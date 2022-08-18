There’s a restlessness to Anthony Horowitz, master of the mystery novel, TV writer, playwright and journalist, a whirlwind of ideas, juggling so many creative balls at once that it’s amazing he has such clarity of thought.To describe the bestselling author as prolific is an understatement. Author of some 56 books including the Alex Rider teen spy series, three James Bond novels and several reimaginings of Sherlock Holmes, plus TV hits including Midsomer Murders, Foyle’s War and Poirot, he’s already had three books published this year – he was on a roll during the pandemic – and is now looking forward...

49 MINUTES AGO