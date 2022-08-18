How To Get Rich as a Full-Time Student

Getting rich as a full-time college student might sound like an anomaly, but it’s not as farfetched as it sounds. In general, full-time college students take at least 12 credit hours per semester, which is equal to four classes. Depending on what those classes are and how your schedule is arranged, you could have quite a bit of free time to dedicate to earning money.

And while you probably could easily find a job in retail or at a fast-food restaurant, those opportunities aren’t the best choice if you’re looking to earn as much as you can. Instead, here are some opportunities that can help you maximize your income and help you get rich as a full-time student.

Work as a Server in a High-End Restaurant

If you live in a city with high-end restaurants and you have solid server experience, you can make quite the tidy sum. According to Indeed, the average base salary for fine dining servers in the U.S. is $16 per hour and $300 per day in tips.

Start Freelancing

Leverage the freelancing skills you have to get rich. If you know how to write well, look under the “Jobs” tab on Problogger for available writing opportunities. According to Indeed, the average salary for a writer in the U.S. is $22.52 per hour, but you can certainly make more. If you have other skills, like designing websites, editing videos or creating graphics, you can sign up for a seller’s account with Fiverr or advertise your services on online marketplaces.

“Video/audio editing is an incredible, highly marketable skill,” said Kelly Mosser , a strategist and coach for entrepreneurs. “Whether you get contracted to edit someone’s podcast or help a brand update its training videos to be more current and engaging, this is a service nearly every business will contract at some point.”

Become a Private Tutor

According to Tutor.com, the average price charged for tutoring is $50 per hour. However, if you specialize in a subject, such as helping high school students prepare for the SAT, you could potentially earn more. To maximize your income, you could set up your own online tutoring business and meet with students for tutoring sessions via Zoom. Then, you won’t have to spend money on fuel — and the time you save on travel could be put toward more online tutoring sessions.

Work as a Virtual Assistant

“Virtual assistants make excellent money supporting established online businesses, plus it’s an incredible crash course in running a business,” said Mosser. “You might learn more from its leaders than you would in business school!”

According to Indeed, the average salary for a virtual assistant is $22 per hour. Virtual assistants offer remote administrative or technical services to small business owners or other employers. Administrative skills could include scheduling appointments, writing and answering emails, bookkeeping, managing social media accounts or customer support. Specializing in a niche market can help you earn more, according to Indeed.

Work as a Nanny

If you attend a college in a large city and have at least one to two years of experience working with children, you could land a part-time job as a nanny. According to Indeed, the average base salary for a nanny in the U.S is $21.23 per hour. However, you might be able to earn more if you offer additional services, such as tutoring, meal preparation or well-planned arts-and-crafts sessions.

Solve Problems for Other Students

If you have a particular skill set that most students don’t have, you should leverage it to earn money. For example, if you’re brilliant at solving computer issues, make it known around campus, and people will contact you to help them. You can charge a diagnostic fee plus an hourly rate to work on tech issues. According to Indeed, computer techs in the U.S. make $18.90 per hour. Even if you aren’t a tech whiz, there are other problems you could likely help solve for students and get paid. Take some time to brainstorm issues on paper that students have. Then, see if any of those issues would be a way for you to offer your services and earn money.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How To Get Rich as a Full-Time Student