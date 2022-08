Oregon football received some devastating news in July when former tight end Spencer Webb tragically died in a lake accident. Webb, a three-year veteran at Oregon, was at the rock slides west of Triangle Lake when he fell and struck his head. The Ducks tight end tragically died after bystanders and paramedics were unable to […] The post Oregon football TE Spencer Webb’s girlfriend Kelly Kay reveals pregnancy weeks after his tragic death appeared first on ClutchPoints.

10 HOURS AGO