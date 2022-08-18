Gloria Lorraine Dunlap Truluck, 95, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Gloria was born on May 22, 1927, in Columbia, a daughter of the late Charles Ernest Dunlap and Mamie Ann Cook Dunlap. She began her career with Bell Telephone Systems following high school. Her work took her to Milwaukee and Miami before returning to Columbia where years later she retired as a manager of operator services with AT&T. Gloria was an owner of an answering service she founded in Gaffney, SC while her family resided there in the 1960’s. A devout Lutheran, Gloria was a long-time member of Incarnation Lutheran Church in Columbia. She was also a leader in chartering two other Lutheran churches. Always thankful for the blessings in her life, she enjoyed volunteering her time to help others. While living in Gaffney, she chaired the Cherokee County March of Dimes. After retiring, she volunteered with Richland School District 1, served for many years as a coordinator with Washington Street United Methodist Church Soup Cellar and volunteered over 25 years with the Baptist Hospital, receiving special recognition for her long years of service to the hospital.

