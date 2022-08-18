ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WIBW

Shawnee County gross domestic product grew by over $1.12 billion in one year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -In Shawnee County, nearly all local industries saw a rise in output in 2021. A major year of the pandemic. According to the Greater Topeka Partnership, with that $1.12 billion dollar of output, the size of Shawnee County’s total economy grew by just over 10% between 2020 to 2021.
WIBW

Shawnee County GDP grew by $1.12 billion in 2021, officials say

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership and GO Topeka announced on Monday the size of Shawnee County’s total economy grew by 10.4% between 2020 and 2021, hitting a record high of nearly $12 billion. The amount represents a $1.12 billion increase in gross domestic product in 2021,...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

New K-State scholarship program increases affordability, access

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new scholarship program at Kansas State University addresses affordability for new incoming in-state and out-of-state undergraduate students who plan to start at K-State beginning summer/fall 2023. The in-state scholarship program offers new opportunities for incoming undergraduate students who plan to attend the Manhattan, Salina or...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

KANSASWORKS virtual job fair to take place Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Looking for a job?. The next KANSASWORKS virtual job fair is set to take place on Wednesday. Representatives from state agencies will be available from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. to highlight full and part-time positions open across the state. You can take part in the...
WIBW

U.S. 75 lane reduction begins Tuesday in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will be completing bridge inspection work on southbound U.S. 75 in Topeka this week. Work will take place Tuesday, August 23rd through Friday, August 26th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting. KDOT said the left lane of southbound U.S....
KVOE

Kansas Turnpike Authority to consider bids for restaurants at Emporia, Matfield Green service exits

There is a chance you might see new restaurants at the Kansas Turnpike’s area service exits down the road. The Turnpike Authority has issued a Request for Proposals for four of its service exits, including the Emporia service exit at mile marker 132, five miles northeast of the Emporia gate, and the Matfield Green service exit at mile marker 97, 30 miles southwest of the Emporia gate. The RFP documents online at www.ksturnpike.com say the Turnpike Authority can award bids to “responsible” operators who can guarantee the highest 10-year minimum guaranteed rent to the KTA. Restaurants must be nationally recognized, but than be either company-owner or franchised. They have to be open at least from 6 am to 11 pm daily and offer a breakfast menu.
Emporia gazette.com

Dropping Dunkin? Turnpike seeks new restaurant ideas

Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike could have some new dining options next year. The turnpike authority announced Friday that it's seeking bids from restaurant operators for the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas, as well as Topeka and Towanda.
WIBW

State Treasurer to tour new digital workspace at Topeka Shawnee Co. Library

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers will tour a new digital workspace for all who visit the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library. At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says he will tour the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library’s new technology center on the second floor of the building at 1515 SW 10th Ave.
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Redistricting means big changes for Kansans

How will the residents of Kansas’ “Big First” get along with Lawrence? This is only one of many questions posted by Kansas’ new Congressional district map. The Big First is Kansas’ rural, western and central district that stretches to Colorado. In this year’s map, Lawrence is “scooped” out of the Second and placed into the Big First by an eastward appendage that resembles an arm or a hook. Plaintiffs challenged the map and District Court judge Bill Klapper ruled for the plaintiffs, but the Kansas Supreme Court reversed and their decision—and the map—are final.
Salina Post

NOW THAT'S RURAL: Dirck Hoagland, J&N Ranch, Part 1

Today let’s learn about a cross-section of agriculture. Let’s talk to a cattle feeder, a timber producer, a crop farmer, a stocker cattle grower, and a beef seedstock producer. To cover all of these, we could bring together a panel of people from across the state. Or, we...
KSNT News

Topeka walking tour of historic homes starts Sunday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Historical Society is kicking off its fall programs with a walking tour of a significant and historic Topeka block before renovations are finished. During the tour that begins 3 p.m. on Sunday, architect Bryan Falk will guide participants on a walking tour of the Hicks Block Apartments. The row […]
KVOE

Emporia’s West Highway 50 repaving project adds another component

For several weeks, KVOE News has been telling you about a major road resurfacing project affecting parts of West Highway 50 in central and west Emporia. The project to repave West Highway 50 between Prairie and Neosho will have a new component starting this week. City of Emporia Communications Manager Christine Johnson says there will be concrete repair and reconstruction of the northeast corner at Sixth and Rural, one of Emporia’s more prominent ponding spots in cases of heavy rainfall. Johnson says there are potential lane closures affecting northbound traffic on Rural and westbound traffic on West Sixth for up to two weeks, or into early September, once this part of the project begins as soon as Monday.
Emporia gazette.com

Lyon County hires public relations manager

Lyon County has hired a public relations manager — tapping Lyon County native Vici Smith for the position. Smith has extensive experience working with the county as the office manager and administrative legal assistant for the Lyon County Court Trustee and Assistant County Counselor’s offices, a role she has held since 2004. She also worked as one of two public information officers.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Kansans mourn passing of Democratic Rep. Gail Finney

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Saturday morning, Aug. 20, the Kansas Democratic Party says State Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) passed away. She was 63 years old. “Our hearts are heavy today upon learning of the passing of a dear friend and committed public servant, Representative Gail Finney,” said KDP Chair Vicki Hiatt. “We mourn her passing, we celebrate her life and her commitment to her community, and we are thinking of her family and friends at this time.”
KANSAS STATE

