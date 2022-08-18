ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32

LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the...
The Independent

Anthony Horowitz on cancel culture and the fear of offending

There’s a restlessness to Anthony Horowitz, master of the mystery novel, TV writer, playwright and journalist, a whirlwind of ideas, juggling so many creative balls at once that it’s amazing he has such clarity of thought.To describe the bestselling author as prolific is an understatement.  Author of some 56 books including the Alex Rider teen spy series, three James Bond novels and several reimaginings of Sherlock Holmes, plus TV hits including Midsomer Murders, Foyle’s War and Poirot, he’s already had three books published this year – he was on a roll during the pandemic – and is now looking forward...
deseret.com

‘Wonder Years’ star reveals why she quit acting and became a math whiz

Danica McKellar became a breakout star for her portrayal of the beloved Winnie Cooper in “The Wonder Years.” But when the hit show came to an end in 1993, the teenaged McKellar temporarily stepped out of the spotlight to pursue a wildly different path. Danica McKellar on leaving...
UPI News

Famous birthdays for Aug. 23: Andrew Rannells, Shelley Long

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. -- Baseball Hall of Fame member George Kell in 1922. -- Actor Vera Miles in 1929 (age 93) -- Actor Barbara Eden in 1931 (age 91) -- Political comedian Mark Russell in 1932 (age 90)

