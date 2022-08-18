ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cops in Georgia Warn of Bus Stop Rapist Who Poses as a Priest

By Alan Halaly
 4 days ago
Dunwoody Police Department

A Georgia man is being sought by police for allegedly posing as a priest to lure women away from bus stops to beat and rape them. Marco Johnson is still out there, and police have asked locals for help in locating him. It’s unclear just how many women police believe Johnson may have assaulted. Police say he has been pulling up at bus stops, purporting to be a priest for Especially For Youth, then offering the women rides home in his black Toyota Camry. Instead, he takes the women to an apartment in Dunwoody. Police have not disclosed how many woman have fallen victim to Johnson.

Comments / 7

Val Maria
4d ago

No where safe in this country. Any man or women that you come upon and wants to give you a ride walk away.

Reply(1)
7
Georgia
4d ago

Stranger danger. Why are women so gullible now. You don't get in the car with a strange man or woman.

Reply
5
IN THIS ARTICLE
