These Boots Are My New Go-To Pair for Every Outing

By Thomas Price
 4 days ago
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Helm

With so much of my life being defined by the pair of sneakers I was wearing at the time, I never had a ton of great shoes outside of the newest Vans or Converse. As a result, once I needed to get some nicer shoes or boots, I didn’t know where to look. There are so many different boots with radically different designs and price points that it felt overwhelming to even start. The good news is that once you try out Helm Hynes Boots , you’ll never need to find another pair of boots again.

Since I try out so many products, there has to be something unique about it for them to stand out to me. With the Helm Hynes Boots , what sets them apart is the incredibly high quality of the materials, the next-level comfort and the obviously stylish design. Simply put, the boots are just well made and well designed. The Helm Hynes Boots are made of soft yet sturdy natural leather. The exterior features full-grain Neymar leather with the interior fully lined with soft natural leather. The midsole of the boots is made of composite rubber and the bottom sole is made of poured rubber with a leather heel.

Beyond the materials, the Helm Hynes Boots are created in a Chukka-style design with a mid-top. This makes the boots some of the most versatile to wear because they serve well as an option for formal attire as well as for more casual looks. Furthermore, the mid-top design means that you won’t have to spend ages lacing up the entire boot, which, while a small complaint for other options, makes a big difference over time. Like many other Chukka boots, the Hynes Boots come with few laces on the top that give a more open and subtle look to them as you wear them out.

Perhaps my favorite part about the exterior look (besides the beautiful leather) is how well the sole contrasts itself with the upper material. With lines of black, brown and tan, the boots have a subtle flair that differentiates them from many of their counterparts.

However, what truly makes these boots so incredible in comparison to many others is how insanely comfortable they are. The boots are legitimately more comfortable than some pairs of running shoes I’ve owned in the past. There is cushioning in the heel that feels so good I would almost wear them in my own home instead of being barefoot. Perhaps the most surprising part about all of this is that the shoes offer pretty solid arch support as well. Nearly all traditional-style shoes and boots usually come up pretty short in this area, but the Hynes Boots have clear attention paid to this area.

The absolute smallest detail on the boots that might actually be the thing I love the most about them is on the inner sole, the boots have a quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson in them. You’ll have to get your own pair to find out which one it is, but every time I put them on, I read the quote and it gets me excited about my day. You can get the Hynes Helm Boots in black or brown depending on what better fits your personal taste.

