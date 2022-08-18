Read full article on original website
luvernejournal.com
Brantley VS Luverne Video Clip Reel
Friday night for the Luverne Tigers and Brantley Bulldogs was full of hard hits and some unsportsmanlike conduct in one of Crenshaw County’s biggest rivalries. In-between flags thrown by the referees, and injured player stops, the Bulldogs dominated the score board the first three quarters and with 31 points at the end of the night, claimed bragging rights for the year. The Tigers were able to put seven points on the board in the fourth quarter.
Georgiana, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Luverne High School football team will have a game with Georgiana School on August 22, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
New Brockton, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Opp High School football team will have a game with New Brockton High School on August 22, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
wdhn.com
Cool with multiple rounds of rain and storms this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Scattered to numerous showers and storms can be expected during the afternoon hours today, so make sure to grab a rain jacket or umbrella if you’re planning on going out and about! Heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds will be possible at times with the strongest storms. Abundant cloud cover in combination with a lot of rain and storms will help keep our highs in the mid 80s.
wdhn.com
Alabama man finally wins $1 million prize after playing Florida Lottery for 34 years
(WFLA) — An Alabama man is a new millionaire after purchasing a winning ticket from the Florida Lottery. The Lottery said Thomas Fotopoulos, 53, of Dothan won a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game after purchasing a ticket at Fortune Liquors in Campbellton, Florida. Fotopoulos...
Alabama man wins $1 million on Florida Lottery $50 scratch-off, takes lump sum
The winner of the Florida Lottery’s $1 million prize is an Alabama resident. Thomas Fotopoulos, 53, of Dothan claimedt he prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The Tampa Free Press reports he took the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.
Breaking: Alabama Milk Supplier Closing Its Doors Permanently
Nothing tastes better than a cold glass of chocolate milk. I mean who can say they don’t like chocolate milk?. Yet our children may have one item short on their lunch trays soon. So what does my liking of chocolate milk have to do with a shortage in our...
wdhn.com
Alabama Food Truck Association holds 8th festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — If you had a huge appetite Saturday, the 8th food truck festival was held downtown. In the parking lot of the Old Porter Square Mall, around 10 food vendors apart of the Alabama Food Truck Association set up shop to cure your appetite. To name...
wdhn.com
Dothan Fire kick-off the 9th annual “Going for Gold” fundraiser
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Fire department has kicked off its 9th annual “Going for Gold” fundraiser. The fundraiser is to raise money and create awareness for childhood cancer and it started on Saturday and will continue throughout the month of September. On Saturday, firefighters hosted...
wtvy.com
Ozark animals in need of homes: adoption fees waived on select dogs
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Overcrowding is a problem many animal shelters are facing, among those is the Ozark Animal Shelter. A handful of the fur babies have been there over 60 days, which changes how the adoption process works. There are about 40 dogs at Ozark’s shelter right now, and...
wdhn.com
Houston County Rescue Unit assists in finding the body of an international Ft. Rucker student
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — The search for a missing Fort Rucker student is over as rescue crews recovered his body early Monday morning. The victim was a 38-year-old colonel in flight school, training to be an apache helicopter pilot at Fort Rucker. He was there with 33 other students.
wdhn.com
Autism Speaks Dothan is bringing awareness and parents together
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — It is estimated that one in every 100 children are diagnosed with autism worldwide. Here in the Wiregrass one Facebook group has been around for six years and they are trying to bring awareness to autism, but also bring support for those parents and children.
wdhn.com
Dothan residents beautify the Morris Haven neighborhood
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Neighborhood cleaning was the first thing on the minds of some Dothan residents Saturday morning. The city of Dothan held its 9th Love Your Neighborhood project – a way the city and citizens can work alongside to work together to help beautify and enhance existing neighborhood.
Troy Messenger
Monarcas officially opens in Brudidge
A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Monarcas Mexican Restaurant in downtown Brundidge was hosted by the Pike County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday morning. Chamber President Dana Sanders welcomed Martin Esquivel, Monarcas owner, to the Pike County business community. Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd expressed appreciation to Esquivel for choosing Brundidge...
wtvy.com
GoFundMe opened after man killed in Montgomery construction incident
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community has come out in support of the family of a construction worker who died after an incident in Montgomery County. Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a construction site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road. Officials say Prado was taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham but died from critical injuries.
wdhn.com
Dothan man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his...
wdhn.com
Enterprise annexation and rezoning of land into the city
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—This week, the Enterprise City Council approved two separate zoning changes. Perhaps, the most. Controversial was annexing and zoning nearly 72 acres of land on the south side. Of the municipal airport. The nearly 72 acres are being re-zoned from Agriculture to “TH-3”, which means townhouses can...
wtvy.com
Ozark Animal Shelter offering free adoptions for select pets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Leaders at the Ozark Animal Shelter say a few pets have been at the shelter far too long and need a forever home. As a result, they are suspending adoption fees on these furry friends. If you would like to adopt any of these animals you...
WSFA
1 dead, 2 injured in Covington County crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and two others are recovering after a Friday morning crash in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Larry E. Reno, 79, of Hanceville, was critically injured when the 2007 Toyota Yaris he was driving struck a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer, ALEA said. Following that crash, authorities said the Toyota collided head-on with a 2017 Hyundai Sonata. Reno was transported to Andalusia Health and later died of his injuries, according to ALEA.
wtvy.com
SE Health patient gives the gift of life
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health team members lined the hallways to honor a special patient who is giving back. The unknown patient sadly passed away. Despite that they are giving back through organ donation. The hospital, in a Facebook post, said it was a privilege to care for the...
