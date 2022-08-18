ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most starters, including Allen, to play Saturday

By Aidan Joly
 4 days ago

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Most Bills starters, including quarterback Josh Allen, will play in the team’s second preseason game on Saturday against the Denver Broncos, head coach Sean McDermott said Thursday.

Allen did not play in the team’s first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts last weekend, with Case Keenum and Matt Barkley sharing the reps at quarterback fairly evenly. Stefon Diggs, Devin Singletary and Dawson Knox also did not play.

McDermott did not say how much each of the starters will play, but said they will play “what I feel like is a healthy amount for them” and that it will depend on the flow of the game.

“Getting into the flow of a regular season game, not regular season but a regular game. Going through the warm-ups, getting out there and executing and doing what we’ve been practicing,” McDermott said. “Obviously you want to score points, that’s the obvious part, but just executing out there. Josh will be hearing a new voice [offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey] in his ear and so I think there’s a lot that we want to put into practice in a game.”

In addition, McDermott said that players who are looking to make the team will get more reps based off of their performances.

“We’ve already adjusted. Say a guy flashed last week, trying to make sure we give those players, in particular players who have earned it more reps, but also trying to get all of the players reps and give them a fair chance to show us what they have,” McDermott said.

Saturday’s game will be broadcasted locally on WIVB, the official broadcast station of the Buffalo Bills, at 1 p.m. Coverage begins with Buffalo Kickoff Live at noon.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

Comments / 0

 

News 4 Buffalo

