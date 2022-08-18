ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
City
Star, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Taylor Rooks
Person
Mark Cuban
Yardbarker

Trae Young Fires A Warning Shot To The NBA On Teaming Up With Dejounte Murray: "You Can't Double One Or The Other, And If You Do, It's Really Pick Your Poison."

After a disappointing early playoff exit in 2022, the Atlanta Hawks realized that changes were required if they are to be contenders in the top-heavy Eastern Conference. They surprisingly made it all the way to the Conference Finals in 2021 but lost to the Bucks even with Giannis Antetokounmpo missing the last two games, and then this year, the Heat just hounded Trae Young, and the Hawks had no one else stepping up.
Yardbarker

Scotty Pippen Jr. Describes How Seeing LeBron James In Gym Motivates Him

LeBron James seems to have become a mentor for Los Angeles Lakers rookie Scotty Pippen Jr., who has signed a two-way contract with L.A. Even though Pippen and James have yet to play together, the Vanderbilt alum could already feel the four-time NBA champion’s support in the Las Vegas Summer League. In a loss to the Phoenix Suns, James rushed to help Pippen up after he fell near his sit following an and-1 finish.
Yardbarker

Robert Horry Explains Why Luka Doncic Is Unstoppable Even Though He Is Slow: "Luka Is So Freaking Slow And You're Like, 'Why Can't They Stop That?'... When You're Crafty And You Know How To Play, That's All You Need."

Luka Doncic is one of the best superstars in the league today, and there's no doubt that he plays a very fun brand of basketball. Doncic is an elite offensive engine, and he averaged 28.4 PPG, 9.1 RPG, and 8.7 APG this past season for the Dallas Mavericks. There is...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marc Cuban#The Mavericks#Bleacher Report#Eurobasket#Nba Mvp Nikola Jokic
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Says The Lakers Getting Myles Turner In A Russell Westbrook Trade Could Help Them With Anthony Davis' Injury Issues: "Without Anthony Davis, He Could Help The Ship Stay Afloat."

The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves at a crossroads with Russell Westbrook. On the one hand, new Head Coach Darvin Ham has spoken about integrating the former MVP into the team and working with him. On the other, trade rumors continue to float around regarding Westbrook, and there is a strong possibility that he could be moved on in a trade for Kyrie Irving.
Yardbarker

Knicks' Latest Donovan Mitchell Offer Unloads Record-Breaker

According to Shams Charania, the Utah Jazz offered a resounding "non" to the New York Knicks' latest offer for Donovan Mitchell. In his latest for The Athletic, Charania notes that the newest New York package out west featured Evan Fournier joining Obi Toppin, five first-round picks (two unprotected), and cash considerations. Utah, apparently bent on more picks and young talent for the full-on rebuild that would commence upon Mitchell's departure, rejected the deal and has continued to stand its ground with a confidence fueled by the fact that the three-time All-Star is under contract for the next three seasons.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Suns Make Offer for Kevin Durant

The Phoenix Suns have been heavily linked to star forward Kevin Durant. The former MVP made Phoenix one of his target destinations after requesting a trade. While Durant seemed eager to join the Phoenix squad , the Suns front office made no known efforts to engage in trade talks. Now, it appears the Suns have at least become active on that front, offering up Mikal Bridges and picks for Durant, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Country
Germany
Yardbarker

Is Coby White The Bulls’ ‘Best-Kept Secret’?

It feels rare for a player three years removed from being a lottery pick to be considered a “best-kept secret.” But that’s the exact label Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report recently attached to Chicago Bulls’ combo guard Coby White. And Buckley just might be onto something.
Yardbarker

Knicks Insider Reveals Some Members Of The Organization Aren't Convinced RJ Barrett A Max Contract Player

RJ Barrett is one of the league's best young up-and-coming two-way wing players. He was the No. 1 offensive option on the New York Knicks for around half the season, and he is also a good perimeter defender that often takes on the challenge of guarding opposing star-level players. Last season, RJ Barrett averaged 20.0 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 3.0 APG, though it must be noted that he was fairly inefficient in doing so.
NBA
Yardbarker

What LeBron James Needed To Surpass Michael Jordan On The All-Time Scoring List: 117 More Games, 4,942 More Minutes, 868 More Free Throws, And 3,202 More 3-Pointers

It was massive news when LeBron James passed his idol Michael Jordan in regular-season scoring on March 6, 2019. The King passed the legendary Chicago Bulls star thanks to an and-one layup that gave him the base to pass Jordan, eventually finishing the game against the Denver Nuggets with a 31-point outing. James only needed 12 points to pass Jordan. In the end, LeBron passed MJ in one of the most important categories: scoring. Michael Jordan had 32,292 total points before that game, and LeBron started out with 32,280 points. He only needed 13 points to pass Michael to have a total of 32,293 points. Of course, The King wasn’t only going to end his night with 13 points and he achieved that feat with an and-one opportunity with 5:38 left in the second quarter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy