GALESBURG — Members of the Galesburg football team ran plays during the annual Meet the Streaks scrimmage on Friday. Along with the football scrimmage, members of the following teams were recognized: boys and girls golf, boys soccer, cross country, girls swimming, girls tennis, volleyball. The Galesburg Marching Streaks performed two movements of “Things That Go Bump in the Night.” The piece has five movements total.

