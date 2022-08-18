Read full article on original website
"The Power of the River" documentary premieres in Northeast Wisconsin
DE PERE (WLUK) -- A new documentary highlighting the history of the Fox River in Northeast Wisconsin premieres this week. The Lower Fox River stretches for nearly 40 miles, weaving through cities like Appleton and Kaukauna, before dropping into the waters of Green Bay. Daniel Larson says his new documentary,...
Green Bay mayor seeks dismissal of Gableman lawsuit over 2020 election
WAUKESHA (WLUK) – In the wake of the closing of the special prosecutor’s office, Green Bay’s mayor wants a lawsuit filed by former Justice Michael Gableman regarding the 2020 election to be dismissed. The Republican-controlled Legislature hired Gableman to examine possible fraud in the election, despite other...
Homemade Mint Simple Syrup & Mocktails from Aurora's Apothecary
Aurora from Aurora's Apothecary joins Living with Amy to make some cocktails and mocktails and a homemade mint simple syrup. She features a pretty color changing blue butterfly pea flower and delicious hibiscus tea! Watch for more. Aurora's Apothecary has three locations in Green Bay, Appleton and Fish Creek. For...
Ronald Dunlap honored in the renaming of an Appleton elementary school
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Nearly three years after his death, Ronald Dunlap's legacy lives on at the school he called home for 16 years. "Ron's vision will carry us forward into the future, making things better for all of our students," Yvette Dunlap, Ron Dunlap's widow said. After Dunlap's death in...
Menasha police chief announces retirement
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Menasha's police chief is retiring after serving in the role for more than a decade. Police chief Tim Styka says he will retire on January 3, 2023. Chief Styka served 27 years in the department and has been police chief for 11 years. The Police Commission will...
Man driving home from Packers game arrested for 4th OWI
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A man who told troopers he was headed home from the Green Bay Packers game was arrested on suspicion of his fourth drunken driving offense Friday night. The Wisconsin State Patrol says around 10:30 p.m., officials received a complaint about a vehicle headed south on Interstate 41 in Winnebago County. A state trooper saw the minivan drift from its lane near the Lake Butte des Morts bridge in Oshkosh. The trooper tried to pull the minivan over, but it continued, getting off at Highway 21 and turning in to a parking lot on N. Westhaven Drive.
Two arrested in Texas, one wanted for April murder in Green Bay
KERR, TX (WLUK) -- The Kerr County Sheriff's Office arrested 39-year-old Gustavo Cantu and 33-year-old Naomi Cadotte after a traffic stop Saturday in Texas. Officers also served a felony warrant at a home in Ingram, Texas. Investigators received information that two suspects wanted for a murder in Wisconsin may have...
Appleton restaurants to highlight different cultures in new Downtown event
APPLETON (WLUK) -- With the help of Appleton restaurants, the city is looking to provide community members with a new opportunity to engage with different cultures. Appleton Downtown Inc. is adding a new event, the Cultural Cuisine Walk, to their lineup for the year. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m....
Get moving with help from 101 Mobility
101 Mobility offers a wide variety of scooters & lift chairs that grant you the freedom to keep moving — indoors or outdoors. Watch for more information. You can find 101 Mobility at 2312 Nordale Drive in Appleton, on their website or call 920-738-7000.
Calumet County Park Harbor to close for construction
CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- Construction is set to begin next month on the Calumet County Park Harbor and harbor road. Beginning Sept. 12, the harbor will be closed for approximately two weeks during construction, according to the parks' Facebook page. Work will be done on the road and parking lot....
Northeast Wisconsin school districts having trouble finding support staff for school year
(WLUK) -- School districts across Northeast Wisconsin are having a hard time finding support staff for this upcoming school year. Support staff includes custodians, teachers' aides and lunchroom workers. This has some officials concerned about the impact shortages in these areas will have on students and teachers. Many job openings...
Appleton parents navigate differing school supply lists
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Every high school in the Appleton Area School District does its supplies list a bit differently. Appleton North divides its list by the individual teacher. But at Appleton West and East, teachers collaborate to create one list for each course. “They determine what's absolutely necessary for our...
Road construction to start on US 41 Monday
OCONTO & BROWN COUNTIES (WLUK) -- Construction on US 41 in Oconto County is set to start Monday, August 22. Two projects are planned for the road. The first project is to resurface nine miles of US 41 from Norfield Road to US 141 within Little Suamico, Abrams, and Suamico, and will include culvert pipe replacements, overhead sign structure, base patching, guardrail upgrades, and pavement marking. The road will remain open during construction with lane and shoulder closures allowed during certain times.
Soar on the Shore Kite Fest to brighten up Algoma's lakeshore
(WLUK) -- Flying colors and shapes are filling the sky over the lakeshore. The 8th annual Soar on the Shore Kite Festival is happening in Algoma on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, August 21. The event is encouraging families to...
Gold-certified artist to open The Grand Oshkosh's 2022-23 season
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Grand Oshkosh is kicking off its 2022-23 season with a singer-songwriter whose style is completely her own. Haley Reinhart's music spans the genres of jazz, pop, rock and soul. She started her career in 2011 on American Idol. The gold-certified artist even returned to the show...
Oshkosh man sentenced to over 7 years in prison for robbing van with a handgun
MILWAUKEE (WLUK) -- An Oshkosh man was sentenced to over seven years in prison on robbery and firearm charges Monday. Raymon Fuller, 26, pleaded guilty in 2020 to the Hobbs Act, a federal law that prohibits robbery by use of force or fear affecting interstate or foreign commerce. According to...
Bananas Foster Sauce
Place a skillet over medium heat and melt butter. Add brown sugar, vanilla, banana extract, cinnamon and salt. Mix well and cook until the sugar has dissolved. Gently stir in the bananas and cook until soft. Remove from heat and add rum. Return back to heat and flambe if desired. Serve over cheesecake or ice cream.
Enrollment is up for Fox Valley Technical College
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Enrollment is up at an area technical college. Fox Valley Technical College says it is welcoming a higher number of students to campus this fall. The college reports a number of its programs are at or near full capacity for the all, including diesel, horticulture, massage therapy, esthetician and cosmetology.
Fond du Lac resident does not feel safe after homicide in her neighborhood
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Around 7:20 this morning Fond du Lac police and detectives responded to a 911 call of someone laying on the ground in the 200 block of Marquette Street. Police found a 40 year old man dead on this sidewalk Saturday morning with an apparent gunshot wound. The man has been identified as Brandon A. Johnson.
Grand Chute police say two dead, others unconscious outside of hotel
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Grand Chute Police Department is investigating two deaths that occurred in the early hours Sunday morning. “Our officers were out patrolling, and they found a subject who was unresponsive on the sidewalk," says Community Resource Officer Dylan Davis. Davis says officers made the discovery...
