Read full article on original website
Related
WTOV 9
Ohio County Schools hold School Bus Safety Road-e-o
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A School Bus Safety Road-e-o was held on Monday morning for bus drivers in Ohio County. That’s where a course was set up with different challenges in the parking lot at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack, designed to test and increase their operational and safety skills.
WTOV 9
Ohio County students preparing for back to school
Wheeling, W.Va — Why is there a big line on a Saturday morning you may ask? Well, to get school supplies for the upcoming school year. The annual 'Adopt-A-Student' giveaway was back at the North Wheeling Community Dream Center to help children and families with the supplies they need for the upcoming school year.
WTOV 9
Juvenile justice program helps youngsters focus on mind and body
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A new program in Belmont County is helping those in the juvenile probation program work out while also working on themselves. The Belmont County Court of Common Pleas’ Probate/Juvenile Division has partnered with OV Crossfit to offer a new program for locals involved in the juvenile justice system.
WTOV 9
Local law enforcement leaders cite need for more employees
Labor shortages are impacting every industry in the U.S. and now they're impacting jails in Appalachia. It’s an issue across the entire country - in stores, in schools, and now in jails. Several correctional centers across the area have been experiencing a shortage in jailers. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said there needs to be something done to address these shortages as they are critical positions and a failure to act on this could cause a safety concern. But this is also happening locally, too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOV 9
Union Local BOE accepts Porter's resignation as superintendent
MORRISTOWN, Ohio — The Union Local Board of Education accepted the resignation of Superintendent Ben Porter on Monday night during a special meeting that included an executive session of nearly two hours. Porter will be replaced on an interim basis by Sam Lucas. A search for Porter’s permanent replacement...
WDTV
Home struck by lightning in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to a home in Marion County Sunday night that officials said was struck by lightning. Several fire departments were alerted to a possible structure fire in the Fair Oaks Development Sunday evening just after 8:30, according to the Monongah Fire Department. As crews...
WTOV 9
Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program limiting funds to first timers
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The state program to help renters who are struggling to pay their bill because of the COVID-19 pandemic is phasing out its emergency rental assistance. The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program through the West Virginia Housing Development Fund will now focus on first time applicants only.
WTRF
Wheeling church hopes to help 500 students this morning
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Starting at 10 AM, hundreds of kids will be lining up to receive school supplies. On August 13, the church hosted a collection. In its 32nd year of Adopt-A-Student, the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple hopes to ease back-to-school jitters for Ohio Valley students and parents. Now...
WTOV 9
Local law enforcement still pursuing leads on motorcycle hit and run in Weirton
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Local law enforcement needs your help in identifying a person of interest in a hit and run that left a 7-year-old boy injured and hospitalized. Officials said a burgundy motorcycle hit a juvenile on Friday afternoon on Kings Creek Road. The boy -- Joey Greene...
WTOV 9
Steubenville's Belleview Park pool in need of repairs
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council recently received an update on the status of the Belleview Park pool and the need for funds to fix it. "This is a community asset, a lot of kids don't have anywhere else to swim except here and if we want to keep it here for the future, we need to sink some money into it now,” Steubenville Parks and rec Director Lori Fetherolf said.
WTOV 9
Lenz retires as OR&W fire chief
SHADYSIDE, Ohio — Dave Lenz has retired as chief of the OR&W fire district after 47 years with the department and its predecessor. Lenz served as chief of OR&W for 19 years. He was chief for nine years at the Shadyside Volunteer Fire Department before it was replaced. Lenz...
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
WTOV 9
Boy struck by motorcycle in Weirton
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV — Hancock County Chief Deputy Todd Murray confirming that a 7-year-old boy was hit by a burgundy/maroon motorcycle on Friday. The accident happened just before 2:45 p.m. on Kings Creek Road in Weirton. The boy was struck while riding his bike before he sustained multiple injuries...
Police confirm woman’s death in Brooke County
BEECH BOTTOM, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Brooke County Sheriff’s Office tells 7News that a woman has died in Beech Bottom. No further details are being released at this time as the investigation is ongoing. Officials say they plan to have more information tomorrow.
A Morgantown Chick-fil-A location is closing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of Morgantown’s Chick-fil-A locations is closing at the end of the month. The store in the Morgantown Mall food court will be closing, according to a sign posted at the restaurant. As of now, there are five Chick-fil-A locations in Morgantown, including one in West Virginia University’s Mountainlair and one […]
WTOV 9
2022 Paden City Wildcats
PADEN CITY, W.Va. — Schedule. (all times 7 p.m. unless noted) Coaching History: Paden City (head coach, 2nd season; assistant, 2019-20) Great Moment in Program History: State titles in 1970, 79. Biggest Rival: Valley. Last Playoff Appearance: 2001. 2021 Record: 2-8 Conference/Class: OVAC/Class 1A. Top Alumni: Denny Price, Norman...
A university makes a decision about its President and we take a tour of Wheeling construction: Here are the week’s top headlines
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Here’s a look at the week’s top headlines. A former candidate for West Virginia’s House of Delegates was taken to jail this week on charges of “felony fraudulent scheme” for allegedly writing a bad check. –> Former West Virginia House of Delegates candidate arrested at Wheeling restaurant <– Wheeling Police said […]
Wheeling Police arrest 34 Ohio and West Virginia residents in special operations
The Wheeling Police Department released a final report in two separate multi-week special operations in the South Wheeling area which led to 34 people being arrested or cited for criminal activity. The two efforts – ‘Operation Southern Exposure’ and ‘Operation Back to Basics’ took place in May and July after Wheeling Police collected and reviewed […]
Metro News
North Central West Virginia Airport director says facility needs to keep its momentum
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Phase I completion of the Aerotech Business Park creates 50 acres of flat land ready for development on the grounds of the North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport. Gov. Justice joined airport officials last week at a ceremony celebrating the completion. Airport director Rick Rock...
WTOV 9
Dunbar Recreation Center placed on National Register of Historic Places
Weirton, WV — The Dunbar Recreation center in Weirton was recognized tonight after being placed on tHE National Register of Historic Places. The center became eligible for the listing at the local level due to its contributions to Weirton's African American history. The celebration banquet honoring the new listing...
Comments / 0