Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen Walters
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel Maven
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen Walters
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina Andras
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: ‘Remembering Rennerdale’ launch, other Chartiers Valley area happenings, week of Aug. 22, 2022
The first book to document Rennerdale’s History, “Remembering Rennerdale,” is being launched to commemorate the Collier neighborhood’s 125th anniversary. Buy your special edition copy of the book and reserve tickets for two at the launch ceremony, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at First United Presbyterian Church of Rennerdale, featuring authors Margie Feitt and Doug McLaren. Kathleen Zimbicki, local artist, offers a free show of her “Rennerdale Homes in Watercolors” from noon to 5.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Murrysville area: Rummage sale, golf fundraiser, car shows, more
Union Presbyterian Church will host a fall rummage sale Sept. 9-10 at the church, 656 Route 380 in Washington Township. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 9, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10. Items other than jewelry, furniture and antiques will not be priced, and will be available for a donation of the customer’s choice.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh's Bishop Zubik to undergo back surgery
Pittsburgh’s leader of the local Catholic Church will undergo spinal surgery Monday at UPMC Mercy Hospital. According to a news release from the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, Bishop David Zubik, 72, has suffered from continuing problems with collapsing discs, and the surgery should address those. Zubik has a history of back issues, including completing muliple surgeries since 2010.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Arnold, New Kensington groups band together for Back to School Bash
Several Arnold and New Kensington organizations are banding together to help make sure students are ready to go back to school. A Back to School Bash is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Roosevelt Park in Arnold. Students in the New Kensington-Arnold School District return...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Out & About: Lincoln Highway promoters host Roaring 20s anniversary gala
A bevy of modern-day flappers and their dapper dates motored to Latrobe Country Club on Saturday evening for a Roaring 20s Anniversary Celebration hosted by the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor. The event marked 27 years in business for the organization that promotes the legacy of the 200-mile Pennsylvania stretch of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Nature nights, new Shaler manager hired and more in Shaler, Etna, Millvale
Etna Community Organization and the Borough of Etna are hosting Nature Nights at Etna EcoPark on Sept. 27 and Oct. 25. The youth-focused programs offer crafts and environmental education to children. For more information, visit etnacommunity.org. New Shaler manager hired. Christopher Lovato was hired as Shaler’s new township manager at...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh restaurant worker accused of spiking co-worker's drink with degreaser
A Downtown Pittsburgh sports bar employee is accused of spiking a co-worker’s drink two weeks ago with pipe degreaser, causing co-worker’s upper and lower lips to turn red and feel a burning sensation, Pittsburgh police said. Gregory Evans Jr., 30, of Pittsburgh’s North Side, is accused of putting...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Top UPMC surgeon testifies about suboxone use
A secretly recorded conversation between the head of UPMC’s department of cardiothoracic surgery and the doctor treating him with suboxone for a previous problem with prescription narcotics is at the center of a hearing in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Dr. James Luketich, who is the subject of a...
RELATED PEOPLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tri-City Historical Society to open 1st museum in downtown New Kensington
New Kensington’s history is out there, and James Sabulsky wants to bring it all together. Sabulsky, president of the Tri-City Historical Society, hopes having a museum where people can see items from New Kensington’s past will help with gathering more of it. The society, founded in 2019, is...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Irwin Park to get new walking track
Irwin residents soon will have a new walking track when they exercise at Irwin Park, off Pennsylvania Avenue. Irwin Council on Thursday awarded a $105,000 contract to Ramsey Excavating Co. of Ligonier Township to reconstruct the existing walking path by milling the 7-foot-wide track and repaving it. Ramsey Excavating also...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
St. Margaret Mary Parish annual festival returns to great fanfare after pandemic absence
The Festival of Friendship has been held for decades at St. Margaret Mary Parish in Lower Burrell, but the pandemic moved the tradition online for the last two years. On Friday and Saturday, the two-day festival returned to in-person with live music, food trucks, games, bingo, a basket auction, and rides for kids.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Allegheny County Councilman Tom Duerr not seeking reelection
The youngest Allegheny County councilman said Monday that he will not seek reelection next year. Councilman Tom Duerr, D-Bethel Park, became the youngest elected official in Allegheny County government history when he was elected in 2019 at 24. In a tweet, Duerr said he would not seek reelection because he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel Golf Club to host 2024 U.S. Senior Women's Open
The USGA is returning to Fox Chapel Golf Club for another national championship. The Seth Raynor-designed club will host the 2024 U.S. Senior Women’s Open, the golf governing body announced Monday. Fox Chapel will welcome 120 of the world’s top 50-and-older women Aug. 1-4, 2024. Two other sites,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Glenshaw man dies in Clay Township car accident
One man died and another was injured in a Butler County car accident Friday night. At around 11:30 p.m., Norman Jacaszek, of Glenshaw, was driving on West Sunbury Road in Clay Township when he struck a car driving in the opposite direction, according to state police. Jacaszek, 92, died on...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Glenshaw man dies in Butler County car accident
One man died and another was injured in a Butler County car accident Friday night. Norman Jacaszek of Glenshaw was driving on West Sunbury Road in Clay Township when he struck a car driving in the opposite direction about 11:30 p.m., according to state police. Jacaszek, 92, died at the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Person hurt in Penn Hills crash
A person was flown to a local trauma center after being injured in a crash in Penn Hills. Allegheny County dispatch reported there was a two-vehicle crash around 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of Hulton and Milltown roads. It was unclear if there were any other injuries, and no further...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Parents, Aliquippa legends Darrelle Revis, Ty Law help advance M.J. Devonshire's Pitt career
For M.J. Devonshire’s development as a Pitt cornerback, nothing was more impactful than the ride back to Aliquippa in his dad’s car. “I normally ride home with him from the games,” he said, the lure of a home-cooked meal and mom doing his laundry too strong to ignore.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park area real estate transactions for the week of Aug. 21, 2022
Estate of Hartley Baird Jr. sold property at 98 Horning Road to Devin and Danielle Shay for $265,000. Benjamin Kowalski sold property at 5940 Kings School Road to Benjamin Dobies and Jessica Smith for $280,000. Central Penn Capital Management LLC sold property at 3605 S Park Road to Commercial Acquistions...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Driver in fatal Salem crash is Pennsylvania State Police trooper from Uniontown
A Pennsylvania state trooper remains on the job after his involvement in a fatal Aug. 17 crash in Salem, officials said Monday. A BMW driven by Tyler J. Strini, 27, of Homer City did not slow down for stopped traffic, troopers said. Strini, assigned to Troop B in Uniontown, joined...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Beaver County professor earns U.S. Dept. of Justice award for domestic-violence research
A Penn State Beaver professor and volunteer with domestic-abuse nonprofit Crisis Center North has been presented with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Crime Victims Research Award. John Chapin, 58, of Center, a survivor of childhood domestic violence who now researches the subject, was given the award which “recognizes individual...
Comments / 0