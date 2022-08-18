ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wet pattern taking hold

By Bradley Benoit
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cuhFa_0hMXj04l00

Expect scattered thunderstorms for the rest of the afternoon.

Activity will begin to slowly diminish as the evening wears on.

Rain-cooled overnight lows will look to settle into the mid-70s.

Would not be surprised if at least some activity begins to flare back up later tonight.

Essentially, a stalled frontal trough draped across the region will keep storm chances elevated into Friday.

Plan on showers and storms to develop as early as the morning hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L5OlU_0hMXj04l00 Next 48-hours
GRAF model

Similar to today, locally heavy rains and lightning will be possible.

With any luck, rains will start to taper by the second half of the day and into the evening hours.

The pattern will remain quite unsettled into the weekend as abundant tropical moisture remains in place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nMN3P_0hMXj04l00 Atmospheric moisture
Euro

We have to keep healthy 60-70% rain chances in the forecast.

No signs of drier weather into next week either.

Deep low-level moisture will continue to yield to better than normal rain chances.

We're not concerned with flooding at this point, but a decent soaking will certainly be in store for the area.

Rainfall estimates
Euro

We'll let you know of any changes.

Have a good one!

TROPICS

The area of interest over Central America currently still has a 30% of developing into a depression once it emerges out into the Bay of Campeche this weekend.

8/18/22
Tropical Enhanced satellite

Regardless, this is mainly going to be a rainmaker for portions of Mexico and Texas in the days ahead.

Rest of the tropics are quiet at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------
