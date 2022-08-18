ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno's August rainfall record washed away by summer monsoons

By Amy Alonzo, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rFIlD_0hMXjrKf00

It’s official: This is the wettest August in Reno’s recorded history.

As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the city had received 1.71 inches of rain in August at the airport, where the National Weather Service’s monitoring station is located. Most of that rain – 1.22 inches – fell in about 90 minutes on Aug. 3.

Thunderstorms are forecast through the evening, which could bump the total even higher.

The previous August record was 1.65 inches, set in 1965. The normal average rainfall in August is just under a quarter inch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PJoZT_0hMXjrKf00

The city received just a trace of rain during August 2021.

Conditions will dry up through the weekend and into next week, according to meteorologist Tony Fuentes, with temperatures hovering in the low-to-mid-90s.

Amy Alonzo covers the outdoors, recreation and environment for Nevada and Lake Tahoe. Reach her at aalonzo@gannett.com. Here's how you can support ongoing coverage and local journalism .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Reno's August rainfall record washed away by summer monsoons

Comments / 3

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Some camping sites along Blue Lakes Road to be closed

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Forest Service has announced that some camping sites along Blue Lakes Road on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will be closed during the Meadow Restoration Project. The project is a partnership between American Rivers and the Humboldt-Toiyabe Carson Ranger District. The project will start...
2news.com

North Lake Tahoe to celebrate Labor Day weekend with Drone Light Shows

Custom drone light shows over Lake Tahoe are planned to help celebrate Labor Day weekend and the end of summer in Kings Beach and Tahoe City this year. The shows, postponed from Independence Day due to unseasonable weather, will take place after the final concerts of the summer in both locations.
Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In Rollover Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)

Official reports state that a Saturday afternoon crash halted traffic near the North Valleys area of Reno for hours. An overturned truck, driven by an adult woman was involved in the motor vehicle incident. Nevada State Police suspect the driver was impaired, and added that she is also a suspect in a hit and run in Reno.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nevada#Thunderstorms#Lake Tahoe#National Weather Service#Weather#Reno Gazette Journal
Record-Courier

The Aug. 22, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — School starts today, which means the buses will out and about and the school zone speed limits will be in full force. I wager there will be deputies out to ensure people are doing the speed limit, so slowing down, seems like good advice. Expect some...
WDBO

Divers find body in search for missing California teen girl

TRUCKEE, Calif. — (AP) — Divers searching for a missing 16-year-old girl said they found a car with a body inside it in a Northern California reservoir, not far from where she attended a huge party weeks ago. Authorities were working to confirm the identity, the sheriff's office said.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Kiely Rodni’s body, vehicle found in Northern California reservoir, volunteer divers say

Kiely Rodni presumably found after two-week search. After a vast two-week search effort by multiple organizations, a volunteer team of divers on Sunday said it had located the vehicle and presumed body of Kiely Rodni, a Northern California teen who had been missing since early August and was last seen at a large party near Truckee.
KOLO TV Reno

Two travel trailers burned in Spanish Springs fire

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire in Spanish Springs late Sunday afternoon destroyed two travel trailers, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported. The fire was reported shortly before 5:00 p.m. at Dolores Drive and Pyramid Way. There was no damage to the main residence and the home remains inhabitable, TMFR...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe paddle legend looks to hand off world’s oldest race to next generation

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — For nearly two decades Ernie Brassard has helped to spark the eruption in popularity of stand-up paddle boarding on Lake Tahoe. Every year, hundreds of professional and amateur paddlers gather at Kings Beach for the Ta-Hoe Nalu Paddle Festival and to compete in the world’s oldest paddleboard race.
Idaho State Journal

Biggest US holding pen planned for wild horses faces suit

RENO, Nevada — Advocates for wild horses are accusing federal land managers of illegally approving plans for the largest U.S. holding facility for thousands of mustangs captured on public rangeland in 10 Western states. Friends of Animals said in a lawsuit filed last Tuesday up to 4,000 horses would be held captive inhumanely for months or years at a time in dusty, manure-filled pens without shade or wind-breaks in Nevada’s high desert. ...
RENO, NV
2news.com

More Bear Sightings Around Reno

Bears are being spotted all over northern Nevada – in campgrounds, parks and neighborhoods. Neighborhood applications, like Nextdoor, are full of bear spotting videos.
Reno-Gazette Journal

Smiling With Hope Pizza for sale in Reno after 7 years in business

A Reno pizzeria known for hiring and training people with developmental disabilities is on the market. Smiling With Hope Pizza, which earlier this year took the No. 3 spot in a Yelp list of the top 100 pizzerias in the country, is up for sale after seven years in business, according to a recent announcement by owners Judy and Walter Gloshinski. The pair are asking $275,000. ...
hbsdealer.com

Pilots revealed for STIHL 2022 air race

The field is set for this year’s STIHL National Championship Air Races with 152 planes and 156 pilots racing for glory September 14-18 just north of downtown Reno, Nevada. Hours of preparation, certification and practice brings one of the largest fields of racers to the outdoor event, said the company.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

A wee bit of the Irish in Nevada

She is a true Nevadan, both authentic and unique. It is something that cannot be bought or sold, nor does mere birthright confer it on your soul. For octogenarian Bonnie Ryan, she is most comfortable when she is in solitude in the wide-open spaces, staring at nothing but the sage dancing up the hillside to meet the immense Nevada sky.
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

479
Followers
144
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy