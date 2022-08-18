ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop 45 early Labor Day deals today at Best Buy—save on Samsung, Apple and HP

By Jon Winkler and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
Shop the best Labor Day deals available right now at Best Buy. Reviewed/Bella Pro/Linksys/JBL/Sony

If you want to snag the latest tech ahead of Labor Day 2022 , Best Buy is the place to shop. The retailer has markdowns on everything from kitchen appliances to feature-packed TVs at wallet-friendly prices. Best of all, you can shop the early Best Buy Labor Day sale starting right now.

For the best Labor Day discounts on smart home gadgets , powerful laptops and reliable home appliances , this Best Buy sale has all your shopping needs covered. Meanwhile, to get your hands on the newest Samsung tech for less, Best Buy is offering can't-beat savings on the just-released Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro . Keep reading to find out how to get a free $60 e-gift card when you pre-order a new Samsung smartwatch, plus shop all the top early Best Buy Labor Day deals available today.

Labor Day 2022: Shop the 70 best early sales at Lowe's, Best Buy and Amazon

Appliance sales: Save on Samsung, LG and Whirlpool for Labor Day 2022

The best early Labor Day deals at Best Buy

  1. Bella 12-Cup Hot Air Popcorn Maker for $14.99 (Save $15)
  2. Bella Pro Series 5.3-Quart Digital Air Fryer with Viewing Window for $49.99 (Save $60)
  3. Snow Teeth Whitening System for $99.99 (Save $50)
  4. Linksys Atlas Pro AX5300 Wi-Fi 6 System, 3 Pack for $349.99 (Save $150)
  5. Sony 48-Inch Class BRAVIA A9S Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $799.99 (Save $300)

Labor Day 2022: Shopping guide

TV deals at Best Buy's Labor Day sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04yug8_0hMXlbWh00
Need a new TV? Check out these Best Buy Labor Day deals on screens from Vizio, Samsung, Sony and LG. Reviewed/Sony

For movie theater-quality visuals at home, consider investing in a new TV this Labor Day. Best Buy is offering dazzling deals on screens from Vizio, Samsung, Sony and LG right now.

Laptop deals at Best Buy's Labor Day sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06J39f_0hMXlbWh00
Shop markdowns on laptops from Microsoft, Apple and more during the early Best Buy Labor Day sale. Reviewed/Microsoft

Stay on track this school year with a new laptop from HP , Microsoft or Apple . Find feature-packed and affordable devices today at Best Buy's early Labor Day 2022 sale.

Cellphone deals at Best Buy's Labor Day sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rsxMG_0hMXlbWh00
Pick up a new smartphone for less with these early Best Buy Labor Day deals. Reviewed/Samsung

Stay connected for less with early Labor Day 2022 deals on customer-favorite cellphones at Best Buy. Try out the Google Pixel 6 , available for $100 off right now.

Headphone and speaker deals at Best Buy's Labor Day sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nPc0y_0hMXlbWh00
Find early Labor Day savings on headphones and speakers today at Best Buy. Reviewed/Samsung

Listen to your favorite playlists and podcasts with new headphones and speakers from Bose , Samsung and more. Shop Best Buy's early Labor Day sale for all the best audio deals available now.

Appliance deals at Best Buy's Labor Day sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZMgvc_0hMXlbWh00
Find savings on major home appliances during the early Best Buy Labor Day sale. Reviewed/Whirlpool

Refresh your kitchen or laundry room with new appliances right now. Shop Labor Day deals on ranges, washers, air conditioners and countertop appliances today at Best Buy.

Tech deals at Best Buy's Labor Day sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nwToX_0hMXlbWh00
Shop the best early Labor Day tech deals available today at Best Buy. Reviewed/Google

Get all the essential tech you need for a wallet-friendly price today at Best Buy. Look to markdowns on smart home essentials , memory cards and more.

►Walmart Labor Day sale: Shop 50+ best sales on Dyson, Samsung, Ninja and more

When is Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is a federal holiday which celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers. Observed annually on the first Monday of September, this year the holiday falls on Monday, September 5 . Labor Day weekend has unofficially became known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on back-to-school essentials , appliances , smart tech, furniture, kitchen tools and more.

What are the best deals on Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is the best time to shop mega markdowns on brands like Samsung, Apple, All-Clad and more ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush. Historically, the best Labor Day deals are on home appliances , furniture, back-to-school essentials and electronics. While some Labor Day sales are still under lock and key, we've already seen tons of early deals in each of those categories.

Some of the best Labor Day deals at Best Buy include TVs, smart home essentials, kitchen appliances, headphones, laptops and so much more. Be sure to bookmark this page, and check back frequently, to be the first to shop the best deals available across all categories during the Best Buy Labor Day 2022 sale.

Labor Day 2022 TV deals: Save on Samsung, TCL and LG

When do Labor Day sales start?

Most Labor Day sales start around early to mid-August and we are already seeing tons of early Labor Day 2022 deals on everything from patio furniture to home appliances. Today, you can shop doorbuster deals from the likes of Walmart , Amazon , Best Buy and more.

Where should I shop this Labor Day?

Best Buy is the place to shop for all your tech and home essentials. During the retailer's early Labor Day 2022 sale, you can shop doorbuster deals on Samsung, HP, Apple and more. Right now, you can even get your hands on the newest Samsung Galaxy devices for as much as $1,000 off !

Meanwhile, if you're in the market for some dorm room furniture or back-to-school essentials, Amazon and Walmart have all your shopping needs covered. As two of our go-to places to shop, the mega retailers offer rock-bottom prices on top-notch brands.

How do I save on new Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Best Buy?

Samsung just unveiled a brand new lineup of Samsung Galaxy devices and when you pre-order them at Best Buy you can get a free e-gift card valued at up to $60 through Thursday, August 25 . During the promotion, customers can snag a free $40 Best Buy e-gift card when they pre-order the Galaxy Watch 5 or a free $60 Best Buy e-gift card when they pre-order the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro .

With eligible trade-in discounts of up to $75 available for the Galaxy Watch 5 and up to $125 for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, your savings can really add up. Best of all, your complimentary Best Buy credit will come directly to your inbox after your product is shipped or picked up in-store and it has no expiration date—so you can use it this fall for back-to-school shopping or wait to apply it to your Black Friday purchase .

When does Best Buy have sales?

Best Buy is dishing out tons of early Labor Day deals and back-to-school specials right now. While the retailer rarely advertises the dates and times of its sales ahead of time, Best Buy usually has sales at either the beginning of the week or on Fridays to have something rolling on the weekend. We expect to see even more markdowns in the days and weeks leading up to Labor Day 2022 on Monday, September 5 .

Even without sales, Best Buy has its own deals section that features discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment .

How long do Best Buy sales last?

We expect Best Buy to offer Labor Day deals through Labor Day proper, on Monday, September 5 . Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. It also hosts three-day (or even four-day) sales that run for the time of its namesake. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.

When is Best Buy's next sale?

Best Buy is offering tons of early Labor Day deals right now. The tech retailer has new flash sales or three-day sales throughout the year. We expect the retailer to offer even deeper discounts in the weeks leading up to Labor Day 2022 . Following Labor Day, Best Buy will likely offer huge markdowns across all categories in the lead up to Black Friday 2022 , which falls on Friday, November 25 .

Be sure to bookmark this page for updates on the upcoming Best Buy Labor Day sale.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop 45 early Labor Day deals today at Best Buy—save on Samsung, Apple and HP

