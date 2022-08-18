Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Red Oak school facilities study underway
(Red Oak) -- Preliminary work continues on a comprehensive study of the Red Oak School District's facilities. Back in June, the Red Oak School Board selected Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture of Omaha to conduct the survey encompassing the current facility needs and develop an outline for the next 5-10 years. Architect Daric O'Neal told the board late Monday afternoon work is underway on the study's "where are we now" phase, including assessments of the existing facilities.
kmaland.com
Jeff Miller, 64, rural Hastings, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Hastings Cemetery Perpetual Care or Indian Creek Historical Society Museum. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern. Cemetery: Hastings Cemetery.
kmaland.com
Zakk Mitchell, age 13, Elliott
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.riekenfuneralhome.com. After the service, the family welcomes you to join Dan and Zakk on his last ride. For those that do not wish to join, a small gathering will be held at the shelter following the service.
kmaland.com
Alan E. Pierce, 68 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Start:2:00 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
KMAland Football (8/20): Murray opens season with win, Audubon, Southeast Warren fall
(KMAland) -- Murray opened the season with a win while Audubon and Southeast Warren both took looses on Saturday in KMAland football. Winfield-Mount Union scored 46 points in the second half to overcome a two-point half-time deficit. Aaron Olsen had 76 yards rushing and two touchdowns and threw for 56 yards and another score to lead the Wheelers on offense. Gavin Larsen led the Wheelers defense with 15 tackles, and Manny Beisswenger returned a kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown.
Iowa rural fire departments struggle to land volunteers
Rural fire departments face unique challenges from recruiting volunteers to getting equipment. It's why the Iowa West Foundation is supporting these departments.
kmaland.com
Herb Hansen
Service:Funeral ServicesName:Herb HansenPronunciation: Age:90From:Atlantic, IowaPrevious: Da…
Iowa Fair Queen Dethroned Over Picture; Seeks Legal Action [PHOTO]
Most girls dream of becoming a princess when they are young. Some make that come true; whether it be by marring their prince charming or even through pageant competitions. This was the case for Maggie Begbie. After years of work and preparation, she fulfilled a dream of hers- she was named the 2022 Mills County Fair Queen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1380kcim.com
Two Teens Seriously Injured In UTV/Car Accident Near Coon Rapids Saturday
Two minors were seriously injured after their UTV was struck by a car near Coon Rapids Saturday evening. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at approximately 6:44 p.m. at the intersection of Timber Avenue and 290th Street. Authorities say 15-year-old Cole Joseph Handlos of Carroll was traveling eastbound on 290th in a John Deere Gator and failed to stop for a posted stop sign. The Gator was struck in the intersection by a northbound 2005 Buick LeSabre, driven by 20-year-old Michell Alan Anthofer of Jefferson. Handlos and his passenger, 13-year-old Caden Handlos of Carroll, were ejected from the vehicle. Both boys were transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and later transferred to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, Neb. Anthofer also reported suspected minor injuries and was transported for treatment by private vehicle.
kmaland.com
Former Silver City Clerk sentenced for stealing city funds
(Glenwood) -- The former city clerk of Silver City has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing money from the city. The Mills County Attorney's Office announced Monday that 44-year-old Artema Madeline Gray pled guilty to first-degree theft, a class C felony. Following statements from current and former city officials, Gray was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In May, Gray was arrested on multiple charges following an investigation that revealed over $61,000 of improper disbursements, including over $42,000 in personal purchases with a city credit card, nearly $11,000 in unauthorized payroll and $545 to Gray's personal internet bill.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report August 18, 2022
12:33am: An officer located an Open Door at 501 West Greenewood Road and secured the building. 9:09am: A caller advised of two dogs running freely in the 200 Block of North Maple Street. The officer did not locate the animals. 1:36pm: Carroll County advised a vehicle had stolen building materials...
1380kcim.com
No Injuries Reported In Ambulance/Car Crash Friday In Carroll
No injuries were reported in a Friday afternoon accident in Carroll involving a Carroll County ambulance. According to the Carroll Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 12:02 p.m. near the 3rd and Maple Streets intersection. Their investigation determined a 2016 Ford medic rig, driven by 31-year-old Scott Stork of Breda, was traveling eastbound on 3rd Street. Authorities say a northbound 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse, operated by 18-year-old Makalei Kofron of Carroll, failed to yield from the Maple Street stop sign and was struck in the intersection on the driver’s side. The Kofron vehicle was disabled in the crash, but fortunately, no injuries were reported. Damage to the ambulance was estimated at $2,000, while the Mitsubishi sustained approximately $5,000 in damage. Kofron was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stormlakeradio.com
Woman Injured in Car/Semi Accident in Sac County
A driver was injured in a car vs semi collision in Sac County. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened around 2:40 Wednesday afternoon in the westbound lane of Highway 20 west of county road N-28. 61-year-old Amy Trompeter of Hinton was traveling west on the highway in the outside lane, when a westbound semi in the inside lane merged into Trompeter's lane. The vehicle's collided, which caused Trompeter's vehicle to swerve across the highway, and it came to rest in the median.
KCRG.com
Fatal vehicle accident in Greene County results in a traffic citation
Family remembering pregnant woman killed in head-on crash in Glendale. Brigitte Armijo was seven months pregnant and heading to the park with her family when they were hit head-on by another driver in Glendale. Scottsdale firefighters warning people to be careful of rising floodwaters. Updated: 24 minutes ago. |. Captain...
Comments / 0