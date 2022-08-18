Read full article on original website
WDTV
Fairmont man charged with intentionally exposing himself in neighborhood
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he intentionally exposed himself to a residential neighborhood in Fairmont. West Virginia State Police received a call on July 29 in reference to Jack Radford, 64, intentionally exposing himself outside on the front porch of his home, according to a criminal complaint.
Erractic behavior, indecent exposure leads to possession charge
BEVERLY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested on possession charges Saturday following an altercation at Shockey Auto Sales in Beverly. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, at 3:39pm on Saturday, Deputy T.J Knotts and Deputy S.R. Davis responded to an emergency call indicating a fight taking place at Shockey Auto Sales in the Beverly area.
3 from out of state charged for ‘kilo’ of fentanyl in Clarksburg
Three people from out of state have been charged after officers found more than a "kilo" of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.
Fairmont Police find meth in man’s backpack after arrest for unrelated charge
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man being arrested for an unrelated charge was found to be in possession of meth in Fairmont. On Aug. 19, officers with the Fairmont Police Department took James Bledsoe, 33, of Fairmont, into custody for an outstanding warrant through the Marion County Magistrate Court, according to a criminal complaint request. Upon […]
UPDATE: Investigation concludes in Cheat River death
The Preston County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for information about a man who was found dead in the Cheat River several weeks ago.
Metro News
Monongalia County deputy conditionally released, awaits arraignment
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A deputy with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department facing federal charges was released on bail Friday. Lance Kuretza, 38, allegedly assaulted and pepper-sprayed a suspect during a January 2018 incident. The suspect was in handcuffs at the time of their arrest. Kuretza is also accused of altering paperwork to state the incident happened before the suspect was handcuffed.
Man charged after officers find marijuana during unconscious person call at Elkins gas station
A man has been charged after an officer found marijuana while responding to a call of an unconscious person at a gas station in Elkins.
Woman charged after troopers find drugs following multi-county vehicle pursuit
A woman has been charged after troopers found drugs following a multi-county vehicle pursuit.
3 West Virginia men charged in prison homicide
Three men have been indicted in connection with the beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger. Fotios Geas, also known as “Freddy,” age 55, Paul J. DeCologero, also known as “Pauly,” 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36, were charged on Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Geas and DeCologero are accused of striking Bulger in the […]
WDTV
Garbage, fecal matter found throughout home with kids in Fairmont, woman charged
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont woman has been charged after garbage, decaying food and fecal matter were found throughout a home with three children, including a one-year-old. Officers responded to the home on Aug. 5 for a wellbeing check and found a one-year-old and a 13-year old in the...
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office offering reward after church break-in
WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department is offering a $500 reward for information that helps them correctly identify two people depicted in photos from video surveillance taken from inside St. Bernard’s Catholic Church on Sunday. According to a Facebook post made by Lewis County Commissioner Agnes Queen, a man and a woman […]
West Virginia County Deputy Sheriff could face up to 10 years in prison
A federal court unsealed a two-count indictment today against Monongalia County, West Virginia, Deputy Sheriff Lance Kuretza, 38, for depriving an individual of his civil rights by using excessive force and for writing a false report to cover it up. According to the indictment, on Jan. 20, 2018, while on duty, Deputy Kuretza subjected the […]
Mon County Deputy Sheriff charged with depriving man of civil rights
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Monongalia County Deputy Sheriff was arrested Thursday in connection to an incident that happened back in 2018 when the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a press release that the deputy used excessive force and falsified his use of force report. The release says that Deputy Sheriff […]
Woman charged after officers find 1-year-old wearing diaper that had ‘not been changed for at least several days’
A Fairmont woman was charged with gross child neglect of multiple children after a wellbeing check.
Man charged with murder denied bond in Lewis County
WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been placed in custody following a grand jury indictment in Lewis County. According to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office, Benjamin Blake, 67, was indicted during the July 2022 term of the Lewis County Grand Jury for a felony count of murder. Prior to being placed in custody, Blake’s […]
Woman killed in head-on collision with pickup in Elkins
A woman was killed in a head-on collision between a pickup and a car on Ward Road in Elkins back on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Police chief reveals disturbing numbers and trends in crimes
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) Skyrocketing crime rates in South Wheeling prompted Wheeling Police to conduct two special operations this summer. “Operation Southern Exposure” and “Operation Back To Basics” ended up arresting 34 suspects and exposing some disturbing trends in behavior. Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger held a news conference, noting the same people are committing […]
Route 26 closed for 2 hours for domestic violence call
BRANDONVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Route 26, North Preston Highway, was closed for about two hours on Friday after Preston County Sheriff’s Deputies had to use a Taser on a man while responding to a domestic violence call, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. When deputies arrived, the release said Daniel Henson refused to […]
Video shows day in court when West Virginia judge pulled out gun
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lawyer defending a Pittsburgh corporation previously accused a West Virginia judge of pulling a gun out of his robe and pointing it at her in court. Last month, KDKA-TV talked with attorney Lauren Varnado, who accused Judge David Hummel of waving a handgun from the bench in a threatening manner."He pulls out his gun, points it in a waving motion like he was scanning, first at the defense counsel, and then places it on the bench and then slowly turns it to make sure the barrel of it is pointed at me," Varnado told KDKA-TV in July.KDKA-TV...
wtae.com
Fayette County man threatened to bomb several places unless he spoke with Dolly Parton, police say
A Fayette County man faces charges for threatening to blow up several places unless he spoke with music icon Dolly Parton. State police said they received a call from James Shroyer on Wednesday saying he placed explosives at a Sheetz in Mount Pleasant, the court house in Greensburg and a parking lot in Pittsburgh.
