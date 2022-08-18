ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallon, NV

Fallon Cantaloupe Festival & Country Fair returns next week with melon-themed food, more

By Evan Haddad, Reno Gazette Journal
 4 days ago

A beloved local event returns next weekend with a packed schedule of melon-inspired food, drinks and fun.

The 2022 Fallon Cantaloupe Festival & Country Fair will take place Aug. 26-28 at 325 Sheckler Road.

Festival guests will be able to enjoy food and beverages, such as cantaloupe beer and daiquiris, from more than 120 vendors. The Golden Owl Bookshop, The Quilt Mobile and other local businesses will also be on site.

Some of the festival activities will include:

  • Local farmers market
  • Car show
  • 13 carnival rides
  • Cowboy mounted shooting
  • Mutton busting and calf-riding for kids
  • Goat Yoga
  • Cutest cowboy and cowgirl contest

The cantaloupe fest will feature live music from rock band Candlebox at the new, state-of-the-art Rafter 3C Center in Fallon. On Saturday, country music star Chancy Williams is performing with special guest Jared Hovis.

For a single day, adults get in for $10 and kids for $5. You can purchase tickets at falloncantaloupefestival.com , including weekend passes and concert tickets.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Fallon Cantaloupe Festival & Country Fair returns next week with melon-themed food, more

IN THIS ARTICLE
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

