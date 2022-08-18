ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC13 Houston

Deadly crash on Highway 288 blocks 3 inbound lanes and exit ramp

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0hMXin0m00 If your travels take you into downtown Houston from points like the South Beltway and Pearland, prepare to encounter a slow down Thursday afternoon.

Houston police are investigating a deadly crash on the northbound lanes of State Highway 288 near Old Spanish Trail that happened at 1:25 p.m.

Police did not immediately disclose what exactly took place. They urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The video above is the ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

The Houston TranStar site stated that one vehicle was involved and three lanes were affected, including the right lane and two center lanes. Backups have also been reported from Holcombe all the way to Holly Hall and the South Loop.

It's not immediately known when the lanes will reopen to normal traffic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qezh0_0hMXin0m00

A traffic camera pointed in the southbound direction of Highway 288 shows backups near a major crash on Aug. 18, 2022.

Houston TranStar

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

Live traffic map

Comments / 1

Related
foxsanantonio.com

Hotel resident falls asleep while cooking and starts fire

HOUSTON - A hotel resident fell asleep after cooking in their room early Monday morning. The Houston Fire Department arrived near Highway 290 and Pinemont Drive around 1:15 a.m. on Houston's Northwest side. Authorities arrived to the hotel and found a fire with heavy smoke on the third floor. The...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

290 reopens hours after crash shut down all outbound lanes near Beltway 8

HOUSTON — All outbound lanes of 290 near Beltway 8 have reopened, according to Houston TranStar. A two-vehicle crash had shut down the westbound lanes around 9:45 a.m. and police said it might be related to slick roads. Life Flight was called to the scene and one person was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Highway#Traffic Camera#Houston Police Department#The Lanes#Vehicular Crimes
Houston Chronicle

Houston man missing after trying to rescue daughter near San Luis Pass bridge

A man went missing after going into the water to rescue his daughter near the San Luis Pass bridge on Sunday, August 21. The 3-year-old daughter was saved, but the man has not been found, according to KHOU 11. The TV station reported how beach patrol officers responded to a...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two injured after driver falls asleep on Will Rogers Turnpike

VERDIGRIS, Okla. — Two people were injured on the Will Rogers Turnpike, about 2.5 miles south of Verdigris, after the driver of a Ford Econoline fell asleep, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said on Sunday morning, a Ford Econoline, driven by Carl Oliber, 58, of Houston, Texas,...
houstonstringer_com

Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chase

Three suspects were detained after leading police on a short chase in Houston before losing a tire and bailing out. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at the Foot Locker located in the 4400 block of the North Fwy in Houston. The suspects made their getaway around 1:30 a.m. The suspects at that point drove onto I-45, the North Fwy headed southbound and made their way to US-59, the Eastex Freeway. At one point, one of their tires came off and they decided to bail out in the 2200 block of the Eastex Freeway at Campbell. Two of the suspects were quickly detained by officers following them. One of them made their way into the neighborhood and a short manhunt ensued.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Constables Arrest a wanted felon in Spring

SPRING, TX -- On August 20, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 22900 block of Kuykendahl Road. The driver was identified as Oliver Arrington. Further investigation revealed he had an open Felony Warrant for Aggravated Robbery. 'Oliver Arrington was arrested...
SPRING, TX
KHOU

Restaurant owner shot in the hip in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A suspect is on the run after shooting a restaurant owner Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Wilcrest Drive near Westpark Tollway. Police said the man was in the parking lot outside of the restaurant when a suspect...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
146K+
Followers
15K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy