ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Colombia interest rate rises close to their end - policymaker

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

BOGOTA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - An expected slowing of Colombia's economic growth and more gradual rise in inflation suggest a lesser need for interest rate hikes as rates get closer to peaking, central bank board member Roberto Steiner said on Thursday.

The bank's board has raised the benchmark interest rate by 725 basis points since September, taking it to 9%, the highest since February 2009. Policymakers accelerated rate rises in June and July with 150 basis point increases, the steepest in 24 years.

Inflation in the Andean country was 10.21% in the 12 months to July, the highest since 2000.

While the Colombian economy expanded a more-than-expected 12.6% in the second quarter and is set to grow 6.9% this year, analysts and policymakers agree there are signs of slowing expansion.

The bank's technical team has predicted the economy will grow 1.1% in 2023.

"The deceleration of economic activity is evident and will continue to be so next year, the lesser rhythm of growth in some prices, including the price of food, suggests that the need for an aggressive pull-back of monetary stimulus has lessened," Steiner said on the sidelines of a banking conference in Cartagena.

"So I think we're closing in on the limit of what the macroeconomic situation says should be the monetary policy stance," he said.

His comments are aligned with analysts polled in a central bank survey, who said the board would take rates to 10% before the year ends.

"The interest rate today is less than the rate of inflation, but it is a rate that is significantly higher than expectations for inflation on a reasonable timeline," Steiner added.

The board will next vote on the rate on Sept. 30.

Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Euro falls to fresh two-decade low, dollar exudes strength

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The euro dropped to a fresh two-decade trough on Tuesday as Europe was buffeted by concerns about energy supply and economic growth, while the dollar held firm against major peers, supported by safe-haven flows.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Linus Business#Economy#Central Bank Board#Colombian#Cartagena
Reuters

China to ease again, Jackson Hole looms into view

Aug 22 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asia's corporate and macro calendars are remarkably light on Monday, allowing investors to look squarely toward three regional central bank policy decisions later in the week, and more importantly, Jackson Hole.
Reuters

Marketmind: Global gloom descends on Asia

Aug 23 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The outlook for Asian markets on Tuesday is pretty bleak, as investors digest Wall Street's battering and surge in global bond yields the day before, and look nervously ahead to PMI data from Australia and Japan.
Reuters

Shares slip, dollar firms on recession concerns

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. shares fell sharply and the dollar surged on Monday as fears mounted that central bank efforts to tame rising consumer prices with inflation-busting interest-rate hikes will weaken the global economy and lead to a recession.
Reuters

As Japanese manufacturing fades, a factory town fights to stay alive

HIGASHIOSAKA, Japan Aug 22 (Reuters) - The small factories in the western Japanese city of Higashiosaka for decades fuelled the thundering rise of the country's biggest brands - but a weak yen and rising costs have accelerated a slow decline, and are reshaping the industrial heartland.
Reuters

Brazil's Lula supports free elections in Venezuela

BRASILIA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva would like to see free elections in Venezuela and a democratic alternation of power like his country enjoys, the former President and current leftist presidential candidate said on Monday.
Reuters

China says international services trade faces challenges

BEIJING, Aug 23 (Reuters) - China is facing growing challenges in international services trade as COVID-19 outbreaks curb mobility and softening external demand weighs on firms' operating outlooks, the country's vice commerce minister said on Tuesday.
Reuters

Reuters

557K+
Followers
350K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy