Women of Wonder – 50 Years of Title IX: Becky (Varnum) Bucolo perfected girls CO state tennis

By Josh Helmuth
 4 days ago
Cheyenne Mountain High School may never have another graduate who dominated her sport as strongly as Becky Bucolo.

"Every time I stepped on the court, it was laser-focused," said Bucolo. "No one was gonna work harder than me. That was my goal."

Formerly, Becky Varnum, Bucolo played with a fire never seen in Colorado girls tennis.

Not only did Bucolo win four straight 4A singles titles in the 90s, but she also went undefeated (68-0) throughout her entire CHSAA career.

"I wasn't okay with losing so I practiced as much as I could ... I hated to lose!" she said. "That was the worst for me."

Even more remarkable, she never lost a set.

"Well, winning feels good, right? That was my motivation," said Bucolo. "I was really adamant about being the best tennis player I could be."

Buculo was named Sportswoman of Colorado three times and was ranked 18th in the nation her senior year. She went on to play at Notre Dame where she was ranked 8th in the country in doubles and named an All-American.

"Going up against USC's Jewel Peterson, who turned pro, that was a battle my senior year. That was probably my best win," said Bucolo.

So what made Buculo so great? She had a deadly forehand. But she also believes it was her coaching and her mental game that were key to her success.

"I was a fighter and I wasn't going to give up," she said. "I like the quote that 'hard work works,' and there's no easy way around it."

Helping her along the way were two coaches in particular: John Fielding, who, through one key conversation, flipped a switch inside Bucolo's head at a young age, and Dennis Ralson, who also coached Chris Evert.

"When I had confidence instilled in me from my coaches, that gave me confidence in myself," said Bucolo.

"I think I had a lot of help along the way. Great coaches. I had great support. Amazing family to help me along the way. Also, just this inner competitive drive that just kind of propelled me forward," she said.

Bucolo also comes from a family tree full of great tennis players.

"My two older sisters are eight and ten years older than me. So when they were playing in high school tennis at fifteen, I was five, watching them," said Bucolo. "They both got full-ride scholarships to college for tennis as well."

Bucolo, who now coaches tennis in Elmhurst, Illinois, believes the same factors that made her great still apply to young athletes today.

"Dream big. Don't set low goals. Set lofty, unreachable goals," she said.

"Surround yourself with family and friends and people that believe in you and that build you up and let them know your goals so that you can be accountable for them."

Bucolo played in the amateur Australian Open after college and still plays competitively alongside her coach.

This summer is the 50 th anniversary of Title Nine. The law prohibited sex-based discrimination in schools, guaranteeing a level playing field for female athletics for the first time in our nation's history. To celebrate the anniversary, Josh Helmuth is showcasing nine of the most remarkable female athletes to come out of southern Colorado.

