It’s official: This is the wettest August in Reno’s recorded history.

As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the city had received 1.71 inches of rain in August at the airport, where the National Weather Service’s monitoring station is located. Most of that rain – 1.22 inches – fell in about 90 minutes on Aug. 3.

Thunderstorms are forecast through the evening, which could bump the total even higher.

The previous August record was 1.65 inches, set in 1965. The normal average rainfall in August is just under a quarter inch.

The city received just a trace of rain during August 2021.

Conditions will dry up through the weekend and into next week, according to meteorologist Tony Fuentes, with temperatures hovering in the low-to-mid-90s.

Amy Alonzo covers the outdoors, recreation and environment for Nevada and Lake Tahoe. Reach her at aalonzo@gannett.com. Here's how you can support ongoing coverage and local journalism .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Reno's August rainfall record washed away by summer monsoons