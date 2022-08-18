Read full article on original website
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments
Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32
LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the...
Anthony Horowitz on cancel culture and the fear of offending
There’s a restlessness to Anthony Horowitz, master of the mystery novel, TV writer, playwright and journalist, a whirlwind of ideas, juggling so many creative balls at once that it’s amazing he has such clarity of thought.To describe the bestselling author as prolific is an understatement. Author of some 56 books including the Alex Rider teen spy series, three James Bond novels and several reimaginings of Sherlock Holmes, plus TV hits including Midsomer Murders, Foyle’s War and Poirot, he’s already had three books published this year – he was on a roll during the pandemic – and is now looking forward...
IN THIS ARTICLE
deseret.com
‘Wonder Years’ star reveals why she quit acting and became a math whiz
Danica McKellar became a breakout star for her portrayal of the beloved Winnie Cooper in “The Wonder Years.” But when the hit show came to an end in 1993, the teenaged McKellar temporarily stepped out of the spotlight to pursue a wildly different path. Danica McKellar on leaving...
Famous birthdays for Aug. 23: Andrew Rannells, Shelley Long
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. -- Baseball Hall of Fame member George Kell in 1922. -- Actor Vera Miles in 1929 (age 93) -- Actor Barbara Eden in 1931 (age 91) -- Political comedian Mark Russell in 1932 (age 90)
Rapper’s delight or weapons-grade nonsense? The app that uses AI to help MCs bust a rhyme
I may be many things, but I’m not a rapper. I discover this when I’m asked to freestyle a few verses on a visit to London’s Abbey Road recording studios. Immediately lines from famous rappers flood into my head – some classic Biggie, a few Young Thug yelps, the theme to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air – but I’ve got to think up something original.
deseret.com
Erin from ‘The Office’ and Dylan from ‘Severance’ are co-hosting ‘The Great American Baking Show’
Actors Ellie Kemper (“The Office”) and Zach Cherry (“Severance”) are officially co-hosting Season 6 of “The Great American Baking Show.”. Driving the news: People magazine made the announcement on Wednesday, reporting that “production is currently underway in the United Kingdom on the six, 60-minute episode series.”
