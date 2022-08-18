My Favorite Cowboy Boot Brand Just Released a Slip-on and I’m Obsessed

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Tecovas.

Scouted Report: My brother offered to buy The Monterrey’s off me the first night I wore them out for drinks. And to that, I said: “No shot, Chief.”

Western style has come back in full swing and I couldn't be more thrilled. As a guy who rode a horse one time like fifteen years ago, I take pride in my cowboy digs. I’ve been rocking western boots for years and now that everyone else is picking up on it, I’d like to call out that I was doing it first—just so you know. Anyways, my favorite boot maker, Tecovas, just released a slip-on shoe that is taking cowboy attire to the next level.

Tecovas has outdone themselves with their flawless transition into casual footwear. The Monterrey is a low-profile, slip-on that comes in two distinct styles: Butterscotch Bovine and Honey Suede. It has a smooth bovine lining with a padded suede heel grip, soft leather insoles, and a stacked leather heel. So if you’re wondering if they are comfortable—ugh, yeah they are. The Monterrey is this summer’s ideal slip-on shoe. I’d recommend pairing with nice shorts, or a cuffed pair of chinos or jeans for that boho-chic-meets-rugged-outlaw look.

I’ve raved about Tecovas before in my review of their water-resistant suede boots and I’ll say this one more time, every time I wear a pair of Tecovas, I get compliments. My brother even offered to buy The Monterrey’s off me the first night I wore them out for drinks. This brand emerged in 2014 from the work of Texas bootmaker Paul Hendrick and has quickly become one of the most recognizable western boot brands on the market today. Ultimately, if you’re into the western trend, but don’t want to invest in cowboy boots, the Monterey slip-on is where it’s at.

