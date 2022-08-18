ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
coladaily.com

Wine on the River raises money for fund established in memory of Irmo woman

The house was packed at West Columbia’s Stone River Saturday evening as people gathered for an evening of fun to help others in need. The Wine on the River event raised money for Linda's Love Fund at Lexington Medical Center, offering patients and their families emotional and psychological support through holistic health programs.
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter County to host job fair in September

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Sumter County Job Fair is coming in early Sept. said organizers. The Santee-Lynches Regional Council of Governments said the event, sponsored by SKF, is a coordination with SC Works and their business partners. It is scheduled for Sept. 7 at the Sumter County Civic Center at 700 W. Liberty St.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Transitions' new facility in Columbia to offer affordable housing, adult day care

COLUMBIA — Transitions Homeless Center's new facility will include an adult day center and permanent, affordable housing for adults with disabilities and elderly people. The organization, which serves 13 counties across the Midlands, bought half the Dutch Plaza office building, located at 800 Dutch Square Blvd., for $2.3 million with plans to renovate it, Transitions CEO Craig Currey said.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kershaw County, SC
Government
County
Kershaw County, SC
Kershaw County, SC
Education
News19 WLTX

Fairfield County woman celebrates 102nd birthday

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Sunday was a special day for residents of the Shelton community in western Fairfield County. On that day, 102 years earlier, Esther Lee Lyles Wilson, was born. Known as Eula to her family, Wilson celebrated the day at home with her extended family and friends....
WIS-TV

Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Airport High School

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Airport High School student was arrested after a loaded gun was found in his book bag. Treyvon Hampton, 18, was arrested Monday by the Cayce Police Department for a weapons violation. Lexington School District Two officials say administrators and the school’s resource officers were...
CAYCE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playgrounds#School District#Signage#Elementary Schools#K12#The School Board
abccolumbia.com

Early morning fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) -The Lexington Fire Service responded to an house fire early Saturday morning on Hunters Ridge Drive. According to the Lexington Police Department the homeowner was not hurt and was able to get out of the house safely.
LEXINGTON, SC
coladaily.com

Gloria Lorraine Dunlap Truluck

Gloria Lorraine Dunlap Truluck, 95, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Gloria was born on May 22, 1927, in Columbia, a daughter of the late Charles Ernest Dunlap and Mamie Ann Cook Dunlap. She began her career with Bell Telephone Systems following high school. Her work took her to Milwaukee and Miami before returning to Columbia where years later she retired as a manager of operator services with AT&T. Gloria was an owner of an answering service she founded in Gaffney, SC while her family resided there in the 1960’s. A devout Lutheran, Gloria was a long-time member of Incarnation Lutheran Church in Columbia. She was also a leader in chartering two other Lutheran churches. Always thankful for the blessings in her life, she enjoyed volunteering her time to help others. While living in Gaffney, she chaired the Cherokee County March of Dimes. After retiring, she volunteered with Richland School District 1, served for many years as a coordinator with Washington Street United Methodist Church Soup Cellar and volunteered over 25 years with the Baptist Hospital, receiving special recognition for her long years of service to the hospital.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
News19 WLTX

Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves man dead

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators say one man is dead following a shooting that happened late Friday night off of Broad River Road. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Officers were called to 3315 Broad River Road, the address of the Widewater Square shopping area near St. Andrews Road, after receiving reports that someone had been shot.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Shooting at Clarendon County club leaves one injured

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting at a Clarendon County club left one person injured Monday. Clarendon County Sheriff Timothy W. Baxley said Monday’s shooting happened at the Big Daddy’s Club in the Gable Community. Deputies found one person with a gun shot wound to their left hand.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Romantic Things To Do In Columbia For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Columbia for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Columbia. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

USGS issues earthquake advisory for Midlands, SC

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) provided scenarios to estimate the chance of larger earthquakes as part of an ongoing swarm in the Midlands. The swarm in Elgin, SC began on Dec. 27, 2021, with a magnitude 3.3 earthquake, according to USGS. The largest earthquake...
ELGIN, SC
News19 WLTX

Police search for 2 missing teens out of Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators have released the names and additional details of two teens who disappeared on Saturday afternoon and may be in the same vehicle. Florence Police said they are looking for 15-year-old Cheyanna Murphy and 14-year-old Hannah Ammos. Both may be in a burgundy 2005 Nissan Armada with a South Carolina license plate reading RXY181.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy