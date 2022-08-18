ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In brief: ‘Remembering Rennerdale’ launch, other Chartiers Valley area happenings, week of Aug. 22, 2022

The first book to document Rennerdale’s History, “Remembering Rennerdale,” is being launched to commemorate the Collier neighborhood’s 125th anniversary. Buy your special edition copy of the book and reserve tickets for two at the launch ceremony, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at First United Presbyterian Church of Rennerdale, featuring authors Margie Feitt and Doug McLaren. Kathleen Zimbicki, local artist, offers a free show of her “Rennerdale Homes in Watercolors” from noon to 5.
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Murrysville area: Rummage sale, golf fundraiser, car shows, more

Union Presbyterian Church will host a fall rummage sale Sept. 9-10 at the church, 656 Route 380 in Washington Township. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 9, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10. Items other than jewelry, furniture and antiques will not be priced, and will be available for a donation of the customer’s choice.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh's Bishop Zubik to undergo back surgery

Pittsburgh’s leader of the local Catholic Church will undergo spinal surgery Monday at UPMC Mercy Hospital. According to a news release from the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, Bishop David Zubik, 72, has suffered from continuing problems with collapsing discs, and the surgery should address those. Zubik has a history of back issues, including completing muliple surgeries since 2010.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Arnold, New Kensington groups band together for Back to School Bash

Several Arnold and New Kensington organizations are banding together to help make sure students are ready to go back to school. A Back to School Bash is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Roosevelt Park in Arnold. Students in the New Kensington-Arnold School District return...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Out & About: Lincoln Highway promoters host Roaring 20s anniversary gala

A bevy of modern-day flappers and their dapper dates motored to Latrobe Country Club on Saturday evening for a Roaring 20s Anniversary Celebration hosted by the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor. The event marked 27 years in business for the organization that promotes the legacy of the 200-mile Pennsylvania stretch of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Nature nights, new Shaler manager hired and more in Shaler, Etna, Millvale

Etna Community Organization and the Borough of Etna are hosting Nature Nights at Etna EcoPark on Sept. 27 and Oct. 25. The youth-focused programs offer crafts and environmental education to children. For more information, visit etnacommunity.org. New Shaler manager hired. Christopher Lovato was hired as Shaler’s new township manager at...
ETNA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh restaurant worker accused of spiking co-worker's drink with degreaser

A Downtown Pittsburgh sports bar employee is accused of spiking a co-worker’s drink two weeks ago with pipe degreaser, causing co-worker’s upper and lower lips to turn red and feel a burning sensation, Pittsburgh police said. Gregory Evans Jr., 30, of Pittsburgh’s North Side, is accused of putting...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Top UPMC surgeon testifies about suboxone use

A secretly recorded conversation between the head of UPMC’s department of cardiothoracic surgery and the doctor treating him with suboxone for a previous problem with prescription narcotics is at the center of a hearing in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Dr. James Luketich, who is the subject of a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tri-City Historical Society to open 1st museum in downtown New Kensington

New Kensington’s history is out there, and James Sabulsky wants to bring it all together. Sabulsky, president of the Tri-City Historical Society, hopes having a museum where people can see items from New Kensington’s past will help with gathering more of it. The society, founded in 2019, is...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Irwin Park to get new walking track

Irwin residents soon will have a new walking track when they exercise at Irwin Park, off Pennsylvania Avenue. Irwin Council on Thursday awarded a $105,000 contract to Ramsey Excavating Co. of Ligonier Township to reconstruct the existing walking path by milling the 7-foot-wide track and repaving it. Ramsey Excavating also...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Allegheny County Councilman Tom Duerr not seeking reelection

The youngest Allegheny County councilman said Monday that he will not seek reelection next year. Councilman Tom Duerr, D-Bethel Park, became the youngest elected official in Allegheny County government history when he was elected in 2019 at 24. In a tweet, Duerr said he would not seek reelection because he...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel Golf Club to host 2024 U.S. Senior Women's Open

The USGA is returning to Fox Chapel Golf Club for another national championship. The Seth Raynor-designed club will host the 2024 U.S. Senior Women’s Open, the golf governing body announced Monday. Fox Chapel will welcome 120 of the world’s top 50-and-older women Aug. 1-4, 2024. Two other sites,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Glenshaw man dies in Clay Township car accident

One man died and another was injured in a Butler County car accident Friday night. At around 11:30 p.m., Norman Jacaszek, of Glenshaw, was driving on West Sunbury Road in Clay Township when he struck a car driving in the opposite direction, according to state police. Jacaszek, 92, died on...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Person hurt in Penn Hills crash

A person was flown to a local trauma center after being injured in a crash in Penn Hills. Allegheny County dispatch reported there was a two-vehicle crash around 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of Hulton and Milltown roads. It was unclear if there were any other injuries, and no further...
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park area real estate transactions for the week of Aug. 21, 2022

Estate of Hartley Baird Jr. sold property at 98 Horning Road to Devin and Danielle Shay for $265,000. Benjamin Kowalski sold property at 5940 Kings School Road to Benjamin Dobies and Jessica Smith for $280,000. Central Penn Capital Management LLC sold property at 3605 S Park Road to Commercial Acquistions...

