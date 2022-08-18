Read full article on original website
coladaily.com
Wine on the River raises money for fund established in memory of Irmo woman
The house was packed at West Columbia’s Stone River Saturday evening as people gathered for an evening of fun to help others in need. The Wine on the River event raised money for Linda's Love Fund at Lexington Medical Center, offering patients and their families emotional and psychological support through holistic health programs.
WIS-TV
Spring Lake Apartments’ tenants respond to mandatory evacuation notices, ‘I am kind of stressed’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Spring Lake Apartments on Garners Ferry Road offers one-bedroom and three-bedroom housing options, and up to 12 units are in each building. Last Friday some tenants were told they needed to evacuate because their homes would be demolished. Red pieces of paper were taped to the...
WIS-TV
Sumter County to host job fair in September
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Sumter County Job Fair is coming in early Sept. said organizers. The Santee-Lynches Regional Council of Governments said the event, sponsored by SKF, is a coordination with SC Works and their business partners. It is scheduled for Sept. 7 at the Sumter County Civic Center at 700 W. Liberty St.
The Post and Courier
Transitions' new facility in Columbia to offer affordable housing, adult day care
COLUMBIA — Transitions Homeless Center's new facility will include an adult day center and permanent, affordable housing for adults with disabilities and elderly people. The organization, which serves 13 counties across the Midlands, bought half the Dutch Plaza office building, located at 800 Dutch Square Blvd., for $2.3 million with plans to renovate it, Transitions CEO Craig Currey said.
Fairfield County woman celebrates 102nd birthday
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Sunday was a special day for residents of the Shelton community in western Fairfield County. On that day, 102 years earlier, Esther Lee Lyles Wilson, was born. Known as Eula to her family, Wilson celebrated the day at home with her extended family and friends....
8 students injured after South Carolina school bus crashes
Eight students were injured after their school bus crashed on Friday in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, says the school district.
WIS-TV
Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Airport High School
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Airport High School student was arrested after a loaded gun was found in his book bag. Treyvon Hampton, 18, was arrested Monday by the Cayce Police Department for a weapons violation. Lexington School District Two officials say administrators and the school’s resource officers were...
Affordable, accessible transportation: Nonprofit provides free bikes to lower income residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cola Town Bike Collective provides free bicycles to people without access to reliable, affordable transportation. The non-profit is now trying to raise money to purchase a building so it can continue serving Columbia residents. Damien Brown is the newest owner of a bicycle from the bike...
Several businesses in Kershaw County are struggling to find workers
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Now Hiring signs fill billboards and shop windows in Camden and Lugoff as businesses are struggling to hire. Alan Blackmon owns a restaurant in the area and says hiring hasn't been easy, "difficult, very difficult." Blackmon has owned the small town restaurant since 1958 and...
abccolumbia.com
Early morning fire in Lexington
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) -The Lexington Fire Service responded to an house fire early Saturday morning on Hunters Ridge Drive. According to the Lexington Police Department the homeowner was not hurt and was able to get out of the house safely.
abccolumbia.com
GIANT GARAGE SALE: Columbia church hosts popular event that benefits Midlands charities
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — One of the largest garage sales in the Midlands returns to Columbia Friday morning. Put on by Shandon United Methodist Church, the 16th annual event features a lot of items to shop. “We have people from Sumter, Orangeburg, Bamberg and places like that,” said Jennifer...
coladaily.com
Gloria Lorraine Dunlap Truluck
Gloria Lorraine Dunlap Truluck, 95, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Gloria was born on May 22, 1927, in Columbia, a daughter of the late Charles Ernest Dunlap and Mamie Ann Cook Dunlap. She began her career with Bell Telephone Systems following high school. Her work took her to Milwaukee and Miami before returning to Columbia where years later she retired as a manager of operator services with AT&T. Gloria was an owner of an answering service she founded in Gaffney, SC while her family resided there in the 1960’s. A devout Lutheran, Gloria was a long-time member of Incarnation Lutheran Church in Columbia. She was also a leader in chartering two other Lutheran churches. Always thankful for the blessings in her life, she enjoyed volunteering her time to help others. While living in Gaffney, she chaired the Cherokee County March of Dimes. After retiring, she volunteered with Richland School District 1, served for many years as a coordinator with Washington Street United Methodist Church Soup Cellar and volunteered over 25 years with the Baptist Hospital, receiving special recognition for her long years of service to the hospital.
Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves man dead
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators say one man is dead following a shooting that happened late Friday night off of Broad River Road. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Officers were called to 3315 Broad River Road, the address of the Widewater Square shopping area near St. Andrews Road, after receiving reports that someone had been shot.
WIS-TV
Shooting at Clarendon County club leaves one injured
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting at a Clarendon County club left one person injured Monday. Clarendon County Sheriff Timothy W. Baxley said Monday’s shooting happened at the Big Daddy’s Club in the Gable Community. Deputies found one person with a gun shot wound to their left hand.
Neighbors bracing for massive 2000+ home development
Several plans have been submitted, with some approved, for rezoning residential areas to industrial zones and other land rezoned for multi-family housing developments.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Romantic Things To Do In Columbia For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Columbia for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Columbia. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
FOX Carolina
USGS issues earthquake advisory for Midlands, SC
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) provided scenarios to estimate the chance of larger earthquakes as part of an ongoing swarm in the Midlands. The swarm in Elgin, SC began on Dec. 27, 2021, with a magnitude 3.3 earthquake, according to USGS. The largest earthquake...
WIS-TV
Church congregation fundraises, holds blood drive for member with rare blood disorder
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Awaken Church in Columbia’s congregation raised over $7,000 for one of their very own Saturday. 35-year-old, Amy Azarias was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome two years ago, which is a rare blood disorder. If left untreated, it can lead to Acute Leukemia, according to the National Organization for Rare Diseases.
Police search for 2 missing teens out of Florence County
FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators have released the names and additional details of two teens who disappeared on Saturday afternoon and may be in the same vehicle. Florence Police said they are looking for 15-year-old Cheyanna Murphy and 14-year-old Hannah Ammos. Both may be in a burgundy 2005 Nissan Armada with a South Carolina license plate reading RXY181.
Argument leads to exchange of gunfire in Lexington County; 1 injured
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — One man is recovering after an argument led to gunfire in Lexington County. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said that the shooting happened on Saturday night at a home on Wild Bird Lane off of Fish Hatchery Road. Based on a preliminary investigation, the shooting was preceded by an argument but ended with an exchange of gunfire.
