Armed robbery at 707 Liquors on Beaufort Street, ISU issues emergency alert
Illinois State University issued an emergency alert about an armed robbery at the 707 Liquors located at 315 West Beaufort St. just after 7 p.m. Sunday. The alert urged the ISU community to remain alert and use caution. It also gave advice related to armed robberies. ISU issued an update...
Central Illinois Proud
Boil order in effect for part of Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is putting a boil order into effect for part of the city Friday. According to a city email, the order is going into effect due to a water main break on N. Center Street. Public works have issued the boil order...
‘Large delivery’ closing Campustown road Monday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a road in the Campustown neighborhood will be closing on Monday in order to complete what they said will be a “large delivery.” The city will be closing a section of Fifth Street between John and Green Streets to help facilitate this delivery. The closure […]
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Republicans rally at state fair; Illinois 28th best for retirement
During Republican day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield Thursday, gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey called for Illinois voters to fire incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker. He also accused Democrats of being corrupt and said Republicans need to fix the state of Illinois. Pritzker and Bailey are tentatively scheduled to meet...
Auctioning off Illinois’ unclaimed property
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair continued on Saturday, and so did the tradition of the Illinois Treasurer’s “Unclaimed Property Auction.” Items for the auction were from inactive safety deposit boxes turned over to the state government a decade ago. Two hundred-and-fifty lots were auctioned off, with items ranging from coins and jewelry […]
nowdecatur.com
City of Decatur Reminds Public about Yard Signs
August 22, 2022 – The City of Decatur would like to remind residents and businesses that yard signs of any kind need to stay on private property and are not allowed to be placed in the public right of way (ROW). City Municipal Services crews are regularly driving the...
Comments / 0