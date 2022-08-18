Read full article on original website
Victim of fatal Waterloo house fire identified
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have identified the man who died in a fire in Waterloo on Friday. Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 300 block of East 2nd Street just before 7 a.m. As crews worked to extinguish the fire, they found a victim, later identified...
17-Year-Old Airlifted After Tractor Crash In Winneshiek County
(Winneshiek Co., IA) -- A 17-year-old is airlifted to the hospital after a tractor crash in northeast Iowa. The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says the 17-year-old crashed a tractor just northeast of Decorah Thursday afternoon and was pinned underneath. The sheriff's office says the teen was rescued and airlifted to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
BREAKING — Osage man arrested for murder in death of missing Cerro Gordo County woman
OSAGE — An Osage man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with the discovery of a missing Mason City woman’s body in rural Mitchell County. Authorities in February asked for the public’s help in finding 29-year-old Angela Bradbury of rural Cerro Gordo County, who had been last seen ten months earlier. In July 2021, a human skull which had been placed on a stick was found by a teenager, with additional remains being located in the Greenbelt River Trail Park in rural Mitchell County this past April.
Sumner Man Arrested for Fatal Fire
A Sumner man has been arrested for allegedly starting a house fire that killed a man in Waterloo on Friday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. A passerby noticed the house at 309 E. Second Street was on fire and notified Station 1, which is nearby. Several people were inside the home at the time. Most were able to make it out safely but one had to jump from a second story window and rescue crews carried another man out. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released to this point. 59 year old John Spooner has been arrested and charged with first degree Arson. The details as to why and how Spooner allegedly set the fire have not been released. The investigation is still ongoing.
Teen injured in tractor rollover crash in Winneshiek County
The dogs have since been euthanized. Linn-Mar will play home opener at Prairie because of a delay installing the new turf. Linn-Mar is coming off a 7-3 season and they will open the year on the road at Muscatine August, 26th. Horizons talks about homelessness in the Cedar Rapids area.
VIDEO: IA man charged with murder in 2021 missing persons case
(ABC 6 News) - A man has been arrested in the case of a missing Cerro Gordo woman, whose remains were discovered in Mitchell County this year. The remains of 29-year-old Angela Bradbury were identified shortly after her disappearance was reported in February 2022. On Monday, Aug. 22, Mitchell County...
Nashua woman pleads not guilty in Floyd County serious injury by vehicle case
CHARLES CITY — A Nashua woman has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle after an accident in Floyd County last year. A criminal complaint states that 46-year-old Carey Agnitsch of Nashua was driving on Timber Avenue in Floyd County last July 26th while doing her job as a rural route postal carrier when she collided with a semi at the intersection of 270th Street. Investigators stated the semi had the right of way, nothing blocked the view of the intersection, but there were no signs of braking or any attempt by Agnitsch to slow down before the collision.
Man arrested for 2021 murder, decapitation of Iowa woman
OSAGE, IOWA — Authorities in northern Iowa say they’ve found the man responsible for the grisly murder of a woman whose decapitated head was found in a public park last year. Nathan Gilmore, a 23-year-old Osage resident, was arrested Friday and charged with First Degree Murder for the death of Angela Bradbury. The arrest brings […]
Austin man sentenced to supervised probation, restitution and fees on property damage, DWI charges in Mower County District Court
An Austin man facing damage to property and DWI charges in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that occurred on January 17th has been sentenced to supervised probation, restitution and fees. 30-year old Joshua Laughlin was convicted and sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation and $3,630...
One injured in Waterloo shooting
On August 21, 2022 at approximately 0145 officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Jefferson Street for a weapons violation/ shots fired. It was determined one person was shot in the hand. The injuries are non life threatening. The investigation is on going.
Man, 67, arrested for homicide of 83-year-old man in northeast Iowa
LANSING, Iowa - A 67-year-old man has been arrested in the death of 83-year-old Daniel Lundy in northeast Iowa. Lundy was found deceased on May 9 and a death investigation was initiated. That led to the arrest of Andrew Karvel, 67, on Aug. 17. Court documents state Karvel strangled Lundy...
Reports from the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office
Dylan Bakke, 22, of Cedar Rapids was arrested July 30 at 7 p.m. on Centennial Road near Castalia, and booked into the Winneshiek County Jail on an arrest warrant out of Allamakee County for failure to appear. Bakke was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Kandie Lund, 25, of...
Arrest made in death of man in Lansing
Police in northeast Iowa have made an arrest in the death of a man back in May. Lansing/New Albin police say they responded to a medical call on May 9th about a man who was not breathing. They found 83-year-old Daniel Lundy dead. Their investigation led to the arrest Wednesday (August 17th) of 67-year-old Andrew Karvel.
Oronoco man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation on drug possession and theft charges in Mower County District Court
An Oronoco man facing drug possession and theft charges in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that took place on February 12th has been sentenced to jail time and supervised probation. 36-year old Jacob Lewis Schutz was convicted and sentenced Thursday to 39 days in jail and three...
Onalaska first responders break vehicle window to rescue baby locked inside.
A scary situation for a mother in Onalaska played out Tuesday afternoon. First responders say she accidently locked her baby in her vehicle. The mom called 911 right away.
Woman sentenced for payroll check fraud in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A central Iowa woman is sentenced for check fraud in Floyd County. Naomi Marie Williams, 20 of West Des Moines, pleaded guilty to one count of forgery. Law enforcement says Williams used a forged signature to cash a payroll check from the Dairy Queen in Charles City on October 5, 2020. Court documents state Williams also made that forged check available to multiple other people to cash for themselves.
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
15 years later: Historic flooding devastates southeast Minnesota
(FOX 9) - This weekend marks 15 years since historic flash flooding devastated southeastern Minnesota, with Rushford being the hardest hit. A series of thunderstorms stalled in parts of Minnesota on Aug. 18, 2007, dumping more than a foot of rain in some southeastern areas of the state. The heaviest rainfall reports came from Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties, where 36-hour totals exceeded 14 inches. The largest multi-day rainfall was reported at 18.7 inches in northern Houston County, according to the Minnesota DNR's Climate Journal.
Northeast Iowa resident wins Mega Millions prize
WINNESHIEK, Iowa — An Ossian resident won 1 million dollars Friday after purchasing a Mega Millions ticket. The lucky ticket was purchased at a Casey’s gas station in the 200 block of West Main Street in Ossian, a town of about 800 people. According to the IA Lottery, the ticket came within one number of […]
What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?
You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
