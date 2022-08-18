'Confused' Woman Parks SUV On Top Floor Of South Shore Plaza In Braintree

No one likes looking for the best parking spot, so one woman decided to make her own — on the second floor of South Shore Plaza

Police responded to the mall for a report of a vehicle that drove onto the upper level, Braintree Police said on Facebook . Upon arrival, officers found a Lincoln SUV stopped on the second floor of the mall. Several mall-goers were speaking with the female driver inside as well.

They determined the driver of the vehicle travelled 60 yards via the pedestrian bridge from the south garage, police said. Due to a recent accident, one of the safety bollards was missing and the mall sensor doors opened and allowed the car to pass through.

Police told CBS Boston the woman appeared "confused" and that she met with a mental health clinician who took her to a local hospital for evaluation.

There was minor damage to the vehicle but no injuries were reported. While no charges have been filed, police said they are requesting the driver's license to be suspended.